Caterpillar - $130 Target

In this article, I will explain why I believe that you should add Caterpillar (CAT) to your portfolio if you are not long already. The bull case will be based on leading indicators as well as sentiment and technical analysis.

Buy Growth Acceleration

I am one of the people who use Caterpillar exclusively as a vehicle to trade macro trends. This is only possible because the stock price has a tremendous correlation to important leading indicators as you can see below.

The year-on-year performance of Caterpillar's stock price has a 71% correlation to the ISM manufacturing index and 72% to the regional new orders index. At this point, it is important to mention that the regional manufacturing index is an average of all regional manufacturing surveys and a good predictor of the ISM index. Simply because it is published before the ISM manufacturing index. (Check out my article about the importance of leading indicators.)

Anyhow, what we see when looking at the graph below is a strong correlation between the Caterpillar stock price and the regional manufacturing index. Regional surveys are suggesting further growth acceleration in August. This indicates that the ISM index is likely to come in close to 58 points.

So, what does this mean? Based on this correlation and growth acceleration, it is highly likely that we are going to see a stock price of $130 over the next 3-6 months. "All" it requires is that growth (ISM, regionals) stay at current levels. A further acceleration would raise the price target even further.

Machinery Is Back

Speaking of sentiment, one if the indicators I use to see how machinery is performing, is ISM machinery sentiment. I use the growth data of every monthly report to establish a graph that shows me the totals of the last 12 months. What we see is a strong uptrend since September 2016. This was the point when growth acceleration started after bottoming in the first quarter of the same year.

A continuing trend would support my target of $130 over the next few months.

Industrial Metals and Mining Are Ripping

Industrial metals keep pushing higher. Copper is up roughly 25% on a YTD basis while aluminum is up about 20%. The iPath Bloomberg Industrial Metals subindex (JJM) is rallying like a hot tech index and should support strong demand from the mining industry in terms of heavy machinery.

Note that the company already raised guidance in April of this year because of strong expected mining demand.

As per The Financial Times:

Caterpillar shares rose more than 6 per cent on Tuesday after the US big equipment maker raised its forecast for 2017 sales and revenues because of what it said were signs of recovery in the global mining industry, and in China.

Buy the Dip

Caterpillar is showing an interesting pattern. The stock price has been in a strong uptrend this year and has provided investors with strong rallies after going sideways for some time. Also note that the stock has not been oversold during this uptrend which is a very strong sign. You generally don't want to buy stocks at an RSI index below 30.

Speaking of a sideways trend, we see the same pattern when looking at the spread between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500 (SPY). This is the sentiment part of this article. At this point, I need to give credit to my friend @KaiPflughaupt who shared this ratio spread on his Twitter account. I personally use sentiment ratios a lot but did not know this one.

What we see is a slow trend that needs to gain momentum to the upside to confirm further growth acceleration. Everything else would mean that traders are not buying the bull case (in general). Especially because the XLI/SPY ratio has a high correlation to the ISM index.

Conclusion

Caterpillar is doing what it should do - it is in a strong uptrend. The trend should remain intact given growth acceleration and strong machinery sentiment. The odds are high that Caterpillar is going to raise guidance again during the next earnings call.

I strongly believe that the stock is headed for $130 with the downside risk being growth weakening which is not likely at this point.

What do you think? Please let me know your opinion in the comment section and feel free to ask questions or to send me a private message.

