Dryships Inc.: 12 Year Snap Review, Update And Forecast

A) Introduction

The Company DryShips Inc. (DRYS), a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, has scheduled its earnings call for the second quarter of 2017 on 8/30/2017 after the market close.

We review how the company fared since its listing on the Nasdaq in 2015, and provide estimates on near term performance ahead of the numbers.

Acquiring both a wider and a shorter term perspective are important to better assess the current incidence the company finds itself in.



B) 12 Year Snap Review

B.1) Overview

Dryships Inc. was listed on the Nasdaq in Q1 2005. The world economy and the dry bulk shipping market were going through the last period of exuberance ahead of 2008. The BDI index was about to go on it’s final steep run up to and surpassing the 10000 level, right before it crashed crash in Q2 2008.



B.2) Pre-Q3 2008

The Company performed very well during this period by simply increasing exposure in Dry Bulk.



B.1.2) Q3 2008 - Q4 2014



Bulk Carrier revenue diminishes, ORIG acquisition cause big loss. Drillships and oil tankers drive an unstable, difficult, impaired revenue growth cycle in post 2008 era.



B.1.3) Post 2014



Deleveraging: Further impairments. Bulk Carriers, Oil Tankers and ORIG go.



B.2) The Fleet

The historic fleet data reflect the strategic decisions taken by the management over the years. The fleet comprised of bulk carriers up until Q2 2008 when the decisions to consolidate affiliated offshore drilling contractor ORIG and expand the fleet with oil tankers were taken.

B.2.1) Bulk Carriers

Bulk Carriers are the company’s core business. The Company maintained a steady fleet of bulk carriers in the post 2008 period up until Q2 2015. While bulk carriers remained profitable for DRYS for most of the 12 years we see borderline profitability from Q3 2012 till Q1 2014 when the operating income fails to cross into positive territory and clearly extends its downward trajectory in Q2 2015.

B.4.2) Oil Tankers



Oil Tankers were introduced in Q4 2010 once an uptrend in the WTI became established. The company chose to totally rid of its exposure by Q3 2015. The WTI made a second quarterly low after crashing in Q1 and halved in value from approximately $90/barrel to $45/barrel.

B.4.2) Drillships & Drilling Rigs



Drilling Rigs were introduced in Q2 2008 following the consolidation of ORIG. Just like with Oil Tankers the company sought to increase exposure in drilling with drillship newbuildings (4 + 4) in Q4 2010 once an uptrend in the WTI became established. The company chose to deconsolidate ORIG in Q2 2015 when the WTI rapidly declined and negotiated a delay for the delivery of its remaining 2 drillships for 2018 and 2019.



C) Recent Developments



C.1) Kalani 4 Termination

On 8 August 2017 DryShips Inc. announced the termination of the common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited, widely known as Kalani 4. Additionally, the CEO Mr. George Economou, agreed, either directly or through his affiliated entities, to refrain from reselling for a six month period any Company common shares to be acquired by him in the proposed transactions (see C.3), and the Company has agreed not to conduct any equity offerings until after December 31, 2017, without the prior approval of the majority of its unaffiliated shareholders.



A final update on the status of the offering during the final week before its termination was not provided by the company. In this respect, for the purpose of estimation of that final status, the assumption is made that 27$million, part of the consideration for the Private Placement (see section C.2.4) as a write down from the 'Sifnos/Sierra' credit facility represents the amount pending on the date of the premature ending of the Kalani 4 agreement. This would equal 3.47 million new shares issued at an average price of $1.7 raising the number of shares outstanding to 35 million on 8/11/2017 (prior to any Private Placement share issuance).

C.2) The Private Placement

Dryships Inc. announced that the ‘Audit Committee’ of its BOD has approved a related party transaction (through a binding ‘Term Sheet’) under which the Company will sell common shares to entities affiliated with the CEO Mr. George Economou for aggregate consideration of $100 million at a price of $2.75 per share. The shares offered in the Private Placement will not be registered under the Securities Act of the US or any other jurisdiction and therefore cannot be sold without such registration. The consideration comprises of 4 items.

C.2.1) 100% Of Shipping Pool Investors Inc. (SPII)

((i)) the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Shipping Pool Investors Inc., which directly holds a 49% interest in Heidmar Holdings LLC, a global tanker operator, from SPII Holdings Inc., an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou;

While not much is known about SPII, Heidmar has made the news on several occasions as Morgan Stanley (MS) - also a 49% stake owner - and SPII have been negotiating the sale of Heidmar. According to news sources FDX Capital was set to pay between $70-79 million for Heidmar Inc, however, the deal collapsed on issues related to tax obligations and charter losses discovered during the due-diligence process. Recently it was reported that a Chinese ship operator is involved in the Heidmar Inc tender, while the target for Heidmar remains at $100 million.

Basing the estimate on the range of reported bids and asks the company could potentially be worth anything between $70 million to $100 million, which would enrich DryShips by $34.3 million to $49 million.

C.2.2) Termination Of Participation Rights Of Mountain Investment Inc.

((ii)) the termination of the participation rights set forth in the Deed of Participation dated May 23, 2017 by and between the Company and Mountain Investment Inc., an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou;

C.2.3) Forfeiture Of Super-voting Shares Owned By 'Sifnos'

((iii)) forfeiture by Sifnos Shareholders Inc., an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou, of all outstanding Series D preferred shares (which carry 100,000 votes per share) of the Company that it currently holds.

C.2.4) $27 Million Loan Reduction Under The ‘Sierra’ (ex ‘Sifnos’) Credit Facility

(iv) the repayment of $27 million under the Company’s unsecured credit facility, as amended (the “Sierra Credit Facility”) with Sierra.

C.3) The Rights Offering

A rights offering has also been approved. This would allow the Company’s shareholders to purchase 'pro rata' portion of up to $100 million of the Company’s common shares at a price of $2.75 per share. The Rights Offering will be backstopped in full by Sierra Investments Inc. (“Sierra”), an entity affiliated with Mr. Economou. The consideration for the Company’s common shares issued to Sierra in the Rights Offering as part of the backstop will be the repayment of amounts outstanding under the ‘Sierra’ (ex “Sifnos’)Credit Facility.

Yesterday, the Company filed for an amendment to the definition of ‘Acquiring Person” to Section 1 of the Company's Stockholders Rights Agreement (the "Rights Agreement"), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as Exhibit 4.2 to Form 8-A12B (File No. 001-33922) on January 18, 2008. The new definition excludes the Company, CEO and employees or affiliates from beeing regarded as a the ‘Acquiring Person”. The ‘Acquiring Person’ is the person or entity who becomes the beneficiary to 15% of the Company which is regarded as the threshold for 10 days to expiry of the offering. The filing of the amendment signifies that the release of the prospectus for the offering is very near.

C.4) Equity Book Value Per Share (EBVPS) Estimation

However, it is not clear whether the 'Private Placement' has been ratified by the BOD as it was announced that it was approved by the 'Audit Committee'. As a 'Foreign Private Issuer' listed on the Nasdaq, DryShips Inc., is exempted from following the corporate governance requirements of rule 5616, however, it is required to follow equivalent rules. The equivalent rules the company is following are 'The British Virgin Islands Company Act (BCA)' and are stated in the company's 20-F (under part II/Item 16G) filing. Section 48 of the British Virgin Islands Company Act (BCA) requires that:

Before issuing shares for a consideration other than money, the directors shall pass a resolution stating ((a)) the amount to be credited for the issue of the shares; ((b)) their determination of the reasonable present cash value of the nonmoney consideration for the issue; and ((c)) that, in their opinion, the present cash value of the non-money consideration for the issue is not less than the amount to be credited for the issue of the shares.

As we are yet unaware if the BOD approval has been given or not we will provide an estimate of where we think the EBVPS stands under 3 different scenarios:

Scenario 1: As of 8/11/2017 following the termination Of Kalani 4 the EBVPS estimate stood at $14.25 provided 'Private Placement' was not yet conclusive.

Scenario 2: As of 8/11/2017 or subsequent date following the termination Of Kalani 4, and the ratification of the Private Placement by the BOD as appropriate. In this case the EBVPS estimate range is $7.74 - $7.94.

Scenario 3: As of the estimated future date (9/30/2017) when both 'Private Placement' and 'Rights Offering' are concluded. The EBVPS estimate would range from $6.37 to $6.57.

Assumptions and considerations:

$27 mill, part of the consideration for the Private Placement (see section C.2.4) as a write down from the Sifnos/Siera credit facility represents the amount pending on the date of the premature ending of the Kalani 4 agreement. This would equal 3.47 million new shares issued at an average price of $1.7 raising the number of shares outstanding to 35 million on 8/11/2017 (prior to Private Placement share issuance). Equity Book Value is linearly extrapolated up to 8/11/2017 when the Kalani 4 offering stops. EBV estimate as of 8/11/2017: $498.6 mill EBV estimate takes into account the Private Placement consideration presented only in C.2.1 and C.2.4 Private Placement and Rights Offering are completed on 9/30/2017 at the end of Q3 2017 and operating income is retained in cash by the company for Q2 and Q3, therefore included in the 9/30/2017 EBV estimate. Operating income estimates presented in section D are used. Unregistered shares (from Private Placement) are included in outstanding but excluded from the float.



D) Revenue And Operating Income Estimation

A basic estimate for Q2 is presented along with 5 Scenarios for Q3 and Q4 as follows, each reflecting different future performance for the Dry Bulk and Oil spot markets:

D.1) Scenario 1: Bullish

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., and various references as per part D.6, images provided by the author

D.2) Scenario 2: Moderate Uptrend

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., and various references as per part D.6, images provided by the author

D.3) Scenario 3: Flat

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., and various references as per part D.6, images provided by the author

D.4) Scenario 4: Moderate Downtrend

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., and various references as per part D.6, images provided by the author

D.5) Scenario 5: Bearish

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., and various references as per part D.6, images provided by the author

D.6) Data Sources

Sources for revenue data:

Source for operating expenses data:

Richard Greiner (Moore Stephens): 2013 presentation, figures adjusted for changes in the ‘opcost indices’ as updated for 2014/2015 and 2016/2017 as projected for in the 2016 survey.

E) Cyclicality And Longer Term Trends

E.1) BDI



Image sourced from Yardeni

Post 2008 BDI resumed a downward trajectory which technically may be interpreted as a downward sloping wedge. We are currently seeing signs of a break out from this multiyear wedge, provided the BDI maintains its trajectory and closes more or less at the 1200 level or higher, following which 2013/2014 highs may be in sight.

E.2) PMIs

Image sourced from Yardeni

Even though PMIs have been slipping a little bit over the past few months, but they had a good run and 2013/2014 highs here seem attainable.

E.3) WTI



Image sourced from Yardeni

Same consolidation wedge is visible in WTI, 2015 highs well within reach.



E.4) Company Cyclicality

Data sourced from DryShips Inc., images provided by the author

On two instances the company’s profits dipped steeply in negative territory and appear as prominent bleeps in the chart above while revenues were peaking. The one being in Q4 2008 due to the acquisition of ORIG. The second being other major instance was the deconsolidation of ORIG in Q2 of 2015 which affected the company with a $1.3 billion non-cash loss.

F) Conclusion

Following a long period of deleveraging, the Company is about to enter a new growth cycle. 9 months of back to back equity raises have left the company’s stock in distress territory since peaking in November 2016. Provided that the market/economy maintains its longer term cyclical quality and its current trajectory, the company may already be on a fresh multi month/year growth wave.

So far this year there have been 14 additions to the fleet:

5 Kamsarmax Bulkers: Spot Market

4 Newcastlemax Bulkers: Time Chartered/Spot/Index Linked TC

1 VLCC: Spot Market

1 Suezmax Tanker: 5 years Time Charter

2 Aframax Tankers: Spot Market

1 VLGC: 5 years Time Charter (+ 3 years extension option)

Another 3 new VLGCs are expected to be delivered by the end of this year which will be attached to 5 (extendable to 8) and 10 year time charter parties. The company’s earning capacity is significantly improved and well balanced between TC and spot. According to our estimates the company is poised to record its first quarterly positive operating income in 2 years.



