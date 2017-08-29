Is This The Bottom For IMAX?

Since the start of the fiscal 2017, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), which is known for the development and manufacturing of the full motion cameras IMAX along with having a number of its own theaters, missed its revenue targets two quarters in a row, which resulted in the plunge of its shares that continues to this day. The company currently trades at its 5-year lows and considering the poor financial performance along with a number of business failures, it seems that the downtrend will continue.

Source: Bloomberg

There are a number of catalysts that in our opinion contributed to the fall of IMAX shares. First of all, if we take a look at the box office for the recent weeks, we will see that despite the success of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, there was no other movie that successfully was released worldwide and received positive reviews from the critics and the film community at the same time. Also, IMAX fails to adapt the new sitting strategy, as the number of big theater chains are already making their theaters more comfortable and friendly for the customers by mass installing reclining chairs. In addition, the recent decision by Moviepass to create $9.95 per month subscription plan for movies that are played on 2D screens could potentially hurt IMAX’s business, as the ticket price for the movies that are played on their screen is considerably higher and the MoviePass discount could hurt the flow of their customers.

Besides all of this, if we take a look at the overall film and theatre industry, we will see that it’s currently in the downtrend too, as the stock prices of major chains are also tumbling due to the poor box office performance and the increased competition from different streaming services in the entertainment sector.

With all of that said, we decided that it would be a good idea to analyze IMAX and find out whether its stock has hit its lowest levels or if there is more downside to come. We created a DCF model that forecasts IMAX’s revenue growth for the next couple of years, along with the outlook for its other financial metrics like EBITDA growth, EBIT margin and others.

Source: Company’s financials, own estimates

Considering the fact that in the last two quarters IMAX failed to achieve its revenue targets, it’s safe to say that the revenue of the overall fiscal year will be lower than it was a year before and therefore revenue decline of 2.2% Y/Y for fiscal 2017 in our opinion is fair.

In addition, when valuing the company, we implied that its WACC is 11.43%, which is similar to the WACC of other theater chains like AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). In the end, we received a terminal growth rate to be only 0.50%, which is quite small, but considering the overall market environment and IMAX’s poor business performance, we believe that that number is fair. As for the share price, our model shows the fair value of IMAX to be $14.88 per share, which represents a ~20% discount from its current market price.

Source: Own estimates

We also decided to do a peer group analysis, which showed that IMAX stock is worth $18,06 per share.

Source: Capital IQ

Both analysis showed a discount from the current market price, so we decided to combine them and come out with the final target, which is calculated as follows:

Source: Own estimates

From the table above, we could see that due to the fact that DCF model has more financial backings than the comparable analysis, we gave it more weight in deciding the final value of the company. In the end, we come out with the conclusion that IMAX’s fair value is $15.67 per share, which represents an overall discount of ~16% from its current market price. At the moment we don’t see any catalysts that could push IMAX stock higher, but considering the fact that the current share price is close to our final target, we decided not to take a short position in the company, as the margin of safety is too thin in this case. It is advised to avoid IMAX at the moment, at least until the situation changes to better, and concentrate on other, more lucrative investment ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.