Amazon Has A Major Expense Storm Coming Its Way, Even If You Can't Really See It

A couple of years ago - going on three now - more than a few investors were slightly bent out of shape about the way Amazon.com (AMZN) accounts for expenses related to its cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services - you may know it better as AWS. The frustration was simply rooted in the idea that these costs should have been booked as operating costs instead of capital leases, and as such made the company's cash flow look better than it effectively was.

The point was made, though never resolved. Recognizing that pointing out the questionable accounting decision wasn't going change anything, the matter was soon dropped and eventually forgotten by most. Besides, as fast as AWS was growing, how it booked related expenses was largely irrelevant.

You may want to put the argument back on your radar though. While most haven't bothered noticing of late, Amazon's capitalized lease obligations which effectively act like debt have quietly reached eye-popping levels. The piper is about to be paid in a big way soon.

Giving credit where it's due, Seeking Alpha's Slim Shady was one of the early contributors to detail the accounting nuance that falls into the gray area between fair and unfair. He explained in December of 2014:

By utilizing Capital Leases to purchase ordinary operating equipment of the business, the ordinary expenses to run their business disappear, overstating their operating cash flow metric and their definition of Free cash flow...

...Effectively all of the servers used to run Amazon's entire business, which have a three-year useful life, will never be counted as an expense when determining the reported operating cash flow number. The Capital Leases will never factor into their definition of free cash flow, since the original transaction is recorded under the Supplemental Cash Flow information and the payments on the Capital Leases are included in the Financing section of the Cash Flow Statement. The debt associated with purchasing the assets is never disclosed as a separate line item on the Balance Sheet, but rather buried in Other Liabilities and a footnote.

It's not illegal, by the way. Indeed, GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) rules allow for a variety of approaches to factor in costs. It's certainly not in the spirit and intent of those GAAP standards, however.

The counter argument (in favor of Amazon's approach) isn't a hollow one though. Most GAAP rules were established without a company like Amazon in, nor a business model like Amazon's. The servers in question are in many ways a disposable or consumable item, but in many ways they shouldn't be treated as such.

That debate is secondary to the issue at hand right now, however. What's most noteworthy - and concerning - here is how quickly Amazon's capital obligations and debt obligations have grown in just the past four years. Eventually, one way or another, these will crimp the bottom line.

The company's debt and obligations tallys change over time, from the second quarter of 2014 through the second quarter of 2017.

In just three years, Amazon's total contractual obligations have grown 160%. Its capital lease commitment (including interest payment requirements) are up 240%. At the same time, its operating leased have expanded to the tune of 91%.

The bulls will argue that the increase in committed capital merely reflects the growth of Amazon's business, and the growth of Amazon Web Services in particular. There's some validity in that argument as well. There's just not enough. Amazon's total revenue is only up 88.5% for that three year span.

To its credit - and this should be the core of the "it doesn't matter" argument - AWS revenue is now 277% better than it was when the clock started ticking in 2014. That's still a pretty tough idea to sell to the skeptics though. AWS has generated $7.7 billion worth of business over the course of the past two reported quarter, and turned $1.8 billion of it into operating income. Its capital lease obligations, which mostly reflect the cost of operating AWS, now stand at $12.2 billion. Its operating lease obligations, which likely reflect the additional costs of housing those servers though also expenses related to expansion of its shopping business, now stand at a hefty $10.6 billion. And, both are getting real big, real fast... faster than the top line or the bottom line are.

The Big Takeaway

To date, all the interest payment obligations being created haven't proven to be significant challenge to the bottom line, or (obviously) cash flow. That's not the part of the discussion that should concern current and would-be owners though. The red flag here are required payments coming due in the "thereafter"... a figure that seems to perpetually be getting bigger at a clip faster than the company's top line.

No wonder the company's been training investors to focus on cash flow more than anything else for a couple of years now.

That said, the company can massage the cash flow figures all it wants, but either cash flow figure is still ultimately subject to the net income figure at the bottom of the income statement.

Maybe Amazon will be able to continue its growth streak and service that debt. Maybe AWS will not only keep growing, but widen its margins. Maybe even Amazon's retail business will start to turn a respectable profit rather than skating by on paper-thin margins.

It's difficult to have faith with that many "maybes" hanging over your head though, particularly when Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Wal-Mart (WMT) are finally teaming up to topple Amazon and Microsoft is getting some serious traction with its Azure cloud computing platform.

Sure, Amazon is casting a wider net by venturing into groceries, bookstores and more. Each different business it wades into, however, incurs new fixed costs that chip away at the bottom line and cash flow. There's just not much room left for... well, anything. Amazon's profit margins for the past four quarters are a typical, paper-thin 1.28%. For the past 12 months it's turned $150.1 billion in revenue into income of $1.92 billion. That doesn't leave much for handling the costs it can't bury as capital expenses, and the expenses it can book as capital costs still squeeze the books from somewhere.

It may be several quarters if not years before any of this matters, provided the masses choose to ignore it. It's a looming expense storm that wise investors will keep an eye on though, as nobody really knows how bad it's going to be when it gets here.