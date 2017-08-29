Gilead And Kite: A Good Combination?

Gilead (NYSE:GILD) has finally made the much-awaited acquisition. There were calls for the company to make an acquisition in order to make up for the lost revenue from its Hep-C drugs. However, Gilead’s acquisition of Kite Pharma (NYSE:KITE) might not please investors. The deal will not immediately replace the revenue losses from Hep-C drugs. In the long term, the acquisition looks a good strategic fit and it should create value for shareholders. I was also one of the contributors who wanted the company to make an acquisition. However, even without an acquisition, I did not believe the company was doomed. I still maintain that Gilead is a solid long-term pick and the acquisition makes it even more attractive for long-term investors.

Keep in mind that the acquisition is not immediately accretive to earnings. In fact, according to Gilead’s own estimates, it will be neutral to earnings by the end of the third year and accretive thereafter. This means that the issue of declining revenue from the Hep-C drugs remains unresolved. The deal will make Gilead a leader in cell therapy, a new treatment where a patient’s own white blood cells are reengineered to attack the cancer cells. Gilead has been trying to enhance its cancer drug portfolio and this acquisition will allow it to strengthen the pipeline.

If we take into account the fundamentals of the deal, the valuation will look extremely expensive. Kite Pharma only started generating revenue in 2015. Its 2016 full-year revenue was just $22 million. In the first two quarters of the year, the company has generated $20 million in revenues. However, even if we extrapolate the numbers, we will get an annual revenue figure of just $40 million. Last year’s operating loss was $273 million and the first half 2017 operating loss is $194 million. Fair to say that the operating loss will be somewhere near $400 million for the full year. So, it is clear that the deal is not about the fundamentals and it cannot contribute anything to Gilead’s earnings in the short term. In fact, it will cause the operating income to fall in the first few quarters.

Gilead is going to pay $180 per share in cash. This represents a premium of around 30%. In terms of premium, the deal is in line with other acquisitions in the industry. The pace of deals had slowed in the industry as most of the companies were focusing on integrating the businesses they acquired. Current enterprise value of Kite is over $7.1 billion. It does not generate positive EBITDA. Even adjusted EBITDA figures will be negative as the company’s operating expenses are far greater than its sales. As a result, an EV/EBITDA multiple becomes meaningless. Looking at other multiples, we can also see that the stock is grossly overvalued. P/S ratio is over 286x and the P/B ratio is around 15x. Even before the offer from Gilead, the stock was trading at extremely high multiples.

While the deal looks expensive on fundamentals, its long-term strategic benefits make sense. It is a transformative deal for the company as it will revolutionize its cancer treatment portfolio. As early as last year, the management was not warming up to the idea of cell therapy and companies like Kite Pharma were not considered a viable option for an acquisition. However, Axi-Cel’s results have helped change the strategy for Gilead. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will be the other player in the cell therapy area. However, Novartis’ drug will be the first approved for children while Kite’s drug will be the first approved for adults.

The price for treatment is going to be high. The management is quoting high manufacturing costs as the main reason and it is likely that the treatment will be priced like a rare-disease drug. If the company is able to gain scale and the addressable market expands, this acquisition will also have a Sovaldi like impact on the fundamentals of the company.

There might be some doubts about the valuation. Gilead’s management had been stressing that they do not want to overpay for an acquisition or make a deal just for the sake of it. While it clearly looks like a good strategic fit, the price looks to be an issue. The company is certainly overpaying based on its fundamentals. It shows that the decision had to be made between a good long-term strategic fit and price. It is certainly a better use of Gilead’s cash balances of over $21 billion. I was against the company using this cash to pay special dividends. This deal will add an extremely attractive drug to Gilead’s portfolio, and unlike Pharmasset, the company is getting Kite’s employees. Gilead management is making an effort to retain these employees to further the development of this treatment. Like Sovaldi, Gilead will have a solid argument about the pricing of the treatment. Cell therapy is expected to be a one-time treatment that will result in curing the disease. Continuous treatment might cost a lot more in the longer run.

Gilead’s fundamentals are strong and the company has made an excellent addition to its pipeline. Its EV/EBITDA multiple is just 5x. This is an extremely low multiple for a company like Gilead. In the short term, Sovaldi sales are likely to decline further. However, Kite’s cell therapy assets should allow the company to again benefit from special pricing of its treatment in the long term. I believe the biggest negative from the stock has been removed. This acquisition offers the company an opportunity to boost sales and cash flows in the future. Gilead remains an excellent long-term pick.

