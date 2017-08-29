What's Working (If Anything) In August?

The stock market remains in a "washing machine" cycle, with stocks sloshing back and forth. One reason for this volatility is that Wednesday marked the lowest trading volume day of the year. (Stocks can often sink faster and farther when there are fewer traders to step in with a bid.) One reason for the low volume on Wednesday was that on Tuesday night in Arizona President Trump said, "If we have to close down our government, we're building that wall," which indicated a possible shutdown over the federal debt limit.

On Friday and Saturday, most of the world was weighing every word of the world's leading central bankers at the Kansas City Fed Conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi and Fed Chair Janet Yellen both spoke on Friday. Yellen defended financial regulation and they both defended free trade - an indirect criticism of Donald Trump. As a result, I would be surprised if President Trump reappoints Yellen as Fed Chair. (Her term ends next February.)

This is the first time ECB President Draghi has attended in the past three years. At his last speech, he signaled the ECB's aggressive quantitative easing program. Many central bank watchers were expecting Draghi to announce the curtailment of the ECB's quantitative easing program, but he instead said that the ECB bond buying program has been very successful and a significant degree of monetary accommodation is still necessary. Essentially, Draghi remains dovish and wants to continue with the ECB's quantitative easing, which will help bond yields remain extraordinarily low. This is great news for higher stock prices!

The latest decile report from Bespoke Investment Group ("Decile Analysis Since the 8/7 High," August 24, 2017) examines the S&P 500 in eight categories and ten "deciles" (the top 10% through bottom 10%) and the bottom line is that NOTHING has worked in August. All 80 deciles sport a negative return from August 7 to 24, but the best correlation I saw was that the 10% best-performing stocks through August 7 were only down 0.3% by 8/24, while the 10% worst-performing stocks pre-August 7 were down over 5%.

The August winners were literally "off the charts" of the Bespoke decile analysis. Foreign stocks in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are still benefitting from persistent institutional buying pressure, which is how they get such high Quantitative grades on our Portfolio Grader. Another winning strategy is to buy the up-and-coming stocks that should benefit from quarter-end window dressing as well as the 90-day realignment of smart Beta ETFs and equal-weight ETFs. To do this, we are front-running institutional asset flows on Wall Street because the safe place to invest is wherever the money is flowing.

A Timetable on When to Invest Your Free Cash

We have clients putting money into the market all the time, so let me tell you what I am telling them - and anyone else who has spare money to invest. First, invest 25% of your extra cash this week, before Labor Day, since everybody is happy heading into a holiday weekend and stock markets tend to rally heading into major holidays. Second, invest another 25% of your available cash in the last 10 trading days of September, since we like to pick stocks that tend to benefit from quarter-end window dressing as well as the 90-day quarterly rebalancing of smart Beta and equal-weight ETFs. Third, invest 25% of your cash in the second week of October, just before the third-quarter announcement season heats up, and then invest your last 25% by the second week of November, just before an early January effect commences around Thanksgiving, a seasonally strong time of year as we gather for friends, family, football, and food.

The financial media loves to say repeatedly that the stock market is overvalued and the bubble is about to burst; so I would like to remind you that the stock market has not yet appreciated as much as the underlying earnings have gone up this year, so price-to-earnings ratios are actually declining! Second, the 10-year Treasury bond yield is now only 2.17%, causing many high-dividend stocks to improve last week.

Third, although the S&P 500 has broken through its 50-day moving average three times in August, much of the S&P 500's woes are attributable to the fact that we are in August when there are often "seasonal shenanigans" and "air pockets" with a temporary lack of liquidity. If anything, in my opinion, the stock market is merely building a base for an impressive launch when liquidity returns in the upcoming weeks!

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.