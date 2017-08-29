Hurricane Harvey And Its Impact On Oil

As a long-term oil investor, I have, naturally, been intrigued by all that is happening with Hurricane Harvey. Truth be told, if you had asked me last week the impact the storm would have on oil prices, I would have said that we should expect them to rise instead of fall like they have. Now, after having sifted through some data, I arrived at a conclusion about what we might want to expect moving forward and the impacts, some good and some bad, that this could have on the energy market in the future.

A look at the news

So far, the news has been rather mixed for the oil industry. News reports suggest that up to 30 inches of rain have already fallen on and around Houston, Texas and this number could grow to around 50 inches in the next few days. This is significant because, as you can see below, Texas and Louisiana make up a large chunk of refining capacity in the U.S. (about 5.6 million barrels per day and 3.3 million barrels per day, respectively). According to analysts, up to 2 million barrels per day worth of refining capacity could be offline and this doesn't include the possibility that the Motiva Port Arthur refinery could shut down its operations temporarily as well.

*Taken from the EIA

What the shutdown of refining means is fairly straightforward. Keeping all else the same, we should expect motor gasoline prices to remain high for the timebeing and any large drawdowns associated with Harvey should come from motor gasoline consumption (though some demand may be dented a bit in this category due to economic conditions in the area affected and due to any decreases in demand caused by price increases (though the latter should be minimal)), distillate fuel consumption, and any other products that have been affected. Depending on the disparity between refining and oil production, some of the decrease in inventories here could be offset by gains in crude stocks since a lack of refining capacity would lead to more oil sitting by as it awaits processing.

Of course, the impact could still be positive for investors wanting to see crude stocks decrease as well, but only if the amount of production taken offline is comparable to the amount of refining capacity removed. So far, that doesn't appear to be the case but the good news is that production, as a whole, is expected to fall quite a bit on a temporary basis. Estimates right now suggest that about 0.379 million barrels per day of offshore crude production has been idled. Due to heavy winds and other factors, a further 0.30 million barrels of oil per day is expected to be offline for onshore producers. In all, this implies a decrease, for now, of around 0.679 million barrels per day in reduced production.

What does the past tell us?

In order to get an understanding of what we might be dealing with here, I decided to look back at some other large hurricanes that have made landfall in the region over time. The last Category 3 hurricanes (Harvey was a Category 4 before it hit) that struck the relevant area happened to be Gustav and Ike. Gustav raged between Aug. 25th and Sept. 7th, 2008, while Ike was active between Sept. 1st and Sept. 15th of the same year.

According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), each of these hurricanes resulted, for the month of September, in an average decrease in output of 1.1 million barrels per day. Another hurricane that hit the US, but which was only a Category 1 in 2012 named Isaac, temporarily reduced production to the tune of 1.3 million barrels per day. However, this was short-lived and was likely offset, in large part, by rising oil production elsewhere at the time. In the image below, you can see the average decrease in not only oil production but also natural gas production as a result of hurricanes and other storms between June of each year and November of each year, for the years 2008 through 2012.

*Taken from the EIA

To illustrate the impact, I looked at weekly production figures for the 2008 period (2012 may not be representative because that's around the time that US oil production began soaring). From the last week where production was high, the period ending Aug. 29th, to the bottom during the week ending Sept. 26th, production in the U.S. fell by as much as 1.251 million barrels per day. You can see this data in the graph below, with the bars representing a decrease in output from the average amount of production that we saw between the week ending June 27th and Aug. 29th.

*Created by Author

What this shows is that oil production in the U.S. remained depressed for several weeks (about a month) compared to what it should have been. In all, this translated into a production disparity compared to the average of 51.35 million barrels. In the graph below, you can also see that this trend had to have been driven by the hurricanes as opposed to seasonal fluctuations because the two years before that and the two years after, through the end of each respective year, did not see similar fluctuations in output.

*Created by Author

One big question that should be brought up, though, is what does this mean for today? Well, I wanted to see if, perhaps, the drop in output was more significant than the change in demand combined with the change in refining capacity. So, in the graph below, I looked at commercial crude stocks for 2008 compared to the two years prior to that and the two years after. What the data suggests is that oil stocks initially fell (by as much as 15.626 million barrels) before surging higher to end the year up at around 28.508 million from the bottom and 12.882 million barrels above where we were before the hurricanes hit. The graph below that shows a similar relationship for the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

This data, especially when compared with what happened in the other four years shown, is interesting because it suggests that there could have been an initial drop in inventories followed by an increase because of some sort of delayed effect. This is possible and I don't mean to discount it (and if it is true, then it's negative), but it should also be considered that we were in the midst of a global financial crisis at the time that led to an oil surplus because of weak demand, so that could also have been the reason for the disparity.

Takeaway

While market participants fear that crude stocks could rise, especially if refining capacity stays offline (and this is a risk), data from a comparable scenario implies that that's not terribly likely unless refining capacity has been hit far harder than crude production. Of this, only time will tell what is really happening, but historical data points toward a scenario where crude and petroleum product stocks may fall at a nice clip, at least initially.

Of course, the spike after that was seen in the data is disconcerting and should not be discounted. After all, if history repeats itself in that regard, the end result would be more bearish than bullish for oil investors. However, there's a great deal of uncertainty about whether that spike can be chalked up to the aftereffects of the hurricanes or if, perhaps, that was attributable to the global economic picture at the time. Because of this, I will be watching events as they unfold very closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.