How Seaspan Preferreds Were Affected When The Conditions Of The Fail-To-Redeem Clause Was Met

And when the time came for it to be redeemed, it was was redeemed in a timely fashion.

As is my habit, I often write as I am researching an article. Consequently, I have no way of knowing how the article will turn out. It keeps it interesting and enjoyable; consequently, it keeps me interested. Obviously, I'd like it to prove my point of view, but be assured that whatever the result, it will be accurately reported. Fact and reality are not what I want them to be, they are what they are, the truth.

The fail-to-redeem clause, in my opinion, is the issuing company's attempt to make the preferred it is added to appear more attractive as an investment. The clause effectively, yet not with any certainty, sets a date of maturity similar to that of a note. The reason why is because if the company fails to redeem the preferred when required, it will be penalized according to the terms set out in the preferred IPO prospectus. Usually, this means an interest rate hike the company will have to pay the preferred shareholder. When draconian this might signal the company's eventual failure. In any event, it does not bode well for the company that fails to redeem in a timely fashion.

Conversely, those preferreds not encumbered by the FTR clause have no real need to call it even when callable. In fact, it could call its preferreds whenever it is most beneficial for the company. This is A-OK with me as long as the company continues to pay those sweet fixed dividend payments.

As pictured below, on June 3, 2016, Seaspan (SSW) announced that it would be redeeming its series C preferred shares.

The subject of this article concerns how the news of the successful redemption of a preferred containing the Fail To Redeem clause affected the ongoing share prices of the remaining SSW preferreds. As I have stated repeatedly, I believe they, at least for a short time, would be positively affected by the news. Hopefully, I'll be proven right.

To research the matter, I returned to my favorite site, Quantum Online and opened it to SSW, a screenshot of which is pictured below.

The I clicked on the Find Related link, which took me to the following page.

It appears that SSW has four remaining preferreds still trading. SSW-D, E, G, and H. Let's look at the D.

Here, I clicked on the Yahoo link in the Distribution Dates box pictured above, which brought me to the following Yahoo Finance summary page that I opened to the full screen of its 2-year chart that is pictured below.

For a more accurate read, I urge that you do as I have done to open the identical Yahoo chart and move the cursor to the exact date of the announcement then follow how the D preferred reacted shortly thereafter. It appears that after a slight jog up and down, as I expected it trended higher from June 3, $25.34, the day of the announcement, until July 28, when it reached its highest price of the year, $26.48. From then on its price meandered down until it dropped sharply around the time of its x-date and payment date.

The E series reacted in approximately the same manner, priced at $25.31 on June 3, rising to its high of the year of $26.38 on July 19, when it too began to drop around the dividend x-dates and payment dates, then meandering higher as the year progressed.

The G series, issued on June 9, evidently paid for and replaced the redeemed C series.

The H series IPO'd on August 4.

In conclusion, as I expected and prognosticated, the existing D and E preferreds benefited price-wise immediately after the announcement of the successful redemption of the Fail To Redeem clause encumbered C series. Although not perfect proof of my claim, it's certainly an indication of confirmation that I was right, at least in this instance. And if at the time I had concerns about the future of the company, I would have had plenty of time to sell my position for a healthy profit, or keep my preferreds and continue collecting those sweet dividends.

Unfortunately, because the C no longer trades, I don't know how it was priced in relation to its preferred brothers years prior to its redemption. Should any of my followers be clever enough to come up with that information, I welcome your input in the comment section of this article.

Finally, the importance of this article going forward is that it provides the proof I required to support my position, although in this single instance. However, it gives lie to the belief that the remaining preferreds will be negatively impacted by the supposed expense a company might have to fund the redemption. In this case, the company, in fact, did issue a new preferred, SSW-G, which I scooped up and happen to own currently. Furthermore, I believe this, going forward, more often than not will be the case, not as often stated by my pro-FTR debate opponents. Consequently, this is an important piece of the puzzle that must be included in each investor's decision while considering which preferred to purchase - the usually much more expensive FTR containing preferred or the more reasonably priced and higher-yielding alternative.

Now, I request that you the reader, who might be aware of other previous FTR-related redemptions, name them and I'll be more than happy to do a similar analysis that either supports or negates my claim. Obviously, I'd like the support, but the truth is important and means something to me, enough that you can be assured that it will be reported accurately without spin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.