Costco Shareholders Can Sleep Well At Night

Costco (COST) investors can sleep well at night knowing that their money is invested in a battle-tested business model that is protected by a wide moat and continues to thrive regardless of the increasing competition. Investors should be particularly confident that COST's business is sufficiently differentiated from the Whole Foods concept - even with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) massive price reductions, Amazon Prime program, and potential growth plans - to avoid suffering material revenue losses to the business.

First of all, COST's customer base is extremely loyal. The fee-based membership program drives this loyalty by motivating members to shop frequently at Costco in order to validate their investment. Additionally, the funds from membership fees account for 75% of profits, thereby enabling the company to sell almost everything else for near zero margins and even major stable items at a loss, further driving loyalty. This results in a loyalty-boosting cycle that is central to COST's moat:

The second key pillar to COST's moat that gives it even further capability to leverage rock-bottom prices to attract and retain customers while maintaining profitability is its extremely efficient supply chain and store space. By implementing a minimalist warehouse structure, the company is able to achieve $1,100 of sales/ per square foot annually while turning inventory ~12 times. The average competitor, meanwhile, only achieves $600/square foot in annual sales and turns inventory a mere 8 times.

Finally, Costco's brand power is extremely strong. As a one-stop shop for those looking to go grocery and/or department store shopping as well as looking to buy in bulk, Costco offers a highly convenient and affordable experience, rewarding members for their investment in membership fees. Member retention rates have consistently remained above 90%, even when raising member fees, and new members keep joining each year, especially during times of economic hardship (note 2008-2009 on the chart below) as customers look increasingly for bargains:

The popularity of the store's brand is further revealed in this YouGov BrandIndex poll:

While Costco customers were found to vastly prefer their store to Wal-Mart (WMT), Wal-Mart customers had virtually identical opinions about the two stores. Furthermore, poll results revealed that Wal-Mart customers were much more likely to consider shopping at Costco (45%) than Costco customers were to consider shopping at Wal-Mart (26%). This bodes well for Costco's prospects in the face of rising competition from Amazon's Whole Foods project, where they are already drastically slashing prices and instituting a Prime-base loyalty program of their own. Costco has already weathered heavy pricing competition from Wal-Mart's price match program, with revenues, earnings, and even operating margin continuing to grow:

COST Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Given its unrelenting growth and success in the face of competition from a much larger, more established, and more near-peer grocer like Wal-Mart, there is little to fear from Amazon's Whole Foods project which for now is quite small (~400 stores) and focuses on a more niche health foods market as opposed to discount bulk/one-stop shop items sold by Costco. Even if/when Amazon expands the offerings and size of Whole Foods, Costco has already stared down heavy competition before in that category and is only emerging stronger as it continues to improve performance, raise membership fees, and grow profit margins.

Investor Takeaway:

Costco's moat is not only stronger than ever, its valuation is more attractive than it has been in quite a while, with its P/E and share price touching near yearly lows:

COST data by YCharts

Meanwhile, analysts are overwhelmingly bullish (a consensus "buy" rating on the stock with no under-perform or sell ratings issued from the 29 analysts covering the company) projecting continued robust growth (10.5% annually) over the next 5 years, placing its forward valuation at attractive levels given its impressive moat. Furthermore, the company boasts a healthy balance sheet (0.4 Debt to Equity and 1.44 Cash to Debt) and its dividend continues to grind higher each year, rewarding investors with steadily growing income from its profits:

COST Dividend Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

While its premium valuation is above market averages, COST offers investors a very safe and steady return on investment that shouldn't suffer much at all from Amazon's entry into the sector, something that cannot be said for most grocers or retailers in the market today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.