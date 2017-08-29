Dave & Busters: Seize The Opportunity

Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) has just been hit hard thanks to Hurricane Harvey fears. The name is at a level where we were compelled to get back into the name at just 24 times trailing earnings. Earnings are coming out later next week and if our buy call was wrong we will reassess under $50. We will be most looking for comparable sales numbers as well as sales in both the gaming and food side of the equation. The stock had a great run, and we said that we were definitely interested in getting back into the name under $60. Now is the time.

Why do we like the name? First, the hurricane fears are way overblown. There is some exposure but this is a growing national brand. There is massive room for expansion, and there are stores nationwide. Don't worry about Texas. From an anecdotal standpoint you will recall that back in the very last week of 2015, we detailed our experience at a local store and was completely astonished by the sheer size and atmosphere of the establishment I visited. After dropping a quick hundred dollars, we realized that Dave & Buster's was a cash cow. However, it is indeed a fragile sector, in that it is both dining and entertainment, which is the first to get cut when consumers tighten their belt. As of right now however, the economy is strong and unemployment is at decade lows. We also like that the company is well managed, with efficient in store operations focused on building comps, building loyalty and providing a positive experience at all times. That is a big thing when it comes to repeat business. Feeling welcomed and feeling as though your dollar matters to the business. It is a culture and atmosphere that our local shop stresses.

As far as making money, Dave & Buster's charges for gaming, and second, it sells food and beverages, including alcohol. The latter is a huge money maker as margins are astounding for beer and liquor. In addition, on the gaming side of the equation new games are constantly being brought in and older games are phased out. The company also offers half priced games on Wednesdays to bring in customers with less spending power (genius move). In addition, with money loaded onto cards and a sliding scale fee for games (the company charges more credits for what you would consider 'better' games), kids and adults blow through cash. In addition to the games, and the full bar, there are dozens if big screen TVs to offer sporting events and other entertainment.

We believe the company's winning ways will continue. The name was a touch overvalued, and the pullback was welcomed. Still, performance is there. We want to remind you that in the company's recently reported quarter, total revenues increased a strong 16.1% to $304.2 million from $262.0 million in Q1 2016. Once again, food and beverage revenues increased 10.8% from Q1 2016 to $129.8 million from $117.1 million. The 'amusements and other' revenues (think games) increased 20.3% to $174.3 million year-over-year. This is strong and sales beat by $4.3 million. Comparable store sales continue to be strong. They increased 2.2% in Q1 2016. We will be watching this number closely next quarter.

When we factor in the expenses net income increased to $42.8 million, or $0.98 per share, in Q1 2017 compared to a net income of $31.2 million, or $0.72 per share last year. After adjusting for a tax benefit, earnings per share was $0.87 and this beat estimates by $0.06. This type of growth justifies a premium valuation. With the pull back leading to a nearly 20% compression in the price to earnings multiple, along with expectations that the growth will continue, we got back in the name. As for finances, the company sees total revenues of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion this year and sees comparable store sales increasing 2% to 3%. Adjusted net income should be $107 to $111 million, up from previously guided $101 million to $105 million. That is a winning recipe, if it can deliver. We will be closely watching.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.