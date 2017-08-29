Valeant: Headline Risk Vs. Fundamentals

So far, Valeant's legal challenges have had little fundamental impact on the value of the company. But this latest lawsuit could open a floodgate of headline risk.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) and Michael Pearson are facing an $80 billion dollar lawsuit from Lord Abbett & Co, a mutual fund now alleging that the controversial drugmaker is a criminal enterprise. This massive lawsuit comes on top of Valeant's numerous other challenges and a sell off in the stock is likely to follow. While Valeant faces significant headline risk, the company's fundamentals remain stable.

Organized Crime?

The American Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, is intended to fight organized crime and allows for extended cash penalties. This is not the first time Valeant has been on the receiving end of RICO lawsuits, but it is the first time for securities fraud. While Valeant doesn't have enough cash to pay such a large settlement, the biggest concern may be the headline risk of a flood of similar suits.

The good news is that legal settlements below a certain threshold do not have to be recorded in Valeant's adjusted earnings calculation. And as an investor suit, this case does not appear to bring any new information that the market isn't aware of.

The most recent $80 billion securities suit follows several other suits from shareholders in acquired companies and companies Valeant attempted to acquire along with multiple government investigations and civil actions. Recently, headlines battered the stock when analysts brought up the 33 lawsuits Valeant faces from Shower to Shower, a product it acquired from Johnson & Johnson in 2012.

Financial Position

Valeant's legal exposure is huge, but so far none of these cases have resulted in a catastrophic legal settlement, and they are likely to drag on for years in the courts. Surprisingly, they also haven't resulted in ballooning SG&A expense from legal fees and other litigation-related expenses. Valeant has managed to reduce its SG&A expense for the last five quarters, from $800.5 million to $753 million despite the growing legal exposure.



In its most recent filing, Valeant reports $162 million earmarked for potential legal settlements. This is presumably part of the $2.02 billion in cash and equivalents Valeant has on its balance sheet. However, the company's lenders have agreed that legal costs up to $500 million do not have to be deducted from annual earnings provided that no single charge exceeds $250 million. This means that most of Valeant's legal exposure will not have any impact on the bottom line.

In addition, Valeant has respectable cash flow of $1.5-2.0 billion annually and a credit facility of $930 million as of June 30, 2017. This cash flow is probably enough to protect against the majority of Valeant's legal troubles because most are claiming in the hundreds of millions. However, despite Valeant's solid liquidity position, debt is still an issue. The market would rather see the Valeant use its liquidity and cash flow to reduce its leverage instead of paying legal settlements. But for the immediate future, Valeant has managed to get its debt maturities under control through divestitures of non-core assets. Such divestitures could also be used to pay any legal settlement that cannot be handled with free cash flow and liquidity alone.

Valeant is also growing many of its important business segments, especially Salix. Salix revenue grew by 16% in the second quarter. Important drugs like Xifaxin, Apriso, and Relistor all grew tremendously. Valeant is also launching several new products including Siliq, and it has overcome many regulatory challenges at its Bausch & Lomb facilities. These tailwinds will not be enough to make up for all of Valeant's legal trouble, but they show that time is on Valeant's side. Lawsuits can take years to settle, and if Valeant can drive enough organic growth, over the next several years, it will be better able to face these challenges.

Conclusion

Valeant's legal exposure continues to grow with a $80 billion securities fraud suit from Lord Abbett & Co. However, while the size claim is unusually large, it is one of many lawsuits Valeant is dealing with, and so far none of these suits have made a significant impact on the fundamentals of the company. Headline risk is the main concern here, and it is possible that this suit could inspire other investors to bring RICO suits against Valeant. Nevertheless, investors shouldn't lose sight of Valeant's improving fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.