With A 9% Yield & 70% Payout Ratio, We Found Our First Hotel REIT

We analyzed the fundamentals and concluded that this REIT is now finally in the buy-zone for us.

Investment Thesis: A high-yielding hotel REIT has finally become cheap enough for us to dip our toes in the water. We bought our first position at $8.99 CAD on the TSX.

American Hotel Income Properties (OTC:AHOTF), aka AHIP, is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States and engaged primarily in the railway employee accommodation, transportation, and contract-focused lodging sectors. It trades primarily on the TSX under the symbol HOT.UN; even though it derives all of its revenues from the U.S., it still only trades OTC here.

Its portfolio comprises of branded hotels (Hilton & Marriott) in secondary and tertiary markets and rail hotels designed to serve crew of U.S. freight railroad industry. The portfolio is geographically diverse, spanning 80 cities in the US.

In addition to these hotels shown above, AHIP completed the acquisition of 18 properties and 2,187 suites in late June. The REIT has been expanding its portfolio over the years and has managed to do so while keeping its funds flow from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share steady.

The larger size even with the same per share metrics is certainly useful for improving the stability of the revenue stream through diversification. The stock price, however, does not seem to appreciate it and is trading at a 5 year low on the TSX. In 2017, AHIP was the second-worst-performing REIT on the TSX, second only to Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF), which we think has a date with a dividend cut. Unlike Boardwalk, though, AHIP's coverage is extremely comfortable and it trades at one-third the AFFO multiple.

What went wrong?

Q2-2017 results came in significantly below analyst expectations with FFO coming in at $0.23 below estimates of $0.25. Looking at the results it immediately brings forth just how quickly AHIP has expanded its portfolio.

Even though every gross metric is significantly higher, the FFO per share and AFFO per share have declined and the payout ratio has jumped 24%. With all the expansion it is hard to figure out exactly what changed, but looking at the same property portfolio, i.e. the hotels that were part of AHIP's portfolio on June 30, 2017, and in the previous year, shows the generalized weakness.

Management attributed some of this weakness to its Property Improvement Plans (PIPs). These plans are expected to expand in the back half of 2017 and even in 2018, so there will be significant guest displacement, but ultimately revenues will increase. Considering that said revenue improvement is far away and the next 18 months will likely be bumpy, the shares sold off heavily. The price of the share on the OTC market traded in USD are still off their all time lows due to the recent weakness in the USD versus the CAD.

1) While we have never been fans of hotel REITs with their high vulnerability to the changing economy, we appreciate the AHIP's portfolio and conservative financing. This gives it the ability to weather economic weakness without running into trouble.

2) Another reason that had kept us away was the abnormal weakness in the Loonie, which would have impacted our purchase on the TSX. We did not want to buy while the Loonie was weak and have our share price hit when the Loonie strengthened. With the Canadian dollar now trading closer to our view of its medium term outlook, the exchange rate is no longer a barrier to the purchase.

3) The sheer value is now beckoning us in with the shares trading at less than 8X our 2018 AFFO estimates. We also think that the labour market in the U.S. is very tight and both inflation and the economy will surprise to the upside over the next 12 months. Based on that outlook the shares look very cheap. Our own NAV calculations puts the portfolio at an implied cap rate of 9.53%.

Current cap rates for mid-level hotels is closer to 8% and the latest acquisition by AHIP was also at 8%.

One could argue that the railroad portfolio is closer to the limited service model and is worthy of a higher cap rate, but with just 25% of our forward NOI coming from there, we still think 9.53% overall rate gives us an adequate margin of safety.

Conclusion

It is rare that we get in interested in either an apartment or a hotel REIT, and this week, much to our own surprise, we wrote about both. AHIP is now a compelling value and considering its assembled portfolio, it could be an acquisition target should it go lower. We think the current price offers an adequate margin of safety for a small position. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate AHOTF a 6.0. While we will be looking to purchase on the TSX, the stock is even more appealing for US investors as the currency is not a risk factor.

Disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Amounts referred to in USD unless specified otherwise. Since this is a US property REIT, even though it trades primarily on the TSX, the tax withholding is very different. Please consult the company website for more information.

