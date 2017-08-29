Best Buy: A Buying Opportunity

As we expected, Best Buy (BBY) stock is selling off despite reporting excellent second quarter numbers. The sell-off, however, feels overdone, as BBY stock is off about 12% in a day as of this writing. We think this an opportunity to buy the dip on a reasonably valued stock with good growth prospects.

The quarter was all-around exceptional. Revenues topped expectations, as did earnings. Comps came in at 5.4%, smashing expectations for a 2.2% gain. The gains came across multiple categories, underscoring that consumer tech is in a sort of golden age with connected home, wearables, and mobile. The digital segment is on fire, further illustrating that BBY is a true omni-channel success story. Domestic gross profits were stable, while operating margins rose 20 basis points. The Q3 guide came in better than expected. The full-year guide was hiked for both sales and operating profits.

So what went wrong?

Management said on the call that this quarter's 5.4% rise in comps is not the "new normal." Investors are freaking out and selling in waves, but the market has to start asking itself: why should MSD comp growth be the new normal?

Comps only rose 1.6% in Q1 after being barely positive in fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017. Comps for the rest of the year are expected to trend around 2%. Overall, there is tremendous comp trend improvement, so investors don't really need MSD comp growth to show that BBY is doing well.

It's also worth noting that management may be guiding conservatively, especially as it relates to the holiday 2017 quarter. During the holiday 2016 quarter, product availability was a big headwind. Management estimates that product availability caused the company $300 to $400 million in missed sales during the quarter. It makes sense that coming off a holiday season like that, management would guide conservatively for this Holiday season.

But at the end of the day, it all comes back to valuation. Right now, BBY stock is trading around 14x forward earnings while long-term earnings growth estimates sit around 11%. That historically isn't a great place to be. This stock tends to rally when the forward multiple is in the low double-digit range and earnings growth estimates are around 11% (that was the set-up in late 2016 and early 2017).

But this does look like a near-term valuation bottom. Considering the hiked guide for FY18, earnings estimates should head higher and long-term earnings growth estimates will likely trend toward 12%. A ~14x forward multiple for 11-12% earnings growth is right where BBY stock traded in mid-July before it bounced from ~$54 to ~$62.

We should get a similar bounce here considering this is a big sell-off on a reasonably valued stock that just had a really good quarter. The valuation is fair now, though, and further gains will have to be substantiated by robust earnings growth. Luckily for BBY investors, BBY is exposed to certain secular growth markets like connected home, wearables, and AR/VR which should power robust earnings growth over the next several quarters.

All in all, we are buyers of BBY stock here and lower, all else equal.