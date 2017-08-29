Starbucks: I'm Getting A Little Nervous

However, sales and operating margins in developed markets such as EMEA have been slowing very significantly.

Starbucks (SBUX), after having had quite a good run in the first half of this year, has come crashing back down to earth – down to a price of $54.36 at the time of writing:

A large catalyst behind the recent decline has been lower than expected sales figures. For instance, in the most recent quarter, analysts were anticipating a 4.9% increase in sales. However, Starbucks achieved a 4% increase in same-store sales.

Moreover, earnings for 2017 as a whole have been revised downwards to between $2.05 and $2.06, whereas previously this was expected to come in between $2.08 and $2.12. Moreover, while net new stores and revenues continued to grow, EPS actually declined by 8% from the same period last year, and operating margin also fell by 110 basis points:





Source: Starbucks Q3-FY17 Earnings Release

A particular drag on growth was a slowdown in sales for the company’s 379 Teavana malls, which Starbucks has committed to close down by the Spring of 2018.

Moreover, financial results were particularly poor in the EMEA region, where operating income was down by 67% and operating margin down by 700 basis points:

Source: Starbucks Q3-FY17 Earnings Release

I pointed this out in another article, but – there is a danger that Starbucks is becoming overly reliant on China to sustain store growth and sales. While it’s performance in this region has no doubt been impressive, it’s a hollow victory if sales and margins end up decreasing in key developed markets.

Coming back to China/Asia Pacific, the company continued to perform strongly, with operating income up by 22% and operating margin up by 280 basis points:

Source: Starbucks Q3-FY17 Earnings Release

As mentioned, Starbucks appears to be betting heavily on China – the company has just assumed 100% ownership of 1,300 Starbucks stores in the provinces of Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang by paying $1.3 billion to acquire the remaining 50% of the Shanghai Starbucks Coffee Corporation that was previously owned by JV partners Uni-President Enterprises.

However, as Forbes Contributor Adam Hartung correctly points out, the company is overfocused on new store growth in order to bolster sales holistically. This is not a sustainable strategy, as eventually the company will reach a point where the cost of building further stores exceeds the revenue extracted from each store. Instead, the focus must shift towards attracting further customers to already existing stores and make those more profitable. However, the company does not appear to have placed much focus on how to achieve this.

I’m long Starbucks, but I’m starting to get a little worried. Clearly, China has been a great growth vehicle for Starbucks, but I can’t help but wonder if the company is getting a bit too carried away in this regard. Sales growth in the United States and EMEA remain vitally important – and simply increasing store numbers is not going to cut it. I’m not selling – but I’ll be watching closely to see what Starbucks does next.

