Is Sleep Country Canada's Recent Decline A Buying Opportunity?

The company's initiatives will drag down its near-term EBITDA, but will benefit its business in the long term.

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF) has seen its stock price trend lower over the past two months. Upon the release of its recent earnings release, the stock price took another dive and has dropped by about 25% from its peak. In this article, we'll take a look at its recent earnings report and its growth initiatives to see whether this is a good buying opportunity or not.

Q2 2017 Highlights

Sleep Country Canada has been growing rapidly for over two decades since it was founded in 1994. Its number of stores has also grown to 242 at the end of Q2 2017. In the past quarter alone, the company opened five stores.

We have included the company's quarterly YoY sales growth rate since Q3 2013 in the chart below. As you can see, quarterly YoY sales growth has been growing rapidly overall. Its fastest growth period was between Q3 2015 and Q2 2016. The company doesn't only achieve growth through expansion, as its same-store sales also increased significantly.

Source: Created by author using company reports.

In the past quarter, the company's revenue increased by 10.7% and its same-store sales grew by 7.5%. The company's operating EBITDA improved to 15.2% in Q2 2017 from 14.9% in Q2 2016. Its net income from continuing operations grew by 15.8% to C$11.2 million. Its adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations grew to C$0.32 per share, or 18.5% growth, from C$0.27 per share.

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

Sleep Country Canada appears to have delivered a solid financial quarterly report. There are several things that might have contributed to its stock price decline.

Revenue Slowdown in Its Accessories Segment:

The company's revenue can be divided into two segments: mattresses and accessories. Its accessories business usually has higher gross margin than its mattresses business. In the past quarter, its revenue from selling mattresses was C$106.4 million, up by 12.6% from C$94.5 million in Q2 2016. This growth was not bad. However, its accessories revenue was C$26.7 million in Q2 2017, up by 3.9% from C$25.7 million in Q2 2016. This modest growth rate is disappointing as investors fear a future growth slowdown in its higher-margin segment. While investors' concerns are valid, I think another reason for this modest growth was due to an accelerated growth of 32.5% in its accessories sale in Q2 2016. It makes the high growth rate from Q2 2017 much more difficult to achieve.

E-Commerce Will Drag on Its Margin:

Sleep Country Canada recently launched its e-commerce platform, aiming to further grow its revenue and grab market share from competitors Casper and Endy. Management has indicated that the launch of its new e-commerce platform will have a near-term impact on its EBITDA performance in the range of approximately C$1 to C$1.5 million for 2017. We see this as short-term pain, but long-term gain. It will not only boost sales in its existing markets, but also penetrate to customers in markets where the company does not have a physical presence.

Growth Initiatives and Outlook

Sleep Country Canada has several growth projects and initiatives to grow its revenue and improve its operations. In the past quarter, the company continued to expand through new store openings that will continue to drive the company's revenue growth. Even though its e-commerce platform will have a near-term impact on its EBITDA, it will set up its revenue for future growth.

The company is not only concentrating on opening new stores, it also has a plan to renovate its existing stores, as renovated stores generate higher same-store sales on average. In the past quarter, the company renovated seven stores and has so far renovated about 54 of its existing stores. More stores are expected to be renovated in the upcoming quarters.

The mattress retailer is also trying to boost its revenue by selling its lifestyle base products through financing offers. These are typically higher-margin products that sell in a range from C$799 to C$3500 vs. box springs that sell between C$200 and C$400.

The company has so far relocated three of its four largest distribution centers. Even though its EBITDA performance was dragged down by about C$1 million due to the relocation and expansion costs, the efficiencies within its logistic systems that created better customer service more than offset these expenses.

Dividend Growth

Since Sleep Country Canada's IPO in 2015, the company has been paying its dividend quarterly. The company initially paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.13 per share. Since then, it had raised the dividend twice at 15.4% and 10% growth in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Currently, SCC's quarterly dividend is C$0.165 per share. This is equivalent to an annual yield of 1.96% at today's stock price of C$33.74 per share. With good growth prospects, a dividend raise is expected early next year.

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

Valuation

By evaluating Sleep Country Canada's growth initiatives, the costs associated and its growth prospect, a conservative estimate of 15% growth in its annual EPS is achievable. The company's trailing P/E ratio is currently 24.8x. The estimate of 2018 EPS is C$1.55. This P/E ratio is at a premium. Given the mattress retailer's competitive edge, I believe this multiple is reasonable. Keep in mind that a higher multiple could result in a much higher correction when its future earnings report disappoints. Using a multiple of 24.8x and an EPS of C$1.55, we have a 12-month target price of C$38.44. With its current price today, its total return (including the dividend) is 16.6%.

Technical Analysis

As can be seen from the graph below, Sleep Country Canada's share price spiralled from the peak of C$42.36 in late June to the near-term low of C$33.50. During this decline, its RSI fell below 30 in the past three weeks, indicating the stock might have been oversold. With KD value reaching the half-year low and its MACD (see the blue bars on the chart below) appearing to be going from negative to positive, the stock price might soon see a reversal. However, investors will need to be cautious as in the past three weeks each attempt at reversing the trend resulted in the stock price dipping further. I would wait until I saw a clearer upward trend before initiating a position.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Investor Takeaway

With Sleep Country Canada's growth initiatives in place, I believe the company can continue to expand its business and grow its earnings in the long term. With the Canadian economy continuing to improve and the country's largest housing market likely only expecting a soft landing, there is no reason to believe the company's revenue won't continue to grow. I believe the recent dip in the stock price actually creates a good opportunity for investors focusing on long-term growth to build a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.