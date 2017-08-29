Sears Collateral Coverage Event

How the company treats its off balance sheet letters of credit outstanding (which have a first lien on the collateral) is essential.

Those who read my previous article on Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) know that I've been short this name for the last six months and that I was predicting a bankruptcy last month on or around the time the fraudulent conveyance claim relating to the Seritage REIT spin out was due to expire. This obviously did not happen, and I've spent the last month racking my brain around why Mr. Lampert keeps this name alive. I'm beginning to think he's either a little deluded or, perhaps more positively, desperately trying to get as many pensioners on to an annuity as possible prior to a filing. He seems to keep this name going under two rules (i) he will lend against assets and (ii) the sale of assets goes to pay down debt which may or may not increase liquidity depending on which debts are paid. This brings me to discussing the debt structure at Sears, its very unique features, and why I think a Collateral Coverage Event ("CCE") has taken place.

Based on the Q1-17 and Q2-17 10-Qs filed, below is the summary of Sears's debt, its Borrowing Base, and the Total Extensions of Credit as at July 29, 2017, and April 29, 2017, when including the LCs.

It's important to remember that the BS Carrying Value is what you see on the Balance Sheet. It's the fair market value of the debt discounted at times from the outstanding debt and does not include any off balance sheet debts such as the Letters of Credit ("LCs") which are issued from the LC Facility and the Domestic Credit Facility.

We can start by discussing the First Lien Credit Facility (aka Domestic Credit Agreement). This is fairly standard asset based lending agreement with the banks (primarily Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and BoA (NYSE:BAC) as the lead underwriters as at July 2015). The borrowing base is 70% of Net Eligible Inventory (or 80% of Net Orderly Liquidation Value which I don't think is used since it requires a third party appraiser) plus 85% of eligible pharmaceutical and credit card receivables. The Net Eligible Inventory is less than the amount on the balance sheet as it is reduced by certain items (i.e. seafood, candy, gasoline, Store Closure Sale Inventory, Shrink, In-transit etc.). After that, you need to subtract the Availability Reserve for things like gift card liabilities, rent in some states, etc., in order to get the final borrowing base. The Cap on the line is also the lesser of the borrowing base or the Line Cap. (Note: instead of guessing the adjustments to Eligible Inventory, I just included an Availability Reserve that generates $191MM and $70MM in availability for Q2 and Q1 respectively, as indicated in the filings). You'll notice that the definition of Total Extensions of Credit in the case of the First Lien Debt includes the off balance sheet letters of credit as per agreement.

Now let's move on to the recently amended Second Lien Credit Agreement whose debt is primarily owned by Mr. Lampert. This one is easier from a borrowing base perspective, just 65% of GAAP Inventory and 90% of Accounts Receivable. The weird thing comes from the definition of Total Extensions of Credit. As opposed to the first lien definition, which explicitly includes LCs, this agreement defines Total Extensions of Credit as:

"At any time, the aggregate, outstanding principal amount of indebtedness for borrowed money of the Loan Parties secured by Liens on the Collateral, including any applicable Priority Obligations and/or the Existing Second Lien Notes."

If you read through the agreement from the definition of Priority Obligation which leads you to First Lien Credit Agreement Obligations (and Additional First Lien Obligations) and ultimately the definition of Debt, you would probably conclude as I did that it should include the off balance sheet LCs.

But here's the head scratcher, on July 12th, 2017, using the definitions of the Second Lien Credit Agreement, the company released a Line of Credit Proposal which showed the Total Extensions of Credit were $2,416MM and the Borrowing Base stood at $2,707MM (a significant difference from the July 29, 2017, numbers I have).

Now, part of the difference vs. my calculation of July 29, 2017, Total Extensions of Credit could be the $330MM in Credit Loans provided (it's confusing because it states the numbers were after giving effect to the proposed credit loan, but since the other smaller Credit Loan one had the same numbers, I figured they may have not included it). Regardless, there had to have been some dramatic swings on the revolver and some positive cash flows at the time to explain that difference (which really wasn't the case in the quarter, negative $258MM CFO).

The other, perhaps more likely, possibility is that they are not counting the off balance sheet LCs for the purpose of Total Extensions of Credit for the second lien loans. This would seem bizarre to me as they are, in my opinion, in the definition of Debt and Priority Obligations. It would also be unwise to omit a contingent liability which ranks ahead of the second lien debt from your collateral coverage calculations, but we'll get back to that.

For now, let's assume that they included the LCs on July 12th and that the large difference in the numbers between then and July 29th is due to some miraculous timing of cash flows from the sale of properties, receivables, and delays in payables. Why does this matter?

It matters because if they are including the LCs (as they should) in their calculations, then as at July 29th, 2017, a CCE occurred and needs to be remedied. This event is defined in the Senior Secured Notes issued in October 2010 and which are due in October 2018, it happens when,

"As of the last day of any two consecutive fiscal quarters of the Issuer, the Borrowing Base as of each such day is less than the principal amount of the Issuer's consolidated indebtedness for borrowed money outstanding on such day that is secured by Liens on the Collateral."

In my opinion and as shown in the tables above, as at both July 29th, 2017, and April 29th, 2017, the principal amount of the Issuer's consolidated indebtedness for borrowed money outstanding on such day that is secured by Liens on the Collateral ("Total Extensions of Credit under the Second Lien Credit Agreement") exceeded the Borrowing Base. Therefore, a Collateral Coverage Offer would then be required, which means pretty much paying off the $303MM in Notes because the difference to remedy is over $500MM anyway. That would need to happen by August 29, 2017, which would really be something significant to not disclose during the earnings call.

So, here is why I think they're not including the First Lien LCs in their calculations of Second Lien Agreement.

CCE is not explicitly disclosed in the latest 10-Q, just the same language that if this happens then such and such, which is the same as in other quarterly reports. Section 2.11 of the First Lien and the Second Lien Agreements states that the Borrowers shall prepay Priority Obligations and/or Loans in an amount necessary to avoid the occurrence of a CCE. So, somebody would have dropped the ball on July 29th, 2017, if they include the LCs. While the LCs outstanding are pretty consistent from quarter to quarter over the last year (max $677MM and min $656MM, which makes sense as they a majorly used as collateral for their "insurance programs"), the amount on the revolver fluctuates a lot more. It started Q2-17 at $536MM, max of $629MM, ended at $216MM, and averaged $524MM. This makes me think it's less likely that the "miraculous timing of cash flows" occurred on July 12, 2017, as it's likely the $330MM of credit loans reduced the revolver. Mr. Lampert owns the bulk of the Second Lien Term Loans and Credit Loans, and controls the Company, so he's incentivized to stretch the definitions in the agreements to his benefit and to the detriment of the Senior Secured Notes (which he holds only $11MM of the $304MM outstanding). Modified Borrowing Base on the August 1, 2017, amended LC Facility, where Mr. Lampert sold off $140MM of his position while doubling the interest rate for the company and releasing the real estate collateral, is now 75% of GAAP Inventory (up from 65%) & 90% of AR. Unless you paid off the Notes, 75% isn't enough to get your borrowing base above the Obligations.

So after all that, let's assume they're not counting the off balance sheet first lien LCs, what happens then? Well, you still have a problem because if they borrow just $132MM more money with the same borrowing base, then they've issued Liens on Collateral that are not Permitted Liens under the Senior Secured Notes.

I hope at this point that everyone can appreciate that shrinking your footprint by closing stores and reducing inventory creates a big problem when you keep your debt constant as illustrated below.

Now, without trying to get overly legal and technical, here are the reasons I think off balance sheet LCs should be included in the calculations and why, if they are not, non-insider Senior Secured Noteholders need to wake up!

The LCs have priority Liens on the Collateral that ranks ahead of the second lien debts, which include the Senior Secured Note. Section 2.11 (E) of the First Lien Credit Agreement states that the issuer needs to reduce the Aggregate Revolving Commitments (this includes LCs) to avoid a CCE. It also says that if bringing the revolver to zero doesn't avoid a CCE, then you need to replace the outstanding LCs, and then finally start paying off the first lien Term Loans if that wasn't enough. If LCs are excluded from the calculation of a CCE, then why is paying off the LCs a requirement of the First Lien Credit Agreement to avoid said event? Indebtedness is not a defined term in the agreements, but it is defined in the InterCreditor Agreement and clearly includes Letters of Credit. Letters of credit are included in the First Lien Credit Agreement calculations, and it would be weird to exclude them from the Second Lien Credit Agreement. The definition of Debt in the Second Lien Credit Agreement includes letters of credit. The Senior Secured Notes includes letters of credit as a Permitted Lien, you shouldn't permit the lien and then not count the indebtedness.

Conclusion

We shall see where this goes from here, but on a purely high level, all of this is really a consequence of shrinking assets to generate cash flow to fund an OPEX burn instead of using those cash flows to reduce the related debts.

We attempted to contact Sears management regarding this article with no response.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.