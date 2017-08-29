Royal Bank Of Canada: Solid Dividend Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) (TSE: RY) is Canada's largest and most profitable bank. RBC's solid dividend, stable income, reasonable valuation, and great results last quarter make it an attractive investment for dividend investors.

Overview

RBC is the leader of the Big Five Canadian banks (Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Toronto-Dominion (NYSE:TD) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) being the other four) in most segments, products, and services within the country. The bank has maintained its lead during the last few years, although its market share has remained mostly flat as well.

(Source: Investor Presentation and Google Finance)

The bank's income is reasonably well diversified across segments and countries, although the Bank of Nova Scotia maintains a larger and broader international presence.

The bank's financial performance during the last few years has been excellent. The bank's net income and EPS have both grown 9% annually, on average, during the last five years. Last quarter's result was slightly worse at 5% growth YoY (excluding extraordinary items). Most of this growth has come from increases in volume in the bank's different products and services (e.g., greater number of loans, insurance policies, etc.). Net interest margin, and other similar measures, have remained mostly flat throughout the years, or slightly decreased.

RBC's business lines have performed significantly differently during the years. Wealth management grew the fastest, at an average annual rate of 19%, during the last five years, mainly due to AUM growth. Personal and commercial banking has grown at an average annual rate of 7% during the last five years, slightly worse than the average of the bank. Capital markets has only grown at 4% during the same time period, due to decreases in trading volume and MA activities. Insurance has been the worst performer, with income decreasing 2% on average each year during the last five, mainly due to asset sales and low performance in its international operations. Information regarding the other segments isn't comparable across various years, due to changes in how RBC segmented its business.

The bank has continuously grown its international operations, relative to its homegrown Canadian ones. More of the bank's income comes from abroad year over year.

In general terms, RBC's financial performance has been great, in most of its business and geographical segments. The bank's highly diversified income stream is a great positive, as it lessens the risk of income losses due to losses in any particular business line.

(Source: RBC's 3Q2017 and 3Q2012 reports)

Risk and Balance Sheet

RBC's capital position is strong, with more than adequate capital ratios. Having said that, its ratios are generally around 1% lower than the competition in Canada.

(Source: RBC's 3Q2017 Report)

As with most other Canadian banks, RBC's greatest risks come from its exposure to the Canadian housing/mortgage market. Housing has had double-digit growth rates for several years in Canada, with the country coming relatively unscathed from the financial crisis, with Toronto and Vancouver experiencing the highest growth rates. The market seems to be cooling off, especially in those two cities, with prices falling around 20% since April. (Read more: Price slump, tight cash wreak havoc in Canada's top housing market).

RBC's mortgage portfolio is significantly less exposed to Ontario and British Columbia, although it has a larger proportion of uninsured mortgages. In general terms, I believe RBC is well suited to weathering a slowdown in the housing market, as it has less relative exposure to Vancouver and Toronto.

Mortgage Portfolio - Peer Comparison:

(Source: Company Filings: RBC, TD, BNS, BMO, CIBC)

Dividend and Valuation

RBC's current yield of 3.9%, and P/E Ratio of 12.7, is comparable to most of the other banks in Canada. The exception, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, trades at a lower valuation due to its overexposure to the Canadian housing market.

(Source: Google Finance)



RBC has increased its dividend every year during the last five years, and has done so almost every year during the last few decades. The bank's payout ratio of 0.47 is comparable to the other Canadian banks, and still leaves the bank with room for further dividend increases going forward. Due to the above, I believe RBC's dividend is quite safe, and will probably see further increases in the next few years.

Peer Comparison

I had previously looked into Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and a comparison between the banks might be appropriate. RBC is much less exposed to the Canadian housing market than CIBC, but trades at a premium, while Bank of Nova Scotia has larger, and faster-growing, international subsidiaries and operations. I believe Bank of Nova Scotia has a bit more of upside potential, although both companies share more similarities than differences

Conclusion

Royal Bank of Canada's large and growing dividend, great financial performance through the years, and strong balance sheet make it a solid investment for any dividend investor.

