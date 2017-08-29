Takeaways From DSW's 2nd Quarter

Shares have picked up 12% since we called a Buy on the name at the end of June.

Last week, DSW (DSW) reported a strong earnings beat for Q2, showing positive comparable sales trends for the first time since 2015 and a forcefully optimistic tone about the operating environment moving forward. Since the report, shares have taken off - the stock currently trades over 25% higher than its 52-week lows.

We wrote about DSW at the end of June, claiming that the market was overly pessimistic about the company - the name has picked up about 12% since the article's publication. After such a run, many investors are likely asking themselves if now is the time to sell. Here, we take a deeper dive into some of the key points from the Q2 call and comment on the outlook moving forward.

Turnaround in Women's

The executive team was perhaps most excited on the call about the turnaround in the women's segment. It is, after all, DSW's largest segment and a key determinant of company profitability. These positive results come on the back of some key strategic changes by management. In the first quarter of the year, DSW promoted Jim Weinberg to GMM of Women's footwear after two years with the company's affiliated business group, and recruited Michele Love as EVP and Chief Operating Officer after distinguished service at Nordstrom, most recently spearheading the expansion of Nordstrom Rack.

These changes bolstered an already talented management team, stacking the deck for Women's entering the quarter. After several years of negative comps in Women's, these changes in management started to pay off immediately with a mid single-digit comp increase in the second quarter. We think that the segment's new executives will continue to position the company for growth, and are excited to see their success in the future.

Growth in Kids

In addition to bringing on new talent in Women's leading into the second quarter, DSW furthered development in its emerging kids category to drive earnings moving forward. On last week's call, the company reported positive results with the Kids rollout, with the category currently in 60% of stores as well as online. With its Kids selection, DSW's data shows that the company is attracting new, younger customers. Given the success in Kids so far, DSW has identified another 100 stores to expand the category into in the next year. As Continued growth in sales in Kids, both in current locations and those yet to be introduced, should prove a significant driver pushing the bottom line for DSW moving forward.

Online Presence

We've discussed previously the seemingly obvious threat that the Amazon effect poses to DSW's business, the fact that the market is spooked about this issue, and why we feel that concerns are exaggerated. Specifically, DSW's strong online presence mitigates the threat of e-commerce extinction significantly.

Recent quarters have proved important in DSW's establishment and maintenance of this key online presence. In the first quarter of 2017, the company launched redesigned websites and a new version of its mobile app, and reported seeing a "significant improvement" in online conversion and user engagement. In the second quarter, DSW again reported improved conversion, this time coupled with increased mobile traffic, driving an overall improvement of 27% in digital demand.

Further, management described powerful synergies between the company's physical footprint and digital experience, as well as a correlation between digital demand and the existence of a brick and mortar warehouse in a geographic area. Customers are ordering online and picking up in store, as well as using warehouses as return and exchange centers for online purchases.

DSW's growth in online continues to cement it's competitive advantage as an omni-channel footwear retailer, strengthening its defenses against the Amazon threat and assuring the shareholder of safety of principal down the line.

International Expansion

This quarter, DSW opened a new Canada location for a total of 24 warehouses. The company also announced the opening of its first location outside of North America, at the Grand Muscat Mall in Oman. Expansion outside of the United States presents a promising top-line driver completely unrelated to the initiatives aimed at improving comps in existing stores. We feel that the market does not currently recognize the potential that exists for DSW outside of the US, and think that success overseas could lead to further growth surprises.

Increasing Share Repurchases

Finally, in the second quarter management authorized an additional $500 million of share repurchases, in addition to the $33 million remaining in the existing authorization. Given the bargain that DSW shares currently represent, the additional share repurchase agreement demonstrates an intelligent method for returning capital to shareholders. Management plans to execute these share repurchases opportunistically, and we are confident that the team will continue to enhance shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation as it has in the past.

In conclusion, the run in DSW's share price after the earnings call is justified by the positive results and promising future outlook presented by management. Shares still present an attractive opportunity for capital deployment, and should continue to perform strongly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.