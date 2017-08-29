Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Since the start of injection season, 2017 injections are lower than the five-year average by 1.62 Bcf/d.

We expect a +29 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended August 25. A storage report of +29 Bcf would be compared to +46 Bcf last year and +67 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast is currently 1 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +30 Bcf.

As we approach the end of August, there are now a total of 10 weeks to end of injection season (EOS). According to the latest ICE settlement, the consensus expects storage to finish at 3.77 Tcf.

Source: ICE

We also have storage forecasts up to 9/22 week, and our storage forecast is 3.407 Tcf by the end of 9/22 week.

From the beginning of injection season to 9/22 week, 2017 saw a build of 1.356 Tcf compared to 1.115 Tcf last year and 1.639 Tcf for the five-year average.

Taking 2017 injections and comparing it to the five-year average, we get a difference of 283 Bcf over 25 weeks or 11.32 Bcf per week. That results in a deficit to the five-year average of 1.62 Bcf/d.

The biggest question hanging over the market remains, "what will lower 48 production growth look like?"

In a special report we wrote to HFI Research subscribers over the weekend titled, "Shattering The Complacent View, US Shale Oil And Natural Gas Production Growth Forecasts Are Nowhere Near As Optimistic As People Think." We gave readers a basin by basin breakdown of where Permian, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville natural gas production will grow to by 2020.

The most interesting thing we found during our research was the fact that the analysts, including ourselves, have ignored the increasingly higher "ex-shale" production decline rates.

While our analysis over the weekend indicate very strong production growth out of the Big 4: Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville and Permian associated gas production. The consensus's neglect on "ex-shale" is a very telling sign of why everyone has missed production forecasts for 2017, and why even our production forecast turned out to be even too bullish.

For readers that have always found our articles insightful, we think you should sign up for HFI Research. This special report was our most detailed work to date, and the insights you can glean from this will provide you clarity in a world of uncertainty. You can sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.