Is The VIX Going To 25 Or Higher?

Throughout the summer months, the stock market in the United States moved to new record highs. The stock market had been nothing short of a one-way street higher since reaching a bottom in February 2016. The beginning of 2016 was an ugly time for stocks as the S&P 500 index fell by 11.5% in six weeks with the other major market indices following to the downside. A selloff in the Chinese stock market in late 2015 and early 2016 caused an Asian contagion that pulled the U.S. equity markets lower. However, by April 2016 the equities market recovered all of its losses and went on a tear leading to record highs in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite in 2017.

During the early days of summer in 2017, the VIX index which is a measure of the perception of future volatility in equities fell to the lowest level in years when it hovered around the 10 level and fell briefly below 9. Over the past 52 weeks, the range in the VIX has been from early summer lows of 8.84 to highs of 23.01.

The VIX was trading at the 11.32 level as of the close of business on August 28, which is a lot closer to the lows of the year than the highs. However, events on the global economic and political landscapes and signals from other markets could be telling us that the VIX index could be heading a lot higher in the weeks and months ahead and the volatility measure could trade at the 25 level or even higher before the end of 2017. The VIX tends to move lower during periods of calm and as the stock market posts gains. When equity prices move south, that is when the VIX tends to become explosive.

Equity market volatility is picking up

Throughout 2017, stock prices have moved to the upside and until Thursday, August 10 there have been few significant selloffs in the equity markets. Source: CQG

As the chart of the S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract highlights, we have recently witnessed two selloffs on consecutive Thursdays in August. The first came on August 10 and the second on August 17. Support for the futures contract now stands at the June 29 lows at 2402.25, and the index was trading around the 2443 level on August 29. Daily historical volatility had increased from 2.48% on August 9 to highs of 14.38% on August 23 and was around the 10.4% level on August 29. Volatility in the equity market has picked up over recent weeks, and the volatility index has moved to the upside. Source: Barchart

As the chart of the VIX index illustrates, the VIX was trading below the 9 level as it traded to a low of 8.84 on July 26 and then spiked to a high of 17.28 on August 11. The VIX was trading at just under the 12 level on August 29.

While equity market volatility has been moving to the upside over recent weeks, the dollar has continued to decline against other world currencies since it traded to the highest level since 2002 in January.

The dollar is weak

When the dollar index futures contract hit 103.815 at the beginning of January 2017, the greenback had the fundamental support from interest rate differentials behind its sails. With short-term rates rising in the United States and European and Japanese rates at negative 40 basis points, the relative yield of the U.S. currency supported the gain in the dollar. The greenback had been in a bull market since taking off from under the 79 level in May 2014. The dollar rallied by 27% in ten months when the Fed told markets they would taper the QE program and lift off from a zero short-term interest rate environment would occur sooner rather than later. After the initial rally in the dollar, a period of consolidation lasted for twenty months until the election of Donald Trump as President caused optimism for tax reform and infrastructure rebuilding which led to another leg higher in the greenback. The next leg up took the U.S. currency to the January highs which would up being a peak for the dollar. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, the greenback has fallen steadily since January and headed for technical support at the May 2016 lows of 91.88. On Tuesday, August 29 the index fell below that level for the first time since January 2015 when it traded to a low of 91.55 on the September futures contract.

While the weak dollar is supportive for many multinational companies as it makes U.S. goods more competitive on the global stage, it is also a sign that economic and political conditions in the United States are difficult. At the same time, other markets are flashing a warning sign for markets across all asset classes.

Gold and precious metals signaling rough market conditions ahead

There have been signs that years of accommodative monetary policy could cause inflation to rear its ugly head. Over recent weeks, the prices of many industrial commodities have moved higher. Iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel, has appreciated from $52.31 per ton in the middle of June to almost $75 per ton. The Baltic Dry Index has moved from 820 in July to the 1200 level. Copper is trading at the highest price since 2014 at $3.10 per pound. Perhaps most significant has been the move in the price of gold which this week hit the highest level in 2017 at $1330 per ounce. Gold is both a commodity and a financial asset or currency that often reflects fear and uncertainty in markets. Gold broke out to the upside above the $1300 per ounce level and could be signaling that rough market conditions are ahead in markets across all asset classes. Markets are a reflection of global economic factors and the geopolitical landscape and right now many issues face the world that could cause spikes in market volatility through the rest of this year and into 2018. The U.S. relationship with Russia and China has been a rough road given trade issues and military events in Ukraine, Syria and the Middle East, and Korean Peninsula. The situation in North Korea currently stands as the primary source of market volatility.

North Korea continues provocative action

On Monday, August 28 North Korea fired the latest in a series of missiles, but this time the path of the rocket took it over Japan. North Korea has become a nuclear power with the ability to deliver a miniaturized war head in Asia as well as potentially in the continental United States. Sanctions by the United Nations have done little to deter the North Korean leader. The latest salvo across Northern Japan was not only a provocative act against enemy nations in Asia but could be an act of war. Moreover, another emerging nuclear power in the Middle East, Iran, is closely monitoring the U.S. reaction to the North Korean military action complicating the geopolitical landscape as both rogue countries see the United States as their enemy. Iran has pledged that the Israel, the U.S.’s closest ally in the region, will not survive another twenty-five years over recent days. The mounting level of dangerous rhetoric is raising the temperature in both the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East. The U.S. has sought the help of the Chinese and Russians in its quest to stop North Korean ambitions, but the help of the two other nuclear powers is not a certainty.

A continuation of provocative action from North Korea will lead to increased volatility in markets across all asset classes.

The fall season is the season for a market fall

With the Labor Day holiday this coming Monday, and the first day of September on Friday, the fall season is almost upon us. Fall is traditionally a time of the year when stocks correct to the downside. The great stock market crash of 1929 occurred in October, and there are many other examples of significant selloffs in equity markets during the fall season. When markets move lower, volatility tends to spike higher.

We saw the VIX move to over the 17 level briefly on August 11. I believe that move was a harbinger of a much bigger move that will occur during this fall. Over the past 52 weeks, the VIX traded to a high of 23.01 on November 4 around the time of the Presidential election. I would not be surprised to see the volatility index climb to a higher high, perhaps above the 25 level before the end of 2017.

There are so many issues that face the world on the political and economic landscapes over the coming months. It is a time for all market participants to expect volatility in markets to become the norm, rather than the exception. It is a good idea to adjust your risk profile to allow for a rocky road in markets. Traders would be wise to tighten stops and take profits when they are on the table. Volatility tends to allow for many trading opportunities for those with discipline. Investors should consider protection in the form of put options while the VIX remains at around the 12 or lower level which will allow those with investments to sleep at night and weather a storm of price variance in the months ahead. Right now could be the perfect time to adjust portfolios as markets are sending signals that market participants should not ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.