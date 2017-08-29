11% Yielder That May Be In Trouble

Coal prices are not likely to appreciate in the near future.

Recently, I discussed why I believe that the distributions from Martin Midstream LP (NASDAQ: MMLP) and Archrock Partners LP (NASDAQ: APLP). Today, continuing with the series of stocks with very high distributions that may not be sustainable, I would like to discuss Alliance Resources Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP).

ARLP distributes $0.50 each quarter yielding 11% annually. The company hiked its dividend this quarter by 16% from $0.4375. Certainly, the high yield is appealing for fixed-income portfolios. However, I have mixed feelings about ARLP’s distribution because of the nature of the business.

Macro Outlook

The company’s primary revenue source is the sale of coal. The World Bank expects a sharp decline in coal price over the next two years where the ton of coal is viewed to trade at $55. Over the next decade, the World Bank projects a steady recovery in coal prices. However, prices are not expected to trade above $60 until 2030.

Coal is mainly used to produce steel and to generate electricity. President Trump and the new administration has vowed to bring back coal jobs. However, this is not possible anymore, in my view. The reason is that for the first time, the majority of the electricity was produced by natural gas as opposed to coal. The reasons could be the sustained low natural gas prices and few byproducts upon combustion. Provided that natural gas prices remain low, I hardly see demand for coal picking up.

Moreover, China’s economy, the major coal consumer, is working at capacity. I do not believe that China’s demand for coal will increase in the interim. Therefore, the outlook for coal looks grim.

ARLP

For 2Q17, ARLP posted declining revenues for $398.7 million, compared to $439 million a year ago. The low coal price had a substantial impact on the revenue because the company had to sell 6% more tons. Moreover, coal production increased 13% to 9.4 million tons. This quarter, ARLP sold the coal ton for $45.42 on average, compared to $53.42 a year ago. Lastly, net income decreased from $82 million to $63 million. Despite the company making its best effort in an adverse coal environment, I feel that the macro economics is winning the battle. I think that ARLP’s revenue and net profit will continue to shrink.

On a positive note, ARLP is covering the distributions by 1.7x considering only the cash flow from operations, capital expenditures, and distributions to partners. The coverage improved from 1.2x a year ago.

Even though Alliance has given a positive outlook for the rest of the year with coal market conditions improving, I am inclined to believe that there is a serious problem with coal demand, and coal prices are not likely to surge.

My two cents

If you believe that coal prices are going to rise, Alliance is a sound investment because it offers a mouthwatering 11% distribution to shareholders, and so far, it can cover the distributions safely. However, I am taking a bearish stance regarding coal because I believe that coal is a technology of the past, and demand will remain weak regardless of what President Trump does. Therefore, I believe that distributions will be compromised, and I believe that the distribution hike was premature by management considering the adverse coal environment. I think it is best to avoid the stock or take a short position.

