Estee Lauder: Should You Worry About Deteriorating Margins?

Estee Lauder (EL) reported high-single-digit net sales growth in the last quarter (Q4 2017), a clear acceleration from previous quarters which set the last 12-month growth at 5%. We still don't know if the company is purposely putting more attention on gaining new market share but gross profit margin has deteriorated by 190 basis points due to higher COGS. EL share price edged up after reporting strong sales but there is still room for an additional upside of 20% without taking into consideration the takeover rumors by Unilever (NYSE:UL).

The latest 8-K filing shows that the make-up division (the largest revenue generator at 45%) sequentially accelerated its rate of growth throughout the year to reach +16% quarter over quarter in Q4. Skin care (the second largest division at 37%) also got a boost toward the end of the fiscal year at 4% quarter over quarter. Fragrance (representing 13% of net revenues) saw its growth decelerate in the last quarter compared to difficult comps as it still reported double-digit growth at 10% in Q4 2017 compared to Q4 2016. The Hair Care division, although representing a tiny proportion of sales, continued its slide into negative territory with sales falling -2% in the quarter.

Following management initiatives to push high-end make-up and fragrances in locations and distribution channels that were not covered in the past (MAC at Sephora, Estée Lauder at Ulta), we expect these two strong-growth drivers to continue over-performing the remaining divisions.

Source: Estee Lauder 8-K filing, Genthod Global Wealth Management.

In addition, the company's strong commitment to sell online 20 years ago (representing 11% of sales today) has been a success to deliver products on a more frequent basis than brick-and-mortar stores as consumers do not need to go shopping to purchase beauty products. Online sales are composed of direct-to-consumer websites (60%) but also retailer sites (40%) such as macys.com. Shopping online is much easier for beauty products which explain why mobile commerce now represents 66% of company's traffic and about half of online sales. Another positive effect of online and social media is the growing trend among millennials to share selfies which boosted demand for make-up products. Hence, we believe online sales will grow at low double-digit in the next five years which should almost double to 20% of EL's net sales.

Last but not least, China is the third-largest market online for Estee Lauder (online sales doubled) but also a growth catalyst in brick-and-mortar as the momentum is accelerating. While North American sales declined due to continued softness in the department stores, Asia-Pacific grew double digits thanks to China where sales rose more than 40% with some brands growing as much as triple digits. Not only China, Hong-Kong showed positive signs partly thanks to travel which confirms its rebound after two years of declining sales, Japan as well as Korea also reported strong growth rates. As Asia-Pacific only represents 20% of sales, the impact is limited compared to EMEA (40%) and Americas (40%) but the growth potential is considerable for the region in the near future.

Estee Lauder is confident it will be able to grow faster than the cosmetics industry. Global prestige beauty will rise 4% to 5% annually over the next three years but despite the net savings effects of Leading Beauty Forward initiative margins have not increased since 2013. Indeed, after margins declined in Q4 2017, should we now expect a bounce back or the deterioration will continue?

First and foremost, we have seen the USD/EUR weakening in the past couple weeks and has now reached January 2015 levels at 0.83 which will translate into a margin improvement for Estee Lauder which generates more than 60% of sales overseas.

Secondly, we believe management has developed a strong background in integrating past strategic acquisitions and we believe Too Faced and Becca's integration will provide a greater margin expansion.

Thirdly, despite a difficult macro environment we think Estee Lauder's Leading Beauty Forward plan will help tackle margin headwinds such as store operating costs.

In conclusion, we are not worried about the recent margin decline and think there is room for further improvement in the next three years.

Source: Estee Lauder website

Looking at valuations against sector peers such as L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) and Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY), Estee Lauder price-to-earnings ratio is as high as L'Oréal which trades at 31 times. The main differentiating point for EL is that it has the highest profitability ratio within the industry as for to return on equity (ROE), return on assets (ROA), return on capital employed (ROCE) and return on invested capital (ROIC). The company has low debt levels if you look at net debt to EBITDA at 0.8 times and the strong ability to generate cash with a cash conversion rate of 106%, although the lowest in the industry. Price to sales at 3.3 times is far from being cheap but the price you are paying for future earnings growth is slightly above our limit of 2.0 which it's cheaper than the sector average of 3.2 times. Last but not least, price to sales is close to the top end of the industry at more than 3.0 times which is expensive even if L'Oréal trades at 3.8 times.

In conclusion, the company trades at attractive valuations relative to the industry average. We favor Estee Lauder over the competition thanks to its great ability to generate growth and proactively position its beauty products to capture new consumer habits. We are convinced recent acquisitions will be accretive to margins and the new growth catalysts will help the company gain new market share in a growing industry.