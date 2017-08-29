Grains Go The Other Way - Is It Time To Buy?

Grains are nutritional staples all over the world. Each year, increasing population means that more grains are necessary to satisfy the needs of people. In 1960, the total global population was just under three billion. Today, more than 7.4 billion people inhabit our planet, so the demand for grains has increased commensurately. Moreover, increasing wealth in nations like China means that diets have changed from rice-based to more complex proteins. As meat consumption has increased, the demand for feed grains has skyrocketed.

Each year the world depends on increasing amounts of grains and other foodstuffs. Have written extensively about the grain markets for Seeking Alpha and the message is usually the same. I believe that buying grains when they are under pressure is a strategy to take advantage of the ever-increasing demand side of the fundamental equation. While the supply side is a function of weather and growing conditions each year, demand is causing the base price for all grains to move higher. Therefore, when prices extend to the downside, a golden grain opportunity presents itself for those brave enough to step up and buy on dips and disciplined enough to take profits on rallies.

The fifth straight year of bumper crops

The month of September begins on Friday which means that we are at the beginning of the 2017 harvest season for crops in the United States and around the world. The U.S. is the leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a major exporter of wheat. Therefore, each year it is the weather conditions across the fertile Plains of America that determine the path of least resistance for the prices of the primary grain markets.

In 2012, drought conditions ravaged crops in the United States and the prices of corn and beans rallied to all-time highs of almost $8.50 and $18 respectively, and wheat traded above the $9.45 per bushel level. Meanwhile, the supportive growing conditions over the next five years have sent prices lower with corn and wheat at prices that are less than half the 2012 high and soybeans trading below $9.50 per bushel at last glance. While prices have come down as crop yields have been sufficient to meet growing demand each year, we have seen a few isolated rallies as weather concern presented themselves over the past two years. In 2016, a shortage of palm oil in Asia caused demand for soybeans to rally to just over the $12 per bushel level in June at the beginning of the growing season. Corn and wheat followed the oilseed moving to highs of $4.3925 and $5.24 respectively. When the 2016 crop turned out to be sufficient to meet demand and inventories increased, the prices fell with soybeans trading down to lows of $9.34, corn to $3.01, and wheat to $3.595 per bushel. The supply scare in 2016 ended as the growing season got underway and conditions were supportive of a bumper crop. In 2017, the prices of all of the major grains followed the same pattern.

Late June and early July was a warning

In late June of this year, just like in 2016, the prices of grains once again took off on the upside. This time, a drought scare in the United States in the Dakotas and Montana caused the price of wheat to lead corn and beans higher for a short period in late June and early July. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December CBOT wheat futures highlights, the price moved from $4.5925 on June 1 to highs of $5.9225 on July 5 on the soft red winter wheat contract. The Kansas City hard red winter wheat posted commensurate gains during the period, and the Minneapolis spring wheat moved even more dramatically on the upside. CBOT wheat rallied by 29% from the beginning of June until early July and corn, and beans followed as fears that drought conditions would spread and yields would plummet. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December corn futures illustrates the price rallied from $3.74 on June 23 to highs of $4.1725 on July 11. Unlike wheat, the path higher was not in a straight line in the corn market, but corn did move 11.6% higher over the period. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November soybean futures shows, the oilseed moved from $9.07 on June 23 to highs of $10.47 per bushel on July 11. Beans appreciated by 15.4% over the period.

Corn and beans followed wheat, but when it became clear that weather condition improved and there would be no prolonged drought, wheat dropped like a stone, and corn and the oil seed followed. By the end of August, the prices of all of the three major grain markets were close to or lower than the pre-rally lows.

Harvest will be plentiful, but the world requires record crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture told markets in their August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report that 2017 will be another year where crop levels are more than sufficient to meet global demand. In the wake of the August WASDE report, the prices of grains moved appreciably lower.

The USDA will report once again on the state of supply and demand in the agricultural markets on September 12, and as the next report comes at the start of the 2017 harvest, the data will likely be robust. If the August report was a good indication for supplies or corn, beans, and wheat, we are likely to see continued selling although prices have already declined to the close to or below the lowest levels since 2010 and in the case of wheat to a decade low.

While the market tends to focus on supplies in the WASDE report each month, demand has been consistently rising given population growth. Each year there are more mouths to feed on our planet and the world has become dependent on bumper crops. We witnessed what an off-year in crop yields would do to prices back in 2012 when the drought lifted the prices of corn and beans to all-time peaks. We got a taste of what is possible on the upside for grain prices in 2016 when the palm oil shortage in Asia led to a short-term rally, and when dry weather in the Dakotas and Montana took the prices of all three gains higher in late June and early July of this year. However, 2017 is turning out to be another year of sufficient supplies but it is important to keep rising demand and memories of what can happen when crop yields are at anything but bumper levels.

Technical levels to watch- Long-term higher lows

It has been the growing demand in the grain sector that raised the base price of corn, soybeans, and wheat over recent years. Today, I would argue that the bottom price for all three grains is appreciably higher than it was in the 1970’s, 1980’s, and even 1990’s. Additionally, even though the prices of the three major agricultural commodities have moved lower since July, momentum in all three markets has turned higher after five straight years of bumper crops. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of soybeans highlights, critical support is now at the October 2015 lows at $8.4425 per bushel, but the momentum indicator crossed to the upside in oversold territory in April 2016. Source: CQG

In the corn market, technical support stands at $3.01 per bushel, the July 2016 lows. The momentum indicator crossed higher in July 2016 in deeply oversold territory. Source: CQG

Wheat’s area of technical support is at the July 2016 lows at $3.5950 per bushel. Like corn and soybeans, momentum in the wheat market crossed higher in oversold territory in January 2017.

All of the long-term grain charts display that prices have made higher lows over since the 1990’s which is likely the result of demand that is consistently rising each year.

Do not discount the weak dollar when it comes to exports

While the September WASDE report and harvest of 2017 is going to yield the fifth straight bumper crop of grains in the United States and around the world and inventories or carryover will go into 2018 at historically high levels, the weak dollar will likely be a supportive factor for prices over coming months.

The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for grains and most commodities and a weaker dollar tends to support prices given the inverse historical correlation between the greenback and raw material values. A lower dollar will encourage export demand for U.S. corn, soybeans, and wheat. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, the dollar moved below critical support at 91.88 on Tuesday, August 29 and traded to the lowest level since January 2015. The break below support in the dollar has damaged the bull market in the U.S. currency that had been in place since May 2014 and reached highs in January 2017 at 103.815. The dollar has declined almost 12% since the start of this year. When it comes to grain markets, U.S. exports will likely increase as foreign buyers benefit from the best of both worlds; lower grain prices and a lower dollar. Demand for commodities tends to increase at lower prices and for those nations that import U.S. grains, like China. Prices have dropped dramatically from the combination of the dollar-based grain values and the weak dollar itself. Therefore, classic economic theory tends to cause demand to increase at lower prices so we should expect more buying from foreign sources over the coming months.

I believe that grain prices are close to lows and that a program of scale-down buying in the corn, soybean, and wheat markets makes a great deal of sense at current levels. Grains are not likely to run away on the upside anytime soon given the crop yields we will see this harvest season. However, the rising level of demand has been a constant in the agricultural sector and with prices near multi-year lows; demand is only going to grow. I will continue to trade grains from the long side of the market buying scale down and adding on weakness, leaving plenty of room to add on spikes to the downside. I will take profits on a scale up basis on rallied leaving a small core long position.

While the 2017 season in the United States is coming to an end and the results are not bullish, the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to foster trading from the long rather than the short side of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.