High Flying Momo Has Entered Some Turbulence

Here is an interesting graph:

That's quite a growth rate, and it's not surprising that the stock has done pretty well as well:

But not as well as one might have assumed with regard to the dizzying growth in revenues and earnings. As it happens, the stock has actually come down quite a bit lately.

Momo (MOMO) is yet another electronic platform company from China. It started out as a dating app but has morphed into a gaming and social platform, much of it driven by streaming video.

This is the wonderful thing about an electronic platform. You can gather and engage users with one app, then experiment with others, see what sticks. When other apps stick you get user growth and you offer them more choice, so they stick around longer and you offer them ways to interact so they stay even longer.

Offer them ways to upload their own content (so you don't have to) and they will be happy to do just that, and in the process you learn much about them, which is highly valuable stuff not only for advertisers, but also for the company. The company has been improving the algorithms that drive what content get maximum exposure (from Q2CC):

The higher the content quality is the greater level of user exposure that piece of content can get on the platform... Regarding the question about personalized recommendation logic and content tagging logic, I think our system is pretty much based on what is called collaborative filtering. This is a rather complicated and sophisticated mechanism. To put it simple, the system will assign different interest tax to users according to their respective interest graph and then what you are going to see - what you are more likely going to see on the platform is largely determined by the type of content that other users with similar interest tied to you gravitate toward, and that gravitation is further defined by user actions such as clicking through liking or other type of engagement.

In short, digital platform plus machine learning creates a virtuous cycle by gathering information about users and learning from them, enabling them ever more tailored content and advertisement that both increases user engagement and monetization.

The platform is constantly expanding and now with the new modular platform (version 8.0) the company makes that even easier to navigate and experiment with new apps and services.

All this is more or less exactly what Momo has been doing, and from the graphs above you might walk away with the impression that they have done rather well. Indeed:

Revenues grew a whopping 415% y/y to $312.2M

Even as revenues exploded, margins actually increased. Non-GAAP operating margin rose from 22% to 28% in a year.

Non-GAAP net income rose 217% to $73.6M or $0.35 per ADS (this is down sequentially from $0.45).

Quarterly paying users increased by 206% and totaled 4.1M versus 1.3M for the same quarter last year.

Average revenues for paying users per quarter increased by 54%.

Live video service produced $259.4M in revenues (up 348% from Q2 last year). It's the biggest category of revenues by far. Vast gathered $24.6M in revenue (up 58% for the year). Mobile game revenue was $9.1M (up 23% for the year). Mobile marketing revenues were $19.0M (up 15% for the year).

Cost and expenses were $246.0M in Q2 2017, an increase of 189% from $85.2M in Q2 2016 and growing much slower than revenues.

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP net income is $13M ($73.8M versus $60.8M).

As of June 30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and term deposits totaled $846.3M, compared to $651.3M as of December 31, 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2017 was $108.1M, compared to $42.6M for the same quarter of 2016. The company doesn't have any debt.

Retooling

Now, the thing with experimenting with a platform is that at times you have to change things, and change also poses some risk. The considerable selloff in the stock after posting Q2 earnings that beat analyst expectations was in part the usual stuff and in part the result of the retooling of the platform.

The shares always sell off after earnings, no matter how big the beat versus expectations is, so this time was no exception and the EPS beat was "only" some 13% ($0.35 where $0.31 was expected).

With the move to version 8.0 of the platform come some shifts that will temporarily influence marketing revenue, according to management during Q2CC.

Indeed, Q3 revenues are guided to increase by "only" 115%-118% to $337M to $342M, that's not even a 10% sequential growth so it looks like growth is slowing down considerably. Analysts also zoomed in on the sequential stagnation in paying customers.

Well, at some stage it had to simply because the law of large numbers. But management argues it's just temporary (from Q2CC):

Because of the product changes we predict the marketing revenue will decline on a sequential basis in Q3 and as Wang Li mentioned we are testing out new set of advertising inventories to be launched in full scale gradually over time. So we anticipate the marketing revenue will start on the upward trend in Q4, so Q3 probably will be the lowest.

SA contributor Bo Pei in his first excellent article on SA points out that the live video market in China has been declining this year, so it isn't actually something specific to Momo.

Investors also should note that even if paying members stalled, revenue per paying member was still up a solid 22% sequentially (driving all of the sequential increase in revenue from live video) and 54% for the year.

We also have to point out that Momo has customers paying for other stuff besides its live video, for instance those buying "wrap packets" in Quick Chat. There are 80,000 on a daily basis and 500,000 on a monthly basis and there is rapid growth in these but the company doesn't register them as paying users, although for reasons we are not quite able to make much sense off, so we provide it verbatim (from Q2CC):

Because the wrap packets are recorded as the company's revenues because they were not taking revenue shares from the wrap packets and on the top line, so the revenues going to wrap packet are actually not recorded as the company's revenues, and thus the users that - the users sending wrap packet are not reported as our paying users either.

The category paying members are nevertheless increasing new activities. In Q2 2016 the company had 3.2M paying vast users, but these were all for membership subscriptions.

The 4.5M vast paying users in Q2 2017 were for both membership subscriptions and virtual gifting, a service that was launched only recently (in Q4 2016) but it's now already a significant part of revenue.

This once again illustrates nicely the opportunities of having a digital platform, throw stuff on and something will stick and generate substantial revenue. The streaming video (only initiated in Q2 2015) was of course the best example of this as it's now by far the biggest driver of revenues.

Margins

The two biggest cost categories are the revenue sharing they provide broadcasters and payment channel fees. Both of these are linear to the live streaming revenue growth.

However, that doesn't mean that the company doesn't enjoy some operational leverage in other cost categories:

Non-cash sales and marketing expenses declined from 25.1% ($24.8M) of revenue a year ago to 21.2% in Q2 ($66.1M).

All sales and marketing expenses amounted to 22.1% ($69.08M), down from 26.6% ($26.38M).

Non-GAAP R&D expenses declined from 6.1% of revenues a year ago to 2.6% in Q2.

Non-GAAP G&A expenses declined from 4.6% in Q2 2016 to 2.7% respectively in Q2 2017.

Below is a summary of margins, slightly differently chategorized but the sequential increase in SG&A from 17.38% of revenue in Q1 to 27.24% in Q2 is quite noteworthy.

Risks

It is possible that growth is slowing down pretty dramatically. There are some indications of that, like the slowdown in revenue growth, the fairly soft Q3 revenue guidance, the plateauing of paid users for live video and the sequential decline in EPS.

While one quarter is perhaps too small a period to draw definite conclusions, but the sequential increase in sales and marketing cost is quite noteworthy, especially in the light of management arguing it will maintain the effort in Q3 and the reducing revenue growth rate.

Another risk is increasing competition, after all, the company is up against much bigger platforms like Weibo (WB) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Valuation

With the staggering growth, valuations have become more reasonable:

In fact, given the healthy balance sheet the company's shares are actually surprisingly reasonably priced. Analysts expect $1.65 per share in earnings this year, rising to $2.3 in 2018.

While these expectations are subject to a considerable degree of uncertainty, if they materialize the shares trade on a multiple of 15 for next year, one has to almost assume that growth will dramatically slow down.

Support

It looks like the shares have landed and bounced on the support from the 200-day moving average and declining trend line. At least it hasn't crashed right through these even if there must be plenty of investors sitting on lots of profits still.

Conclusion

The decline in the Chinese live video streaming market comes as a bit of a surprise. We'll have to wait and see whether this is something temporary or a trend. In case of the latter, the days of hyper growth are likely to be over, at least for now.

In that respect, the fall in the share price since the publication of the Q2 results is understandable, and there are some further worries about sales and marketing expense levels.

On the other hand, the company still guides Q3 revenues with a sequential growth (almost 9% at midpoint) that other companies would envy most other companies.

And as we argued above, having a digital platform with lots of users provides ample opportunity to experiment and monetize, even creating virtuous cycles. For instance, we believe the company's efforts in terms of advertisement income are still in the first innings.

Given the solid balance sheet and profitability of the company and the fact that the shares aren't terribly expensive we think a speculative position at these levels can pay off handily.