Memo To Twitter's New CFO: Present The Simple Facts

Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) second quarter earnings announcement on July 27, 2016, was the last one before Ned Segal joins as CFO. Twitter dissapointed and the shares fell 14% on the news. But what should be more concerning to investors is that Twitter has been spinning their results in a way that hasn’t been fooling investors but could indicate deeper troubles. In particular, the positive Q2 earnings announcement headlines did not track well with mostly stalled or declining results.

While it is management's prerogative to cherry pick positive results in their announcements, investors appreciate information that best describes the current state of the business and gives management's unbiased expectation of the future. Headlines that trumpet positive results though the underlying business is clearly weak could signal further weakness ahead or that management is trying to buy time while hoping for the best. Management that believes the future will be brighter should simply give their forecasts of the future, not spin poor results as if they were good.

Headline #1: “In Q2, product contributions to Twitter’s engagement and audience growth continued to increase. Monthly active usage (MAU) increased 5% year-over-year and daily active usage (DAU) increased 12% year-over-year, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.”

What actually happened: Monthly users did not grow. MAUs were flat with the prior quarter and Twitter refuses to divulge actual numbers of DAUs, so we cannot say for certain if DAUs are growing on a quarterly basis (Table 1, Q1 and Q2 earnings, letter to SEC). By comparison, Facebook reported quarter over quarter MAU growth of 4% and DAU growth of 3% for Q2. User growth does not exhibit seasonal patterns as revenue does, therefore quarter-over-quarter comparisons are the timelier measure (table 1). To be fair, both MAUs and DAUs did grow for Twitter year over year with Q2 of last year, but this is virtually the only positive metric that Twitter can report.

Headline #2: “Underlying business fundamentals also improved. We saw an improvement in the year-over-year growth rate for total revenue (relative to Q1), driven by accelerating year-over-year growth in our data products, continued strong growth in video with a very strong debut at the 2017 Digital Content NewFronts, and an improvement in the year-over-year growth rate for owned-and-operated (O&O) revenue.”

What actually happened: Revenue declined by 5% over the same quarter last year (Table 1 revenue growth YoY). Twitter’s revenue is seasonal, so the firm rightly uses year over year comparisons. Revenue per MAU declined by 9% versus the prior year (Table 1, revenue per MAU growth YoY). In contrast, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook in Q2 grew revenue 47% year over year and grew revenue per MAU by 24%.

Headline #3: “Finally, we achieved greater operating efficiency. Our GAAP net loss was $116 million. Excluding a $55 million cost-method investment impairment charge, we would have made progress toward GAAP profitability and further reduced our GAAP net loss. We also delivered better-than-expected adjusted EBITDA margins in Q2, despite the year-over-year decline in revenue.”

What actually happened: Gross profit margin declined from 66% to 63%, and operating margins only improved because Twitter slashed quarterly R&D expenses by $25 million and sales and marketing by $51 million versus the prior year. Perhaps Twitter was wasting $76 million per quarter on needless investments in growth, so efficiency has now improved. But investors might instead question if these expenditures would have supported future growth. If Segal needs to invest in these areas, these preemptive cuts will set him up to show lower profitability when resumes this spending.

Investors and the stock market can read the underlying numbers for themselves. Twitter’s stock dropped 14% on the earnings announcement. Perhaps the stock would have dropped even more without the sugar coating. Perhaps it buys management some more time to hope that these troubles are temporary. Segal joins with the clock ticking for a turnaround.

Twitter’s troubles do not seem temporary, struggling even in a year of extreme attention to news and politics. The Tweeter-in-Chief is a great source of publicity and should be driving user growth. Should the political and media activity of this election cycle calm down, it is hard to see user growth increasing at a faster rate. Yet over the same period, Facebook powers ahead, indicating that Twitter’s troubles are firm-specific weakness rather than an industry-wide downturn.

In an SEC review released on August 1, 2017, the SEC asked Twitter to explain why it discloses actual MAU numbers but not the corresponding DAU numbers. Twitter responded to the SEC saying that management looks at percent change in DAUs, not the absolute numbers: “…the Company believes that sharing that metric (DAU percentage change) with investors enables them to see the company through the eyes of management.” Twitter’s response also states that the number of MAUs are a "proxy for future growth" and that disclosing the number of DAUs would cause "confusion" for investors.

The lack of MAU growth is a big warning sign and Twitter insults investors in saying they might be confused by knowing the actual number of DAUs. If DAUs grew by 12% year over year in Q2 but revenue shrank by 5%, then DAU growth could provide misleading signals for understanding the health of the business.

In an unusual investor relations tweet on July 28, 2017, the day after the Q2 earnings announcement, Twitter tried to explain to the public their refusal to disclose actual DAUs:

In this missive, Twitter claims that DAU numbers are competitively sensitive. With competitors such as Facebook releasing actuals, it may be more the case that the results would be embarrassing rather than competitively damaging.

Twitter investors took great offense to this tweet, replying, e.g., “This brought zero clarity to the situation,” “Absolute gibberish,” “Just disclose the actual DAUs and avoid the confusion. Not that hard. Your two closet comps both disclose. What are you all afraid of?”

Although Twitter cautions in this tweet against assuming their past disclosures for top-20 market DAU to MAU ratios are indicative of their overall business, it is the best estimate out there, and Twitter hasn’t said it is inaccurate.

Assuming the past guidance was reasonable estimate for the overall business, investors can calculate approximate quarterly DAU numbers as shown in the DAU columns of Table 1.

Table 1. Twitter Revenue, MAU, and DAU metrics from 2013 Q4 to 2017 Q2.

Almost uniformly, these revenue and active user metrics show that Twitter’s results are stalled or deteriorating, as highlighted by a previous article. The only positive top-line driver is likely DAUs, which increased an estimated 3% QoQ. As management has said, there may be room for DAUs to grow, even though MAUs have stalled, for example with Facebook reporting a DAU to MAU ratio of 66%. But investors should be skeptical that such growth will come easily. For both Twitter and Facebook, their individual DAU/MAU ratios seem stable over time. The big question for Twitter is how to reverse an estimated 15 to 19% YoY decline in revenue per DAU.

Table 2. Acquisition

If revenues continue to decline and future profitability is remote, a fundamental based valuation is not going to provide a supporting value. On an acquisition basis, as suggested by a recent SA articles, Twitter could still be overvalued even after the recent stock price declines. Facebook’s acquisition multiples for WhatsApp at $51 per DAU only translates to an enterprise value of approximately $8 billion for Twitter, giving an equity value of less than $9 per share, a 48% downside to today’s price[1]. Such multiples might be aggressive when growth is absent and profitability is elusive.

As incoming CFO, Segal has his work cut out for him, but clarifying results for investors should be an easy win. Provide more of the simple numbers investors want to see, or they will assume the worst, and don't tell investors that those numbers will confuse them.

[1] Note I didn’t conduct a relative comparison to LinkedIn’s sale to Microsoft, which went at a far higher valuation of $26.2 billion for 105 million MAUs, because LinkedIn’s economics and growth profile were far different: MAU growth of 19% YoY, revenue growth of 23% YoY, GAAP profitability, and quarterly revenue per MAU of more than $9 compared to Twitter’s $1.75.