Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/28/17: Coty, NuStar Energy, FalconStor, NuStar GP

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on Aug. 28, 2017, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at seasonal highs. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to be robust throughout August, offering another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • NuStar Energy (NS), and;
  • Coty Inc. (COTY).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • NuStar GP (NSH), and;
  • FalconStor Software (FALC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPL);
  • SunCoke Energy (SXCP);
  • Hope Bancorp (HOPE);
  • World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE);
  • PVH (PVH);
  • Lantheus (LNTH);
  • Fabrinet (FN);
  • Estee Lauder (EL);
  • Brink's (BCO);
  • Apple (AAPL), and;
  • Aaron's (AAN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • First Data (FDC);
  • Criteo SA (CRTO), and;
  • America's Car-Mart (CRMT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Jab Cosmetics B V

BO

Coty

COTY

B

$42,379,560

2

Fir Tree

BO

Ultra Petroleum

UPL

B

$12,168,089

3

Greehey William

DIR

NuStar Energy

NS

B

$1,667,763

4

Greehey William

DIR,BO

NuStar GP

NSH

B

$825,800

5

Moreau Sylvie

PR

Coty

COTY

B

$808,489

6

Pane Camillo

CEO,DIR

Coty

COTY

B

$800,003

7

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

SunCoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$775,804

8

Shanahan Jeff

VP

First Data

FDC

B

$686,610

9

Esw Capital

BO

FalconStor Software

FALC

B

$506,469

10

Magnolia Capital Fund

BO

America's Car-Mart

CRMT

B

$463,335

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Cook Timothy D

CEO,DIR

Apple

AAPL

AS

$43,148,932

2

Prouve Cedric

PR

Estee Lauder

EL

S

$4,992,867

3

Rudelle Jean Baptiste

CB,DIR

Criteo SA

CRTO

AS

$4,958,777

4

Feld Peter A

DIR

Brink's

BCO

S

$4,548,579

5

Mitchell David T

CEO,CB,DIR

Fabrinet

FN

S

$4,056,465

6

Byun Donald

DIR

Hope Bancorp

HOPE

S

$1,661,878

7

Burgstahler David F

DIR

Lantheus

LNTH

S

$1,550,885

8

Dunn Kevin

O

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

WWE

S

$1,504,272

9

Doman Curtis Linn

CTO,DIR

Aaron's

AAN

AS

$1,300,500

10

Kozel David F

VP,HR

PVH

PVH

S

$1,110,060

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

