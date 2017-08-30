3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 30, 2017

Welcome to a new edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with recent findings in the biotech and pharma industries.

Let's dive in!

Bayer navigates to favorable results in in cardiovascular disease

Anticoagulants can be an important treatment option to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with a history of heart disease of some kind. In the case of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), in partnership with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), their investigational agent rivaroxaban has made some headway for patients with coronary artery disease.

This agent, branded Xarelto, is being explored in a suite of nautical-themed trials spanning a variety of heart conditions. It is currently approved for treatment of deep vein thromboembolism and prevention of stroke. The COMPASS study has been conducted with the goal of assessing the benefit of rivaroxaban in patient with coronary or peripheral artery disease.

BAYZF recently announced the results of COMPASS, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine a few days ago. The study findings showed that the combination of rivaroxaban and aspirin significantly improved all major efficacy parameters over aspirin alone, including prevention of stroke, cardiovascular-related death, and heart attack, as well as death due to any cause.

Looking forward: The all-cause mortality result is important here, because rivaroxaban can increase the risk of a serious bleeding event. This can be fatal, possibly offsetting the benefit of therapy. However, since the bleeding mostly occurred in the gastrointestinal tract, fatal complications were largely avoided. So it seems as though BAYZF and JNJ are on pace to move this agent forward and widen the approved label even further.

Eisai updates its trial results in thyroid cancer

Eisai Pharma (OTCPK:ESALY) has made a splash in the management of thyroid cancer with their tyrosine kinase inhibitor lenvatinib, which has been shown to greatly improve survival over placebo in patients with radioiodine-resistant/refractory thyroid cancer. It has proven to be a major addition to the treatment armamentarium in a very sparse area.

Unsurprisingly, ESALY will look to more deeply characterize which patients are likely to benefit from lenvatinib therapy. In a recent publication in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the company provided a subgroup analysis of their pivotal phase 3 SELECT trial.

In this analysis, patients were divided into two age categories: older and younger, with a cutoff of 65 years old. Interestingly, despite the higher incidence of toxicity in the older group, both sets of patients experienced a significant progression-free survival benefit from lenvatinib, implying that the increased risk of toxicity does not substantially impact on the ability to complete treatment. Furthermore, both groups had an overall survival benefit, in spite of the allowed crossover upon progression in the placebo group.

Looking forward: In almost every form of cancer, there is a significant question regarding therapy selection for older patients, who often present with more comorbidities like diabetes and renal dysfunction. Results like these can help clinicians select effective treatments and anticipate the side effects their patients will likely experience. And it is also clear that if patients are able to complete treatment, they stand to gain benefit of a similar magnitude compared to younger patients.

Radiotherapy for neuroendocrine tumors takes one more step forward

One area of interest in gastrointestinal cancers that has many clinicians excited is the use of radiolabeled somatostatin analog therapy for neuroendocrine tumors, which are notably tough to manage. Radiation delivered in this way has been shown to provide control of both tumor burden and the symptoms of neuroendocrine tumor progression.

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (AAAP) has been a pioneer of this method with their agent Lutathera. They received a positive CHMP opinion in Europe, with subsequent approval expected later this year.

In the United States, the road has been a bit bumpier. The FDA issued a complete response letter in December 2016 requesting more information about patient subgroups, as well as uniformity and completeness of patient data so the FDA could perform independent analyses. Though the FDA did not request further clinical study, they did need follow-up from AAAP, which they formally submitted in response back in July.

Now, AAAP have announced that their response to the letter was accepted by the FDA. And an action date of January 26, 2018 has been set for a final decision.

Looking forward: With this news, the FDA will probably lag behind the EU in approval of this agent by a few months, but the acceptance of AAAP's response is a good sign that the FDA will render a positive verdict like the EMA has. You'll want to take a deeper dive into AAAP's science (specifically the NETTER-1 study), as well as the other treatment approaches for neuroendocrine tumors, since this is an uncommon and tough-to-treat set of malignancies. New options are desperately warranted, and I feel we're on the cusp of seeing this one.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to check out this digest. As always, I hope you have learned something new, perhaps gaining optics on a company you weren't previously paying attention to.

If you liked this article, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to get real-time email updates whenever a new article of mine goes live, including new editions of this digest. Thanks again, and have a great day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.