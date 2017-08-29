Kroger: Amazon Shows Its Hand

Amazon (AMZN) is rolling out the proverbial big guns, as it looks to cut prices across all its newly owned Whole Foods (WFM) stores. This makes Whole Foods infinitely more competitive with the likes of Kroger (KR), Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT). A needed move for Whole Foods as its advantage of being the leading organic grocer has dwindled. Amazon lowering prices at Whole Foods was expected, but still a worst-case scenario for Wal-Mart and others. Amazon is looking to take market share at the cost of its own profits. This would seem to have the most overhang for the likes of Kroger, who relies solely on groceries.

But will shoppers be fooled?

Amazon claims to be the low-price leader because it offers the lowest prices on certain key products, while actually being more expensive on others. That’s what it looks to be doing at Whole Foods as it drops the price on avocados, ground beef, bananas and the likes. Still, cutting prices to the bone on things that get will get customers in the store - like milk and eggs - could force other grocers to follow. That is a headwind for Kroger, as margins are already incredibly thin in the grocery space. Profit margins at Kroger are at 1.3%, the same as Ingles (IMKTA), and Village Supermarket (VLGEA) stands at just 1.5%.



Then there’s the other kicker - Amazon Prime.



Amazon has a large installed base of shoppers that Kroger or other grocers just don’t have access to. Amazon's Prime will become the loyalty program for Whole Foods - and its the crem de la crem of loyalty programs. Some two-thirds of U.S. households have Amazon Prime. As well, Amazon will put lockers in Whole Foods stores, which will serve as pick up locations for Prime customers - giving customers one more reason to go to Whole Foods stores. A fast and easy way for Amazon to cut down its delivery costs.



On the defensive.



Now, the move to lower prices puts grocers on the defensive. Curb pick-up and the likes have yet to make a meaningful difference. Instead, companies best positioned to fend off Amazon might be the low-price players - these are the companies that know how to contend on the ultra-low end, such as Lidl and Aldi. However, both are European based. Kroger, which is semi-low cost, hasn’t quite figured out the strategy it needs to fend off this new Amazon-Whole Foods battle. Shares of Kroger have tumbled 37% this year.



While Kroger is still enticing from a valuation perspective, given its solid store base, Amazon in the space should make potential “new” Kroger investors wary. Amazon plans to offer private-label Whole Foods products on its website, which means grocery delivery could become mainstream -- or at least a lot easier. Especially considering Amazon's logistics infrastructure -- which includes thousands of trucks, airplanes that it's leasing and warehouses (with Amazon having a warehouse within 20 miles of half the U.S. population.

The silver lining for Kroger is that Amazon’s fresh food / grocery delivery service, AmazonFresh, has been around for a long-time and has yet to catch on. Kroger has a big advantage that it has to keep capitalizing on - it has five times the number of stores as Whole Foods. Kroger has over 2,600 stores in more rural areas than the likes of Whole Foods. It’s the only convenient option for many in rural areas. Amazon doesn’t need to make money from its grocery business, Kroger does. So Kroger has to big its battles and needs to show some urgency when it comes to investing in its technology or other initiatives. Part of its strategy could lie in letting Amazon continue to cater to the higher-end with organic foods, while it focuses on the middle market and builds out its store base in areas where Whole Foods cannot compete.



Kroger releases earnings on September 8, so the key will be to see how, and if, the grocer addresses Whole Foods new price cuts. For now, it’s wait and see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.