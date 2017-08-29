ACADIA Stock Recovers From Recent Slump, Posts Strong Quarterly Numbers

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) stock showed strong upward movement recently. However, it still lags behind the broader market as it fails to capture the robust operating results shown by the company. The company’s star performer Nuplazid continues its upward ride and posted encouraging revenue for the second quarter. The company also provided full year revenue forecast for the drug as it projects to report between $105 and $115 million from the drug in this year. Further, it also reported encouraging news about the drug’s progress for treating Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (AD psychosis). The stock recently saw a sharp slump in its price and it is currently on rebound, showing promise for good returns to the investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals recently reported better than expected results for the second quarter of the year. Its net loss at $0.55 per share was significantly lower than the expected $0.71 net loss per share. However, the main highlight of the results was the performance shown by the company’s star performer Nuplazid. The drug was introduced in the market in May last year. The drug has shown robust performance and continues to expand its scope. For the second quarter, the drug raked in $30.5 million in revenue, showing strong growth over the $15.2 million revenue recorded by the drug in the first quarter. While $3.6 million worth of revenue in the second quarter is attributed to the accounting change from the sell-through method to sell-in revenue recognition, the decision to change the accounting policy in itself is a bold statement on the part of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. The sell-in revenue recognition implies that the company will recognize the revenue at point of sale to its specialty pharmacy and specialty distributor partners while sell-through accounting method recognized the revenue only when the specialty pharmacy or distributor partner had sold the product to a patient, to a government facility, long-term care pharmacy or in-patient hospital pharmacy. Essentially, the change in accounting policy shows that the company is now in a comfortable position with the performance of the drug and may reasonably estimate its allowances for rebates and chargebacks, without the need of deferring the revenue until the actual sales is made.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals saw an inevitable increase in research and development expenses from $20.5 million in the second quarter of the previous year to $34.2 million for the current period. Similarly, selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter stood at $61.5 million, up from $50.8 million it had reported for the corresponding period of the previous year. These increases were expected as the company is in a growth phase and is expected to invest in these activities. The company also showed its confidence in Nuplazid as it provided the full year net sales forecast for the drug in the range of $105 million and $115 million.

While the company is showing improving revenue and seems to be reining in its operational losses, there are risk factors for investors. The first red flag for the company is its over-reliance on Nuplazid. Despite the promising performance shown by the drug in the market and equally encouraging results from on-going trials for additional indications, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals may run into issues because of lack of diversification in its portfolio and drug pipeline. Another issue, which is again closely related to the company’s reliance on Nuplazid, is its liquidity. The company ended its second quarter with $417.3 million cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities. With average quarterly cash burn rate of nearly $70 million, the company’s runway is less than six quarters. While this runway per se is not particularly alarming, it needs to be kept in mind that apart from Nuplazid for hallucinations and delusions associated with PD psychosis, the condition for which the drug is currently in the market, the rest of the pipeline is considerably away from the commercialization stage. This means that the company has only limited revenue generation capacity for the foreseeable time. This may put strain on its liquidity, especially if the company faces any issues with regard to ongoing trials. Despite these concerns, it is highly unlikely that the company is going to run into any liquidity issues any time, especially since its marketed product is showing good traction. Further, with its strong prospects ahead, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is in position to raise funds without any significant downside.

ACAD saw steep decline earlier this year, despite announcing strong numbers for the first quarter. However, it is on upswing again and now has the momentum to regain its previous highs. With its second quarter numbers, the upward traction is likely to continue, offering strong upside potential to investors. The company also made strong progress towards expanding the use of Nuplazid for additional indications. Overall, with its recent dip in the price, accompanied by better than expected results, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals offers an interesting investment opportunity for both medium and long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.