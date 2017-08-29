PEN's (PENC) CEO Dr. Scott Rickert on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PEN Inc. (OTCQB:PENC) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Elaine Ketchmere - Compass IR

Dr. Scott Rickert - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the PEN, Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Elaine Ketchmere of Compass Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Elaine Ketchmere

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I’d like to welcome everyone to the PEN, Inc. earnings webcast for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Today, we will hear from PEN’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Scott Rickert; and SEC Accounting Advisor, Robert Thornton. [Ph]

Before we get started, please note that we’ll begin with prepared remarks followed by the question-and-answer session. During the Q&A, we’ll be answering questions that have been submitted by shareholders and webcast participants. Please also note that today’s webcast contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our business, products, and financial results. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted.

More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business, products, and financial results are included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and in reports subsequently filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System, EDGAR, at www.sec.gov or from our website.

We hereby disclaim any obligation to publicly update the information provided here including forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This conference call is being webcast through our Investor Relations website. This is also being recorded and an on-demand replay will be available tomorrow.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Scott Rickert, PEN, Inc.’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Scott?

Dr. Scott Rickert

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the earnings webcast. Second quarter was an active one at PEN. We undertook preparations to relocate our Ohio operations to a smaller facility nearby. A move that will allow us to outsource a good portion of our manufacturing, giving us greater flexibility to meet the diverse and dynamic packaging needs of our customers.

I will share more details of the relocation along with some other operational updates with you shortly. First, Robert Thornton, [ph] PEN’s SEC Accounting Advisor, will provide more details on the second quarter results. Robert?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Scott. And good afternoon to everyone on the call. In the second quarter of 2017, PEN experienced typical quarterly variation in sales and margin of its health and safety products. The Company generated a loss for the quarter of $321,000 or $0.11 per share compared to a net loss of $126,000 or $0.04 per share a year ago, primarily due to expenses associated with the upcoming relocation of the Product segment operations. Despite the net loss and build-up of inventory in advance sort of the move, PEN generated positive cash flow from operations during the quarter.

As the slide shows, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, total revenues were approximately $2 million, down 9% from the same quarter last year. Sales from PEN’s Product segment, most of which are health and safety products, were $1.8 million, down 8% from a year ago. The decrease in revenue reflects the normal variation in the timing of purchases of health and safety products by very large customers. Revenue from Contract Services for the second quarter of 2017 was $248,000 compared to $294,000 in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the expiration of certain contracts that were not replaced. I’d like to point out that Contract Services revenues has increased in each of the last two quarters.

You can see on this slide, the gross profit in the second quarter of 2017 was $656,000, down 17% from $793.,000 in the second quarter of 2016. Gross margin was 33% compared to 36% in the year ago period. Product segment gross margin for the second quarter was 38% compared to 41% a year ago due to differences in the product mix. Gross margin in the R&D Services segment for the second quarter of 2017 was negative 7% compared to the 0% in the year ago period. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower revenues combined with fixed costs associated with this segment.

Operating expenses were unchanged at a $1 million. In the second quarter of 2017, salaries, wages and related benefits decreased by 41% due to personnel reductions related to PEN’s ongoing efforts to reduce costs. This was offset by increases in the selling and marketing expenses associated with higher social media cost, commissions and trade show expenses, fees related to the relocation of the Product segment operations and an increase in research and development expenses from work on specialty coatings for new markets and potential enhancements of the surface protector and fortifier product.

PEN had an operating loss of $364,000 compared to an operating loss of $219,000 in the year-ago period. As of June 30, 2017, PEN held cash and cash equivalents of $176,000 as compared to $189,000 at December 31, 2016. As of June 30, 2017, PEN had short-term debt of $1 million down from $1.1 million at December 31, 2016. In the first half of 2017, we generated cash flow from operations of roughly $180,000.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Scott Rickert.

Dr. Scott Rickert

Thank you, Robert.

On balance, I’m satisfied with our second quarter performance. Although we operated at a loss, our team in Ohio has done an amazing job, balancing day-to-day operations along with the logistics involved with our move and our strategic marketing and branding activities. Next, I’ll provide more explanation about that along with some operational updates.

During the second quarter, we moved forward with efforts to position PEN for future success. Our ultimate goal is to build PEN brands into a consumer products company offering compelling products enabled by nanotechnology in the areas of health, safety and sustainability.

To that end, we devoted our time and resources on two key areas this quarter. First, we began preparing for the relocation of our Ohio operations from an aggregate of 75,000 square feet in Valley View, Ohio to a 25,000 square foot facility in nearby. Our new, smaller facility in Ohio will accommodate the office, laboratory and manufacturing space we need going forward, and of course, allow for a meaningful reduction in facilities costs.

In the short-term, we have incurred expenses associated with this relocation effort, as reflected in our second quarter results, some of which will continue in the third quarter. Also during the quarter, we deliberately built inventory to make sure we could fill customer orders throughout the move, and that is also reflected in our results.

As we look to broaden our distribution and the markets that we serve, outsourcing, packaging and production will give us greater flexibility to offer different product considerations and different packaging to our customers.

In parallel to the relocation and streamlining of our Ohio operations, we continued our work on the re-launch and rebranding of our major products. PEN has some of the best health and safety products on the market today including our ULTRA CLARITY eyeglass cleaner, an industry benchmark for more than 20 years; and CLARITY DEFOG IT which is trusted by the military, safety professionals and athletes worldwide. Just as important is our environmentally friendly surface protector, which uses antimicrobial coatings to treat the growth of mold, mildew, bacteria and fungus on various surfaces without the need for harsh chemicals. The science behind it combined with its safety and effectiveness are truly revolutionary. I remain confident that this product can and will meet the urgent need for a safe and effective products that keep us free from disease.

Our marketing research has confirmed that our product has broad appeal for the hospitality industry, institutions and retail consumers alike. We plan to roll out this exciting product along with our other rebranded products, starting in the fourth quarter.

We are always looking for new applications for our existing products. Last quarter, we became a qualified provider for the power distribution industry, which means that our insulator coatings are now certified for use by maintenance crews on power poles and transformers throughout the United States to reduce power loss. While of course, it will take some time for this business to develop, we are encouraged by our recent talks with the power line service companies that perform this work for the utilities. Their workers are thrilled that our insulator coatings can be removed and reapplied without the use of harsh chemicals such as acetone, which causes uncomfortable side effects such as a burning in the eyes, nose and throat. We will provide more updates as this business grows and evolves.

Overall, I am impressed with the contributions of our team in Ohio who are managing our existing products business, preparing for the relocation, and moving forward with our product re-launch. We are well on a path to positioning PEN brands as a consumer products company recognized as having the right solution for today’s problems.

The PEN Design Center continues to perform contract services for the government and private entities, and it’s also making a name for itself as a supplier of inks and pastes for the printed electronics industry and graphene foils used in medical imaging. We continue to see a ramp in commercial sales of graphene foils to make the isotopes support PET scans. And additionally, we have begun testing our graphene windows for use in the fast-growing nuclear medicine diagnostics market.

Recently, one of our 3D printed electronics customers achieved major improvements in their aerosol Jet 3D printing, thanks to our custom formulations of copper, and copper and nickel inks specifically for their printer technology. We continue to collaborate with them on other next generation electronic devices.

Cost effective inks like ours will help the 3D printed electronics industry advance as a whole, opening the door for more industrial uses for 3D printing in areas like consumer electronics, medical devices, the Internet of Things and other applications. We are very gratified to see commercial success and recognition stemming from our groundbreaking research and development in these two very prominent industries.

In closing, with the relocation and streamlining of our Ohio operations nearing completion, PEN can begin to focus on our primary mission of building a consumer products company offering compelling products enabled by nanotechnology. To do that, we need to concentrate on these key areas, product development by our top notch scientists in Texas and Ohio; the in-house manufacturing of our proprietary liquids and coatings; and sales and marketing of our innovative and newly rebranded health and safety products. We need to be lean and nimble, making the most of the resources we have and capitalizing on the amazing products we have already in our portfolio. Supported by a strong team that is now focused on the right things, I am confident in our ability to position PEN for future success.

With that, I’ll turn the conversation over to Elaine Ketchmere to direct the question-and-answer Session. Elaine?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Elaine Ketchmere

Thank you, Scott. We received the following question in advance of today’s call. What is your lease and ownership status at each of your various business locations?

Dr. Scott Rickert

We lease facilities in three locations. First, our headquarters in Miami, Florida; second, the Design Center in Austin, Texas; and third, the PEN brands office, manufacturing and laboratory space in Valley View, Ohio. In 2016, we subleased excess space in the Design Center to help offset some of the costs associated with that facility. And as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we are in the process of relocating our Ohio operations from the 75,000 square-foot combined facility in Valley View to a 25,000 square-foot of facility nearby, which will lead to significant cost savings along with other strategic benefits.

Elaine Ketchmere

Thank you, Scott. There are no further questions from our investors.

Dr. Scott Rickert

I want to thank everyone again for joining the call. I’ll look forward to sharing additional information about PEN in the coming months.

Elaine Ketchmere

Thank you, Scott. Now, on behalf of the entire PEN management team, we thank you all for attending. As a reminder, an on-demand version of this webcast will be available online shortly. This concludes our second quarter 2017 earnings call. Thank you again for attending.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.