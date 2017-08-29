Beaten-Down Chesapeake Energy Is A Bargain

Oil and natural gas exploration and production companies have been taking a beating of late. Perhaps it was deserved? However, there will eventually be a turn around in this sector. The growing demand from the emerging market companies is too great for there not to be one. That means the value many think is inherent in oil and gas in the ground will eventually assert itself when prices rise.

To help this along, many companies are cutting back on exploration and production; or they are at least doing less than they would have if prices for oil and natural gas were higher. This behavior should engender higher prices eventually. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) as one of the lowest cost oil and natural gas producers is in a great position to wait for the price explosion. CHK is in a great position to record decent profits while it waits.

In Q1 2017, CHK achieved net profitability at +$0.08/share. In Q2 2017 CHK showed its second consecutive quarter of net profit at $470 million or $0.47/diluted share. This was a very positive result. Adjusted Net Income was $146 million or $0.18/share. Adjusted EBITDA was $461 million (+128% YoY). Total production was 528 mboe/d on average (548 mboe/d for July 2017). Oil production was 88 mbo/d on average (+6% QoQ) -- 90.4 mbo/d on average in July 2017. CHK's goal is to reach oil production of 100 mbo/d by 2017E. It is on track to do this. Liquids production was 27% of total production.

CHK has $360 million in expected asset sales closed or under signed purchase and sale agreements year to date. Comparing Q3 2016 to Q3 2017 oil prices so far, the difference is minimal. This means that there should be few if any write downs of resources for Q3. In fact the 12-month rolling average that is used to compute the value of resources should still be significantly higher. This bodes well for another net profitable quarter in Q3 2017. For natural gas prices the same is even more true.

Significantly one Marcellus Shale well achieved a record rate 61,000 mcf/d in natural gas production. This was with advanced completion techniques and a 10,500 foot lateral. It gives CHK hope for greater production yields in future wells. This also supports the idea that CHK's resources are actually much greater than have been calculated recently. Hence the resource estimates will not only go up as prices increase; but they will go up as the percentage yield of the total in ground resources goes up.

The last estimate I saw was for risked potential recoverable resources of 11.3 Bboe. It is possible that this estimate might double or triple in years to come. The primary extraction techniques will likely continue to improve over time. Secondary and tertiary extraction techniques may increase ultimate yields still further if and when oil and natural gas prices rise enough in the future to make them profitable pursuits. Plus, the actual amount of resources should increase as further exploration more fully delineates CHK's holdings.

About 73% of CHK's production in Q2 2017 was natural gas. The profits or lack of them for this commodity stand to be important for CHK's future. Nymex Natural gas futures closed last week (Aug. 25, 2017) at $2.92/mmbtu. The long term futures currently see the price as staying close to the $3.00/mmbtu level. The chart below shows EIA's nearer term forecast.

This shows the price of natural gas climbing into 2017E and again into 2018E to a price of roughly $3.50/mmbtu - $3.60/mmbtu. The chart below shows some of CHK's recent break even sales prices.

It looks like CHK should be able to make good profits on natural gas for some years to come. If natural gas prices spike upward, then CHK may do very well indeed. The projected U.S. LNG exports to other countries may light a fire under natural gas prices. By 2021, five new U.S. LNG export plants are expected to have a capacity of 9.2 bcfgd. The amount exported is expected to grow even larger over the subsequent five years.

The projected long-term price expectations have decreased recently as Qatar has indicated that it wants to quickly develop a major natural gas field (North Field) further from 77 million tons per year to 100 million tons per year. This announcement came soon after Iran, which owns the other half of the field inked a deal with Total (NYSE:TOT) to develop Iran's part of the shared oil field. The Qatar part is expected to be dedicated to LNG production. Likely much of Iran's production will be for LNG also. However, finances could still be a problem. It is by no means clear that all of this production will be coming online as quickly as Qatar wishes. Remember the Saudi boycott of Qatar -- that could slow the Qatari development pace significantly.

Total U.S. dry natural gas production is forecast to increase +1.2 Bcf/d on average in 2017. It is forecast to increase a lot more in 2018 by +3.9 Bcf/d on average. This should be OK. U.S. Total consumption is expected to rise by +3.17 Bcf/d to 75.79 Bcf/d in 2018. That means the combination of lower imports and/or greater exports through pipelines and LNG only needs to account for a difference of 0.73 Bcf/d. U.S. LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports are expected to rise by +1.4 Bcf/d in FY2017 and by +0.9 Bcf/d in FY2018. This should make up the difference. There should be relative price stability with perhaps a bit of a push upward. In the short term, the prediction for average winter weather in 2017-18 should provide no push either way.

About 27% of CHK's production was liquids in Q2 2017. 88,000 bpd were oil. CHK expects this to reach 100,000 bpd by 2017E. This makes it an increasingly important commodity for CHK's net profit. Nymex WTI oil futures closed at $47.87/barrel on Aug. 25, 2017. In the August 2017 EIA STEO Report the average WTI spot price is expected to be $48.88/barrel for 2017. For 2018 the EIA average price estimate is $49.58/barrel. The chart below shows the predicted oil prices from the World Bank.

The chart below from the EIU gives a slightly lower overall estimate of prospective future Brent oil prices.

In either of the above cases, oil prices are expected to rise fairly consistently over time. This may make beaten down CHK a good to great long term buy at this time. I note that currently Brent prices are roughly $2/barrel higher than WTI prices. Many expect this gap to narrow further or to disappear in the future. For 2017, the EIA expects U.S. oil production to average 9.3 million bpd (up from 8.9 million bpd in 2016). The forecast is for 9.9 million bpd in 2018.

Remember that CHK has some of the lowest (if not the lowest) production expenses per boe in the industry. This was $3.05/boe on average in FY 2016. It is expected to improve by about 15% to $2.50 - $2.70 per boe in FY 2017. This is the kind of engineering performance that investors want to pay attention to in considering their long-term plays on oil and natural gas.

CHK's debt maturity profile below shows that CHK is in excellent position financially to withstand any near-term downturn in any energy market that may occur.

Very little debt is coming due until 2020 or even 2021. CHK has ample liquidity with about $3.1B in easily available funds. CHK is in an enviable debt and liquidity situation.

The production outlook (growth) is shown in the table below:

I won't present comparison numbers for growth in production because CHK has been selling off assets. Thus, it's too hard to make the numbers meaningful. However, CHK is growing its remaining assets nicely. It expects about 10% growth in oil production in 2017. CHK does still have tremendous assets as its 11.3 Bboe estimate of risked potential recoverable resources indicates. If you are planning for the long term, an investment in CHK looks good at this time.

There is an old adage about not buying into a situation of a falling knife; and oil prices have been weak of late. However, there is also the adage about buying "when there is blood in the streets." I am inclined to think that for a long-term investor in CHK, the latter is closer to the case. The determining factor is really that CHK has among the lowest costs in the industry for almost everything. It has among the best engineering in the industry.

The two-year chart of CHK below provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The chart above shows that CHK has been in a downtrend since 2016. That sounds bad. However, the net profits have been in an uptrend for the last two quarters (the first half of 2017). It appears at this time that Q3 2017 should add to that record of positive net profits. CHK may reach net profitability soon. That would be a hugely bullish event for the stock. The stock price could rise considerably in the fall, especially if natural gas prices rise as we move into late fall and winter. The longer-term picture appears to be even rosier, if you have any faith in the long-term forecasts for oil prices. That makes CHK a buy.

When you consider the very real risk of an economic downturn in the ever more worrisome future, that might move the rating on CHK down to a "low buy." However, CHK still looks attractive as long as you are a long term investor. Remember that the low point in February 2016 was a sharp one. Plus, there is plenty of support around the $4/share level. It seems very probable that CHK will move back up soon. In the longer term, CHK might move strongly upward. As an oil and gas investment, CHK could be one of the best.

CHK's hedges should provide relatively good price stability no matter the world oil and natural gas prices. The chart for hedges is below.

