Starwood Property Trust: A Covered 8.7% Yield And Promising Upside

Starwood Property Trust could increase its quarterly cash dividend if NII rises in an environment of higher interest rates.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) combines attractive dividend income and upside for capital appreciation tied to the company’s variable-rate investment portfolio. Starwood Property has a history of overearning its dividend, lending a high degree of dividend visibility to an investment in the mortgage REIT. Though Starwood Property Trust’s shares are far from being cheap, the premium valuation is justified given its nearly 9 percent covered yield, and dividend upside.

Starwood Property Trust has an excellent reputation in the mortgage REIT industry, and that’s largely due to these factors:

Management has executed well in the last several years, originating loans at a fast pace and growing its floating-rate investment portfolio.

Starwood Property Trust has a flawless record of overearning its dividend - something that is of utmost importance to income investors who primarily worry about dividend continuity. While there will never be a guarantee that a dividend will be paid in the future, Starwood’s record of overearning its dividend strongly tilts the odds in favor of continued dividend payments.

When I analyze a dividend investment, I typically look at a company’s dividend coverage history, in order to get a feeling about whether a dividend will likely be paid in the future. Plotting Starwood Property Trust’s per-share dividend against its per-share core earnings reveals that the company has consistently overearned its payout with a good margin of safety - a feature of a high-quality income vehicle.

Source: Achilles Research

Though Starwood Property Trust’s dividend coverage ratio has fluctuated quite a bit over time, the commercial mortgage real estate investment trust has not underearned its dividend once in the last eight quarters. Starwood Property Trust’s average dividend coverage ratio was 110 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Moderate Degree Of Leverage

I think it is important to note that Starwood Property Trust has been able to consistently display excess dividend coverage without relying on leverage. Starwood Property Trust has had stable yet moderate leverage stats (as measured by the company’s debt-to-equity ratio).

Source: Starwood Property Trust

An Added Bonus…

Starwood Property Trust’s strong core earnings and high dividend are obviously the motivating factors for income investors that want to buy a piece of the mortgage REIT. Yet there is another reason to consider Starwood Property Trust: net interest income (and dividend) upside tied to the company’s floating-rate investment portfolio.

Thanks to the REIT’s positive asset sensitivity, Starwood Property Trust is poised to profit from higher short-term interest rates going forward.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

In an environment of higher interest rates (and with sufficient NII growth), Starwood Property Trust could even increase its dividend payout. In the process, Starwood’s equity is likely to become more valuable, too.

Valuation And Upside

Starwood Property Trust is no bargain, that’s for sure.

Starwood Property Trust’s excess dividend coverage and high degree of dividend visibility have already attracted a lot of buyers into the stock. The REIT’s shares sell for 1.25x (adjusted) book value, but they could become more valuable under the condition that

The Fed hikes rates going forward, and Starwood’s NII grows as projected; and Starwood hikes its dividend in response to improved dividend coverage stats.

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust already brings a lot to the table. While the dividend and the coverage stats are appealing, I think there is a decent chance of a dividend hike going forward as the company’s positive interest rate sensitivity will likely produce higher net interest income in an environment of higher interest rates. Paying 1.25x book value appears reasonable considering Starwood Property Trust’s high degree of dividend visibility, strong core earnings, and 8.7 percent yield. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.