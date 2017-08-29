5 Dividend Growth Stocks On The Clearance Rack

A few analysts recently expressed bearish views on one of my top choices, but I’m firing back from the mountains of Colorado.

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to key parts of this article and receive real-time text message alerts.

The battle for dividend supremacy is on again. Investors must choose between paying a high premium for a strong company that is in favor or going against the grain and picking a great company at a bargain price. Investors focusing on technical analysis are unlikely to support this strategy because it involves buying several companies that have seen substantial declines in their share price over the last year or over the last 6 months.

That's fine, I can return some fire:

If you’re looking for solid dividend growth companies to last the next few decades, this is where you should start.

Here are my five suggested dividend ideas:

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Intel (INTC)

Verizon (VZ)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

I’ll go through them one at a time.

Tanger Factory Outlets

Tanger Factory Outlets is a fundamentally strong REIT. They operate outlet centers and have an excellent history of growth in both NOI (net operating income) and FFO (funds from operations). Opinions have been mixed, and I like to find the opposing viewpoints to research their outlook. I believe investors who don’t search for contrary opinions are setting themselves up for failure.

I went searching for bearish opinions on SKT to see if they found something I was missing. Considering the dramatic decline, it would appear an increasing number of investors are starting to believe the panic.

First Bearish Argument

David Pinsen argued against SKT, though the argument was based almost entirely on technical. I agree that SKT’s price has dropped, but I’m investing on fundamentals. Anytime the market believes a bearish scenario and sells a company for a huge discount to its underlying value, the chart will show a negative price movement.

If the company has a high dividend yield, I would expect option pricing models to make puts more expensive than calls. This is embedded into the framework of the Black-Scholes model. If I could buy big dividend payer and collar my price returns into a tight range, the dividend would provide a solid source of return. The tighter the collar, the easier it would be to arbitrage.

I asked David about this and he was kind enough to respond:

I appreciate David’s response. He took the time to respond to me and to many other investors leaving comments.

Second Bearish Argument

Courage and Conviction Investing argued against SKT. I’ve spoken with C&CI about the article and it seems we have a different view on how to handle some accounting and valuation metrics. While the majority of his article was built on the exposure to Ascena (ASNA) and thus addressed in my last article on Tanger Factory Outlets, it also included a valuation based on CFO/EV.

That stands for:

Cash Flow from Operations / Enterprise Value

Enterprise Value = Market capitalization of common equity + any preferred equity + debt

Note: Ideally we have an adjustment for cash in the calculation of enterprise value.

The reason I don’t agree with this valuation technique is because CFO is calculated after interest expense. Specifically, it involves taking net income and adding back several charges and changes in account values. It does not add back the interest expense.

Using a proxy for cash earnings, such as CFO, is an acceptable alternative way to handle valuations. It isn’t my choice, but it is a viable technique. In my view, valuations using a high quality AFFO or FFO metric are superior for equity REITs. In previous research, I admired Tanger Factory Outlet’s high-quality FFO.

The major problem here is that CFO needs to be divided by the equity outstanding, not by total enterprise value.

Allow me to explain. Imagine SKT takes out a bond for $1 billion at the start of the year and pays 3.8% interest on that bond. At the end of the year, they have paid $38 million in interest. Assuming the capital was not used for anything (management is solid, I wouldn’t expect them to just sit on cash), their net income is reduced by $38 million. Since that value is not added back in reaching CFO, the value for CFO will be lower by $38 million.

If we divide CFO by total enterprise value, we are decreasing the numerator (the number on top) by the interest expense of $38 million and increasing the denominator (number on bottom) by the bond amount of $1 billion. This is effectively double counting.

Simple Accounting Example

Imagine I’m running a bakery and providing results once per year. My bakery deals exclusively in cash and has no inventory, amortization, or even depreciation because I want a simple example.

Here are the hypothetical results:

Bakery Gross Sales $20.00 Cost of Goods Sold ($10.00) Gross Margin $10.00 Interest Expense ($4.00) Net Income $6.00 Operating Cash Flow $6.00

In this scenario, the bakery pays $4 in interest expense each year. All costs are paid immediately as incurred. Consequently, operating cash flow and net income are equal.

Now assume my bakery has a bond with a face value of $40, due in 10 years. The interest expense on that bond is 10%, which is $4 per year.

The common stock of the (hypothetical) bakery trades for $30. This gives it a P/E ratio of 5x, or a 20% earnings yield.

Capitalization Rates and WACC

These two metrics are very similar. Analysts can decide how they want to handle this. Normally a capitalization rate uses NOI (Net Operating Income) rather than using interest expense and FFO. However, different REITs have different policies how they calculate NOI (for instance, how they include or exclude operating expenses). If the analysis was based on a buyout scenario, we might make additional adjustments regarding those overhead expenses. I’m valuing the company based on continuing operations, so I don’t want to add back any overhead expenses.

If we assume ongoing operations and all operational expenses, then WACC will usually be a viable approximation for implied capitalization rate. That is the theory I will be using throughout this article.

What is the weighted average cost of capital?

It is 10% on the bonds and 20% on the equity. We can add the earnings (or CFO) to the interest expense and find that there is $10 going back to investors. The total value of the company is $70.

Here are the calculations for the WACC (which is also the market’s implied capitalization rate):

In that scenario, my bakery has a 14.29% WACC. Said another way, investors on average would be expecting to earn 14.29%, either through 20% on equity or 10% on bonds.

The following calculations would give you the wrong value:

If the analyst does not add the interest back, but includes the value of outstanding debt, they are artificially reducing the cost of capital. In this scenario, they are suggesting that an investor owning the entire company (including all debt) would only expect 8.57% because they did not adjust for the bondholder already receiving $4 in interest.

Let’s apply the same techniques to SKT using the values from the other article. The analysis divided CFO by the total market capitalization, which is the bond value plus equity value. It looked like this:

This provided a value of “roughly 6%”. To reach this value requires dividing CFO by total market capitalization. The problem is that the bond holders weren’t taking part of that CFO and they weren’t paid 0%. We need to include the interest they were paid. However, if we do that, it materially changes the cash flow yield:

The cost of equity would remain precisely the same, but this shows a 7.38% total yield.

I believe the best way to value SKT’s portfolio is using FFO + Interest Expense as the numerator and the total value of all outstanding debt (including unconsolidated positions) and market capitalization of all shares, including the Class A shares, which give the holder the right to convert to a common share. Based on a share price of $24.98 and using my forward estimates for FFO and interest expense for full year 2017, these are the calculations:

Based on more recent prices, which were under $24 per share, this cost of capital changes to about 7.3%. That math is shown below:

Summary for Tanger Factory Outlets

Valuing the portfolio based on cash flows is reasonable, though I believe FFO is often a materially superior metric. If the FFO metrics were garbage, that would be a major concern. I’ve gone through SKT’s accounting and was pleased with the quality of the documents. Therefore, I suggest using FFO (or AFFO). Even if an investor chooses to use CFO, they must either add back interest expense or remove the debts from the calculation. Without the addition of interest expense, the analyst is simulating a scenario in which bond holders demand a 0% return. Since the cost of debt for SKT is around 3.5% to 3.7%, the calculations are very materially influenced.

I remain strongly bullish on SKT. Based on a price of $23.71, I see the WACC at 7.31% with equity demanding a return through FFO (some of which is paid in the dividend and some of which is reinvested to create additional growth) of 10.23%. I am very happy to buy in at these prices. If the stock declined more, that would give me an even better entry price for adding to my position.

Philip Morris

Philip Morris is a strong tobacco company with a great innovation in their IQOS product line. Despite that, they’ve taken a hit on correlation with Altria Group (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) because the FDA indicated they wanted to take a stronger stance against traditional smoking and encourage consumers to switch to RRPs (Reduced Risk Products). Since Philip Morris operates internationally, the FDA ruling doesn’t relate to them, but investors fear that such rules could spread to other countries.

Well, if consumers are thinking about switching to the RRPs, how do you like PM’s performance with their RP?

Philip Morris is a dividend champion in transition. They are moving from traditional tobacco products to RRP (reduced risk products). The adoption rate of their new product is brilliant. The retention rate is excellent. As the company expands manufacturing capacity, their growth in revenues accelerated. As you can see, this new product quickly went from $55 million in Q1 2016 to $615 in Q2 2017.

HeatSticks growth

Japan is the perfect test market for the IQOS technology. The regulatory environment there is very welcoming to heated tobacco products. The company has seen an incredible growth rate in sales for IQOS and HeatSticks in Japan. When smokers change to IQOS, the vast majority use IQOS almost exclusively. Therefore, each time Philip Morris sells another IQOS device, it escalates future demand for HeatSticks. Think of this like selling printers. When more customers buy printers, the demand for ink grows.

Intel

Intel is one of the few tech companies still trading at a low multiple on earnings. In my view, Intel does face some legitimate competition as other companies are finally producing quality processors. However, it begs the question: Is Intel actually frail enough to trade at such a low multiple?

AMD (AMD) produced the new Ryzen line of processors and they’ve done very well. Even the guy I go to for advice on building new computers suggested using the Ryzen processor. It is the first time he has ever suggested something that wasn’t produced by Intel for the processor. That demonstrates AMD’s success, but it also begs the question of whether AMD will be able to remain competitive. Fellow Seeking Alpha Author, Bank On Insight, argued strongly that Intel’s investments in R&D will allow them to reassert dominance.

Intel carries a 3.15% yield and trades at about 13x earnings. That is a far lower multiple than most of the technology sector. If I were going for an allocation to technology in a dividend growth portfolio, I would pick INTC first. Microsoft (MSFT) just looks too expensive to me. I regularly use their operating systems, but I’m not impressed with the direction they’ve been going. I don’t believe their products are improving materially each year. On the other hand, Intel’s products are constantly improving and the faster processors create a reliable upgrade cycle for consumers.

Investors are more than willing to pay a pretty penny for Facebook (FB) as one of the tech darlings. They argue multiples of earnings don’t matter and hope for rapid growth. Will Facebook see that much growth? Surely they will see some, but to justify current valuations the growth must be dramatic and sustained for years. Is online advertising growing that rapidly?

Who buys the online advertising? Procter and Gamble (PG) knows how to build a brand and run an advertising campaign. If you haven’t heard, they’re slashing their budget for online advertising. They cut it by $100 to $140 million last quarter. That’s like growth for online advertising, except it is the opposite of growth.

Does Procter and Gamble matter? Well, they spent $2.4 billion last year on advertising. That made the single largest spender in the country. As the industry's number 1 customer, shouldn’t we be concerned about the industry?

PG’s concerns were driven by issues with advertising on Google’s (GOOG) platform, Youtube. Google also lost business from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), among others. Is online advertising really the growth engine of the future? I recall that argument from the early 2000s. While online advertising can be effective, it needs to be targeted effectively. I think might be better served by promoting their brands in the search results on Wal-Mart’s (WMT) site. They might stronger results by encouraging reviews on the products to help encourage new customers to choose the brand. Don’t try to tell me this strategy doesn’t work. Amazon (AMZN) has promoted products in their search results, those products regularly have great reviews and many sell at reasonable prices. The net result is that transactions on Amazon often lead me to buy one of their promoted products. Some customers may be able to afford to spend 30 minutes trying to save $5 or $10 on a new monitor, but the ideal target customers are earning income quickly enough to want a fast solution.

So where does that leave me? It leaves me thinking that I’ll happily use an Intel processor regardless of what I’m doing with the computer. I don’t need additional marketing to reach that decision; the company’s history speaks for them. Despite that, it is Intel that trades at the low multiple and high yield.

Verizon

Verizon also carries a huge dividend yield and trades at a low multiple of earnings.

Perhaps it is because there was a recent mass exodus of customers:

Well, toss that theory out. It looks like they’re still growing customers. Yes, the growth is slow. This is a mature industry. Perhaps that is the key issue. Investors are becoming dramatically more interested in growth stocks and don’t want to look at boring stocks. Well, Verizon could certainly be classified that way. They keep paying out their dividend and raising it each year. Where is the excitement?

I suggest investors can buy excitement with their dividends, don’t stick excitement into the portfolio.

Perhaps the reason investors don’t love Verizon is because their revenues and earnings are so volatile:

Okay, it probably isn’t volatility that investors are holding against Verizon.

On the other hand, if investors are using screening tools to check metrics like adjusted earnings, it might look pretty volatile:

Well, we should probably confirm at least a couple data points before we assume earnings were this volatile. It looks like they took a huge to their fourth quarter earnings in 2014. Alright, I’ll check that earnings presentation:

Oh, that’s interesting. Adjusted earnings for 2014 came in at $3.35 and the adjusted fourth quarter figures came in at $.71. I guess Verizon’s metrics don’t match what other screening services are pulling for them.

Thought I don’t cover Verizon much, I’m familiar with what charges are reasonable adjustments. Pension remeasurement and severance would be added back by most companies. The same can be said for early debt redemption. These are standard adjustments, so I would feel comfortable using the company’s adjustments.

AT&T (T) is another strong dividend payer in the telecommunication space and if you like VZ, you should check out T as well. My preference has been for VZ, but their recent outperformance of T could push the needle a little. Both remain at exceptionally cheap ratios.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group operates exceptionally high-quality malls in very established areas. The quality of the mall and the density of the location matters a great deal because it creates a substantial barrier to entry and allows the mall to retain stronger demand even if the retail segment is suffering. SPG is still raising rents and seeing net operating income growth.

NOI Growth

Q2 2017 saw comparable property NOI growth of 4.4% during the quarter. That is excellent.

Green box highlights the 4.4% growth year over year. The blue box highlights the growth in SPG’s share of total NOI.

So, if malls are dying and no retailer wants to have retail locations where customers are shopping (a stupid premise, granted), how is SPG driving that growth? If the tenants have a dramatic increase in their negotiating power, why are rents continuing to increase?

As a falling knife, SPG could continue slipping. However, the fundamentals easily support the current price. When physical malls are bought and sold, they command much higher prices than an investor would think from looking at the total value of SPG’s equity and debt.

How do you think the total capitalization disconnected from the prices where malls are actually bought and sold? I have a pretty good idea. The developers and buyers don’t care what some talking head on TV has to stay about the sector. Who do you think does more research? The guys investing $500 million into a mall, or someone who gets a “touch up” to ensure their face looks perfect before going on TV each day?



Conclusion

I’ve got 5 suggestions for dividend investors to look into. I own 3 of the 5 companies, SKT, SPG, and PM. Based on the most recent prices:

I see SKT as a strong buy. Buy Rating = SKT

SPG is flirting with strong buy vs. regular buy. Buy Rating = SPG

PM came down on some tobacco correlation, but it didn’t come all the way back to my target price for adding to positions. I present INTC and VZ as two solid dividend companies at low valuations as ideas investors should consider.



Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

Best research on preferred shares and REITs (including Equity and Mortgage)

Best reviews on the site – 219/220 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, SPG, WMT, MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks, buy ratings for SKT and SPG.