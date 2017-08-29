Cummins: Strong Dividend Growth To Continue

Although shares of the Cummins Inc. (CMI) are up about 22% over the past twelve months, investors should jump on in my view, as they still represent excellent value on a risk reward basis. I’ll go through my logic below by reviewing some of the highlights of the financial statements. I’ll also model my expectations about future price based on the dividend history here. I’ll conclude with a quick comment about the stock and relative valuations.

Financial Snapshot

It’s obvious from a review of the financials at Cummins that the company’s fortunes are cyclical. Both revenue and net income have been up and down (often dramatically) over the past six years. One thing that also stands out, though, is that the margin has remained relatively consistent over time. The company throws between 7-10% of revenue to the bottom line. This suggests that the company is capable of weathering slowdowns in the business, which is critical in this type of industry.

In my view the balance sheet is in good shape because the level of debt isn’t too egregious. First, the cash on hand represents about 88% of the long term debt. Second, the interest expense is reasonable at 4.2%. Finally, this is long dated debt, the earliest 31% of which is due in 2023, and another 31% of which is due in 2043. Thus, it’s safe to say that there’s very little risk of a solvency or liquidity crisis on the horizon. In addition, there’s little reason to fear a bloated debt load will interfere with future dividend increases (see below).

It’s also obvious from a review of the financials that the first six months of this year are much better than the same period last year. For instance, revenue is up about 9.6% and net income is up about 12.7%, suggesting that the industry is growing somewhat and that the company is scalable, throwing more and more revenue to the bottom line.

Also very important is the fact that management seems very shareholder friendly. In particular, they have returned about $6.4 billion to shareholders over the past six years in the form of dividends and stock buybacks (~$3.6 from buybacks, the balance from dividends). As I’ve said repeatedly and no doubt tiresomely, a shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition to invest, as the opposite would almost guarantee a loss. On the back of rising dividends and a share count that’s declined at a CAGR of about 2.25%, dividends per share have shown a remarkable CAGR of about 20% over the past six years.

Modeling the Dividend

Although the recent financial past has been interesting, investors are obviously more interested in the future than the past. Whenever I perform a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that I feel drives the most value. In this case, I’ll hold all constant but the dividend per share, and infer future prices based on that.

As I stated earlier, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 20% for some time, and I don’t feel there’s much risk of a slowdown in the growth rate given the tame nature of debt here and the fact that the payout ratio remains relatively low at 42%. That said, I want my surprises to be pleasant ones, so I’ll be relatively conservative in my forecast and drop the growth rate to 12% over the next four years. I consider this forecast to be a “floor” on dividend growth. When I perform this forecast, I infer a total return on the stock over the next four years of about 14.5%. I consider this to be an excellent return based on the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CMI would turn bullish with a daily close above $153.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a pennant pattern on the daily charts which we view as a consolidation phase. From here, we see the shares rising to $160.00 over the next three months.

We will buy CMI call options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our long trade, when the stock closes above $153.00. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $150.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $160.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe CMI is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many times, investors most often access the future cash flows of a given company via the public markets. The problem is that these markets act according to rules all their own, as the crowd bids up or down shares based on their mood. In my view, investors would be wise to avoid shares that the crowd is feeling particularly sanguine about, as there’s little upside and a great deal of downside with such investments. If the company performs well (as expected), the shares may not do much as perfection is already “priced in.” When the company makes the inevitable misstep, the shares will react predictably and negatively. Thus, buying shares of companies that the crowd is pessimistic about may be a good investment (or a value trap).

At the moment, shares of Cummins trade at a significant (36%) discount to the overall market, which makes no sense to me in light of the strong performance it’s demonstrated. It has cyclical qualities, to be sure, but management has a demonstrated desire and capacity to smooth out the impacts of innate cyclicality and reward shareholders along the way. I rate Cummins Inc. a strong buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.