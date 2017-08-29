This High-Yield Singapore ETF Is Attractively Priced

Many investors do not have significant foreign exposure, and the U.S. market is historically expensive. Singapore represents a good portal for investing throughout Southeast Asia.

The market of the wealthy city-state is currently attractively valued and this ETF offers a distribution yield of 3.2% while you hold it.

The iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF allows easy access to Singapore's largest companies at a reasonable expense ratio. I consider it a buy.

Over the past year, I've been increasing my global exposure, and the iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (EWS) has been one of my additions. I consider it a buy at this time.

Global Opportunities

The United States is currently one of the most highly-valued stock markets in the world, based on both its historical standards and by global comparison.

Part of that valuation is deserved due to the large technology sector in the country, but part of it is just due to plain old overvaluation, partly fueled by low interest rates.

Here's a tool by Star Capital that lets you compare different valuation metrics of markets around the world:

Source: Star Capital

Not all of the blue/cheap countries are necessarily good buying opportunities. Some of them may be value traps. And not all the red/expensive countries are necessarily sells. Some of them are surely justified. But looking around at some of the world's cheaper economies is a good starting point for research.

In my previous article, I presented the case for having direct exposure to Brazil's market as it emerges from a recession at reasonable valuations.

Amidst significant uncertainty and corruption, there is considerable long-term opportunity, and most emerging markets funds have rather little exposure to Brazil compared to their heavy concentration in Asia.

Today's Focus: Singapore

Singapore in many ways is the economic opposite of Brazil.

While Brazil is an emerging market with rather low GDP per capita, Singapore is one of the world's richest markets. While Brazil is suffering from extreme corruption, Singapore is ranked as one of the least corrupt countries in the world, on par with Scandinavian countries. While exports make up a small portion of Brazil's economy, exports are a huge part of Singapore's economy.

And yet, one thing they share in common is that they're both rather cheap.

According to Star Capital, Singapore has:

A Shiller PE (CAPE) ratio of 12.8x

A Price to Earnings ratio of 12.7x

A Price to Book ratio of 1.2x

Here's a chart of Singapore's market performance and Shiller PE ratio over the last market cycle:

Source: The Edge Singapore

Part of this low valuation has to do with the leading industries in Singapore: banking, real estate, and telecommunications. Boring, profitable, and dividend-paying companies.

While U.S. stocks have had great performance over the past decade, many foreign markets have remained flat, and Singapore is no exception:

EWS data by YCharts

Singapore's market was overvalued in the 90's, and then became attractively priced in the early 2000's. Within a few short years, it rapidly became overvalued, then had a large crash during the global financial crisis, and quickly recovered.

Since then, Singapore's economy has continued to grow while their valuations have deflated, resulting in a sideways market. After years of this trend, it seems to be reversing into more normalized valuations. But timing aside, the market is simply cheap on a fundamental basis at this point, and worth buying for the long term at the current price.

Recent History

Much of Singapore's economy is directly or indirectly based on its real estate.

With only 277 square miles to work with (which is about a fourth of Hong Kong's area) and large foreign demand for housing, Singapore has some of the highest real estate values in the world.

Source: ValuePenguin

Home values nearly doubled from 2009 to 2013. With high demand from wealthy foreign buyers, housing prices became unsustainable for Singapore's citizens. Singapore has long promoted home ownership, and subsidizes lower income citizens in buying apartments.

Singapore's government took action to reduce property values for the good of the economy and population. On the demand side, they increased restrictions on property ownership, including setting a maximum percentage of income that can go towards housing debt payments. They also added seller's stamp duties (significant taxes) on real estate flippers. On the supply side, they began rapid construction of new apartment units.

As a result of adjusting both the supply and demand sides of the equation, housing prices cooled gradually over the last few years. In March 2017, Singapore's government eased the seller stamp duties, reducing the magnitude of taxes on real estate flippers.

With a 5.7 million population that continues to grow, Singapore's demographics are favorable for strong housing valuations and long-term economic growth.

Source: Trading Economics

Top 5 ETF Holdings

The iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF has 38% of its weight in financials, 20% in real estate, 18% in industrials, 12% in telecommunications, and 12% in consumer goods and services, give or take some rounding. According to iShares, the P/E for the ETF is a bit over 15x and the P/B is 1.3x.

The top five companies make up about half of the index, so here's a quick overview of what they are.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (12%)

DBS Group Holdings (OTCPK:DBSDY), accounting for a full 12% of the index, is a multinational bank with one of the highest credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. It does business across southeast Asia.

Here's a breakdown of their finances:

Source: DBS Group Holdings 2016 Annual Report

They have had growing income consistently over the past several years, including continuing to expand their fee income in 2017:

Source: CEO Observations, May 2017

Oversea-Chinese Banking LTD (12%)

OCBC Bank (OTCPK:OVCHY) is Singapore's oldest bank, and one of the largest.

They currently have strong performance for the first half of 2017:

Source: Q2 2017 Results Presentation

Here's a breakdown of where and how they do business:

Source: Q2 2017 Results Presentation

United Overseas Bank Ltd. (10%)

UOB (OTCPK:UOVEY), the third largest component of the index, is the final bank on this list. With strong top line performance and mixed bottom line performance over the past few years, the company has performed admirably in a tough operating environment:

Source: 2016 Annual Report

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (10%)

Singtel (OTCPK:SGAPY) is one of the largest telecommunications providers in Asia, with over 640 million customers in 22 countries.

Here's a map of their operations:

Source: Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Investor Summit March 2017

The company is the leading telecom provider in Singapore and owns stakes in large providers throughout Southeast Asia, central Africa, and Australia.

Slightly over half of their earnings come from emerging markets, and they have a policy of paying 60-75% of their earnings as dividends.

Global Logistics Properties Ltd. (4%)

GLP owns and invests in logistics real estate in China, Japan, the United States, and Brazil. They're the largest operator of logistics real estate in those countries except for the United States where they are #2.

Source: August 2017 Presentation

GLP is currently on track to be taken private by April 2018 at a 4% premium to today's stock price.

The Other Half

Those five companies, the banks in particular, dominate Singapore's index. The other 20+ companies in the index that make up the second half mostly consist of real estate companies, industrials, and consumer staples and consumer discretionary product suppliers.

Here's a visual of Singapore's US$250 billion worth of economic exports in 2015, which you can click on for a larger view:

Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity

Key Risks

Singapore's market valuations are most likely being held down in part due to concerns about global protectionist trade policies.

With increasing populism in the European Union and of course the protectionist statements from the Trump Administration during his campaign and presidency, there is concern about how Singapore's export and trade-driven economy would be impacted by global trade wars between the West and East. It remains to be seen if and how any of this will translate into actual policy.

The fate of Singapore's economy is tied more closely to the global economy than almost any other market. They have the second largest port in the world, serve as the world's third-largest financial hub, and have several multinational corporations with foreign exposure, and as a result their economy is largely affected by global trade volume and overall global growth.

Singapore has experienced an economic slowdown over the last few years in the face of mixed global trade and their efforts to purposely deflate their own real estate prices. The country may be exiting this phase, but it remains to be seen how Singapore's economy will resolve moving forward. The good news is that the government of Singapore has plenty of levers to pull to tweak real estate demand as needed, and is purposely keeping its foot on the brakes still.

In terms of USD, their GDP is lower this year than it was in 2014. But in terms of local Singapore currency, they have continued to grow. Singapore's GDP growth is on track for 2.5% in 2017.

The strength of Singapore's dollar compared to USD will play a significant role for how well investing in a Singapore ETF performs.

If the Singapore dollar strengthens relative to USD, it benefits U.S. investors of the Singapore market with stronger earnings and dividends when translated into USD. But if the Singapore dollar weakens, it means weaker earnings and dividend payments when translated into USD.

From 2013 to 2016, Singapore's currency weakened as its housing prices cooled down and the economy slowed. But in 2017, Singapore's dollar has been strengthening:

Source: XE

Final Words

A problem with broad international index funds is that they concentrate heavily in just a few countries, since they are weighted by market capitalization. Developed indices generally concentrate in Japan, while emerging markets indices generally concentrate in China. I'm personally an advocate for broader international diversification, and single-country ETFs can sometimes be a good tool for achieving that goal.

I'm bullish for the long term on Singapore's economy, and the iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF is a good way to get exposure.

Based on 2016's payout, the ETF's distribution ratio is about 3.2%. This is on track to be higher this year due to the strengthening of Singapore's currency compared to USD. Banks, real estate companies, and Singtel all pay solid dividends.

An investment in this ETF is more than an investment in Singapore as a developed and wealthy city state. It also provides substantial emerging markets exposure to Southeast Asia, and a bit into Africa, Brazil, and other places, and at very reasonable valuations compared to many U.S. companies.

Naturally, Singapore is exposed to global growth headwinds or tailwinds, and their large electronics export component is cyclical in nature.

I don't necessarily recommend a heavy concentration in the country, but it's a solid choice to add international diversification to a portfolio at this time due to a mix of yield, valuation, and long-term opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWS, EWZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.