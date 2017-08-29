Crude Oil And PBF Energy Update

Crude oil is over-valued in relation to exploration and production ETFs like XOP and XLE.

Hurricane Harvey had an effect to reduce crude oil prices and raise gasoline prices, which helped refiners like PBF.

Crude oil has been selling off as Hurricane Harvey lashes the Texas coast. There are problems in getting exports out, and area refineries had to shut down, reducing demand. I have heard stories of pipelines being down also. I maintain an overall bearish bias on crude oil, with none of my current indicators favorable or bullish.

Crude Oil Charts

Crude oil has broken below the important $47 per barrel horizontal level and below trend support. My expectation would be that it would continue to fall towards the $45 level, then correct before heading lower.

Zooming in a bit, you can see how the levels that I track -- the moving averages and the Fibonacci pivot points -- have provided support and resistance.

Crude Oil Value Indicators

I have created an indicator that tracks the relative values of crude oil and exploration and production ETFs. One can see how the indicator has been accurate and predicting recent moves in the price of crude oil, both up and down.

It is also possible that the E&P ETFs are under-valued and could rise at a higher relative beta to crude oil if crude oil recovers. I am evaluating a pair trade opportunity where I might go short crude oil and long the SPDR Exploration ETF (XOP).

PBF Energy

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has easily been my best investment this year. I maintain a fundamentally bullish bias, and I have been trading Bollinger Band peaks and valleys, while capturing option premium and dividend payments along they way.

Hurricane Harvey caused refiner gross margins to skyrocket, which in turn has lifted PBF considerably from its recent lows. I will add exposure near the 20-day moving average (the middle of the Bollinger Band) if we see that level anytime soon.

Current Positions

I will wait to open positions on crude oil and the E&P ETFs after the hurricane and flooding risks have been mitigated.

Security Current holdings Crude Oil (CLV7) None United States Oil Fund (USO) None Energy Select Sector Fund (XLE) None S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod. None PBF Energy, Inc. Long, with some covered calls 9-15, strike = 23

