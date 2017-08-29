Aggressive Shale Production Growth Powered By Delusional Assumptions

So to all the sell-side analysts, EIA, IEA, and OPEC analysts reading this article, wake up and start using well completion relative to production, and not rigs.

Ask yourself, do these assumptions make sense in a $60/bbl environment?

We illustrate in detail below what are the assumptions consensus is using to arrive at the aggressive growth assumptions.

Welcome to the powered by delusion edition of Oil Markets Daily!

There are lots of bad information out there, so we will start with the most obvious one: US shale production growth.

Over the weekend, we wrote a special report that utterly shatters the consensus's optimistic view on US shale oil production growth. We have read all of the sell-side reports on the different oil price scenarios needed to propel US shale oil production higher by 1 million b/d in 2018, and working backwards, those assumptions will in hindsight look like nothing but delusions.

Eagle Ford is where the issue lies...

Permian will grow and carry the US shale oil industry, but that's not where the issue lies. We made aggressive growth assumptions for the Permian and saw what was needed to get Permian to grow to 4.2 million b/d by 2020.

But after sifting through consensus forecasts from IEA, EIA, OPEC and the various sell-side banks, it's Eagle Ford that stands out as the issue.

The first big issue with Eagle Ford is that production per well has not improved over the last 3 years.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

We took the total number of wells completed each calendar year, compared it to the growth or decline in production and used a plug factor of 30% decline rate.

Before you get your keyboard out and type, "How did you get 30% decline?"

The decline rate assumption is a "plug" and not meant to forecast the actual production decline. What's more important than the decline rate is to pay attention to the JUGGERNAUT FIGURE: Production Per Well.

It doesn't make a difference if you use a 25% decline rate or a 35% decline rate, the production per well historically will also change.

For example, this is with 25% decline rate:

Production per well also decreases.

To make things consistent, we use 30% decline rate and keep this variable the same and give the benefit of the doubt to Eagle Ford.

The second big issue with Eagle Ford and consensus estimates of it at the moment is the fact that everyone is using "rig productivity." Again, rigs don't produce oil, wells do. So to all the sell-side analysts, EIA, IEA, and OPEC analysts reading this article, wake up and start using well completion relative to production, and not rigs.

Working backwards...

There are aggressive estimates out there right now on Eagle Ford production. We've seen 350k b/d to 800k b/d by 2020. To give you an idea on how aggressive the assumptions are, in order to get 350k b/d of production growth from 2017 to 2020, this is the assumption you need to make.

Let's just ignore the financial implications for a second.

In July 2017, EIA reported Eagle Ford drilled 180 wells while completing 145 wells. That puts the annualized average at 2,160 wells drilled and 1,740 wells completed.

This is what the data looks like from August 2016 to July 2017 for the number of wells drilled (left column) and wells completed (right column):

Source: EIA, HFI Research

So, for the sake of giving Eagle Ford the benefit of the doubt, let's just assume that Eagle Ford completes 2,200 wells in 2018. Notice that we are also assuming production per well to stay the same at 200 b/d, when historical evidence differs. This is important to understand, because through our analysis of individual producers and the EIA summary data, as well completions increase, production per well decreases. They have an inverse relationship.

Nonetheless, let's just assume flat production per well.

So, in order to reach the ~350k b/d (the minimum of what consensus is forecasting), Eagle Ford would need to complete at least 2,900 wells per year or ~242 wells per month. That's almost 100 wells higher than how much it's completing today. We are not saying this isn't possible, just merely pointing out with all the bottlenecks we are seeing in Texas with competition from the Permian, servicing cost inflation might just turn out to be a problem down the road.

We aren't done just yet. Here's a look at the assumptions needed to reach the 800k b/d at the top of the range:

To get to that assumption, Eagle Ford would need to complete 4,300 wells by 2020. To put this into perspective, the total number of wells completed in the Eagle Ford in 2014 was 4,298 wells.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

This is what the consensus is forecasting if WTI just reaches $60/bbl. Not $100/bbl, but $60/bbl. Let us ask you one simple question: How realistic is this assumption?

Again, we want to note to you that despite well completions more than doubling, we are assuming production per well stays at 200 b/d.

Delusional assumptions lead to delusional conclusions...

In EIA's latest DPR, it showed Eagle Ford oil production averaging 1.348 million b/d in July 2017. How do we know this is incorrect?

We took EOG (NYSE:EOG), one of the best shale producers in the Eagle Ford, and calculated the production per well. Again, we calculate it by taking the yearly production average in the Eagle Ford and dividing it by the number of wells completed.

Surprise! There's no material improvement in production per well.

To get to EIA's DPR figure for Eagle Ford, instead of 200 b/d (the current assumption used for production per well), EIA is using 250 b/d.

Where's the productivity improvement again?

This is where the aggressive growth assumptions come from.

Concluding Thoughts...

We hope that over the next few months, consensus will start to pick-up what we are seeing. US shale production is being single handily carried by the Permian, while Bakken and Eagle Ford will continue to struggle. Aggressive assumptions are needed for the Eagle Ford to see a material rise in production, which is unrealistic at $60 WTI.

This is why we keep saying that US shale oil production is currently being overstated. For readers that found this article to be insightful, you will find our special report, "Shattering The Complacent View, US Shale Oil And Natural Gas Production Growth Forecasts Are Nowhere Near As Optimistic As People Think" published this weekend to HFI Research subscribers to be even more valuable to you. This special report was our most detailed work to date, and the insights you can glean from this will provide you clarity in a world of uncertainty. You can sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.