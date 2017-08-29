Freeport-McMoRan: No Real Impact From Framework Of Indonesian Deal

For most of the last few years, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has been in perpetual negotiations with the Indonesian government. The government has long desired to change the ownership position for the Grasberg copper and gold mine.

The stock is down roughly 4% in early trading as the market tries to grasp the limited details from the deal announcement. The major news is that Freeport-McMoRan has agreed to divest its ownership position in PT-FI to Indonesian control while still operating the mine.

The biggest issue with the lingering Grasberg deal with the Indonesian government is the uncertainty of the outcome and the impact on the investment picture. Several comments on the my recent article regarding a future dividend suggested that an agreement was necessary before rewarding shareholders with quarterly cash payments.

The new deal though only provides a framework and may not solve the lingering concerns. The deal provides the positives of long-term operating rights through 2041 while still requiring Freeport-McMoRan to build a smelter in the country.

The key to the deal is the requirement to divest somewhere around a 41% position so that Indonesian interests own 51% of the business. Freeport-McMoRan is likely to control 49% of the business.

What always made the investment thesis solid though is that the deal will be done at market value. Freeport-McMoRan was always going to be get paid for a transfer of assets whether forced or mutually agreed upon. A reduction in the position in Indonesia may even improve the investment thesis in the copper miner as the proceeds can be reinvested elsewhere without the troubling government aspect.

My thesis on Freeport-McMoRan and especially adding a dividend only relied partially on the Grasberg mine due to the required capex. For Q2, the mine only generated $292 million in free cash flow in comparison to $509 million from the Americas. The main difference being that Grasberg is responsible for the majority of the $1.6 billion capital expenses for the year.

Source: FCX Q2'17 presentation

The biggest concern is that Freeport-McMoRan doesn't obtain true market value for the assets. The good news is that copper prices are above $3.05/lb allowing for the company to negotiate on favorable terms.

The bottom line is that this framework for an agreement doesn't alter the projection that Freeport-McMoRan implements a dividend for next year. The copper miner will lose some of the operating cash flows by selling a portion of the Grasberg mine, but the company will get a large cash payment to offset the lost cash flows. The net effect to the investment thesis is negligible until knowing the sales price and one shouldn't expect any material impact from the deal price.

