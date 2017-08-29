Why Gold Is Breaking Out

Gold prices are breaking higher today due to a number of factors. Gold is represented by SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). For one, geopolitical tensions across the world have heightened as North Korea is acting out against its enemies. Moreover, lack of economic reform by President Trump is leading many to question future U.S. growth estimates. The Federal Reserve is thus likely to tighten monetary policy at a more gradual pace than was previously expected, which is pushing interest rates and the U.S. dollar lower. With falling rates and rising geopolitical risks, gold and gold miners look like an interesting buy.

The chart below is of gold futures. I spoke in a recent article that the price of gold would need to break above $1,300 and hold those levels to warrant investors initiating new long positions in the commodity. This happened Monday, with gold trading in after-hours markets as much as $1,315.

The latest boost comes from North Korea allegedly firing a missile at, or near Japan, in an attempt to draw reaction from Japan and its allies, such as President Trump. While it is still unknown what the long-term consequences of such actions will be, gold is trading higher, with more investors likely putting funds in the metal as a form of safe-haven in coming days.

Moreover, lack of economic reform is weighing on interest rates. The chart below is of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). Interest rates have fallen in recent months as lack of policy reform by U.S. politicians is leading Fed policymakers to rethink interest rate policy. Divisiveness from both Republicans and Democrats has likely led tax and banking reform to be pushed back until 2018, which is weighing on economic growth projections and disappointing Fed policymakers.

With Fed policymakers mixed over the direction of future rate hikes, investors have bid Treasury bond prices higher, pushing interest rates lower, and leading to a narrowing yield curve. If interest rates continue to decline, possibly towards their lows on the year, this should further pressure the U.S. dollar lower, which benefits gold prices. Gold is priced in U.S. dollars, meaning that when the dollar declines, the price of gold naturally increases.

Finally, when the price of gold rises, it benefits gold mining stocks as their margins widen, improving profits. The chart below is of Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM). As is seen, the stock price of Newmont closely tracks the price of gold and other precious metals.

With gold breaking out, the price of Newmont is also moving higher, finishing up more than 3% on Monday. Revenue cash flows are discounted back from future forecasts, and if gold prices can continue to rise higher from current levels, operating margins should widen, meaning NEM should similarly follow higher.

Ultimately, the North Korean missile launch is something to be concerned about, but there are other reasons to buy gold. Geopolitical risks between President Trump and other world leaders is likely to remain heightened in coming years as he is a populist leader who threatens the status quo in society. Moreover, lack of economic reform is leading the Fed to less aggressively forecast interest rate hikes, pushing bond prices higher, and thus weighing on the U.S. dollar.

Gold is forming a base and attempting to break higher. For the reasons listed above, the yellow metal looks attractive. Moreover, gold miners stand to benefit from higher gold prices as their margins expand, improving profitability. Gold has already begun its ascent, but initiating positions this week still leaves room for a lot more potential upside.

