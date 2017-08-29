Is Dominion About To Post New All-Time Highs?

Dominion (D) has gained 6% during the last one and a half month and is just 2% off the all-time high it posted three months ago. While the trend of the stock is positive, the stock is remarkably richly valued, just like most utility stocks. Therefore, many investors wonder whether the stock is likely to decisively break to the upside or the rally has run its course.

First of all, there has been great focus on the Millstone nuclear plant of Dominion. Many domestic nuclear plants run the risk of being shut due to the abundant and cheap natural gas from shale fields, which renders the nuclear reactors uneconomical. Nuclear plants have been pressuring for government subsidies on the basis of their clear energy footprint but there has not been any success so far. On the other hand, Millstone is considered one of the two most profitable nuclear plants in the country. Therefore, investors should not be extremely concerned about this asset of Dominion.

A potential risk for the stock is its political risk. On the one hand, Dominion has maintained good relationships with regulators and has thus been able to raise its rates at a decent pace in recent years. On the other hand, politicians are often tempted to limit the rate hikes of utilities in order to gain popularity within their voting crowd. As this trend is increasingly prominent in recent years, this is a risk that may show up from time to time but not likely to greatly harm the company in the long term.

On the bright side, the management of Dominion expects growth of the earnings per share by 6%-8% per year for the next 3 years and hence it also anticipates to raise the dividend by 6%-8% as well. While similar estimates from other companies may prove unreliable, utilities can generally predict their future earnings more accurately thanks to the regulated nature of their business. Therefore, as most of the revenues of Dominion are generated in regulated areas, the above estimates have good chances of materializing. In addition, as the company has raised its dividend at the above pace for more than 5 years in a row, it is reasonable to expect a similar hike in the upcoming years, particularly if the guidance of the management proves accurate. The only concerning factor for the dividend is the high payout ratio, which has been hovering around 84% during the last 3 years. Nevertheless, utility stocks tend to have high payout ratios due to the predictability of their future cash flows.

In my opinion, the most concerning factor is the huge debt load of the company. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has climbed from $34.3 B in 2012 to $57.2 B this year. This is certainly excessive, given that it is about 28 times the annual earnings of the company. The debt pile has mostly resulted from the markedly high capital expenses, which have caused the company to experience negative free cash flows for 10 consecutive years. If the company keeps adding plenty of debt for many more years, the situation will probably not end well. The shareholders of Kinder Morgan (KMI) have certainly learnt this lesson well.

Another potential headwind for the stock is the trend of rising interest rates. As utility stocks compete directly with bonds, the valuation of these stocks incurs great pressure whenever the interest rates are on the rise. Consequently, as the Fed seems determined to keep raising the interest rates for the next few years, the stock is likely to face significant pressure. Even worse, its valuation is already remarkably rich, as the stock is trading at a trailing P/E=22.4. As a result, the stock is vulnerable to a meaningful correction whenever the market reevaluates the effect of higher interest rates on stock prices.

Investors should note that the importance of valuation is much greater in the case of slow-growth stocks, such as utilities, because a high entry point may result in losses that will not be retrieved for many years. In other words, while high growth rates may compensate investors for a high entry point, utilities can prove merciless if an excessive premium is paid for the purchase of these stocks. Therefore, investors should be very cautious before pulling the trigger to purchase Dominion at its current level. And while the positive momentum is likely to continue in the short term, the downside risk will be significant if the market decides to rationalize the current rich valuations.

To sum up, Dominion has been spending heavily on its growth projects and thus expects to raise its earnings per share and its dividend by 6%-8% in the upcoming years. As long as the market remains in calm waters, these growth prospects are likely to lead the stock to new all-time highs. Nevertheless, investors should always be aware of the rich valuation of Dominion and the negative effect of rising interest rates on its valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.