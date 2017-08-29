Flying Toasters: Thoughts On Tuesday's Dip-Buying

And also, a few important takeaways about the intersection of politics and markets.

I've got loads of trader chatter for you to consider.

Well, then - Tuesday was interesting.

As usual, I'm going to tell what traders were saying throughout the day as the risk-off sentiment from North Korea's latest provocation evaporated and ultimately morphed into a green close for equities and a complete retrace for the yen and gold.

But first, I wanted to mention something I've noticed over the past six or so months that I think is amusing.

It's true that we should all be careful about ascribing "causes" to each and every tick. That said, you don't want to let your healthy skepticism towards the idea of causation morph into a decidedly unhealthy belief that nothing can ever be explained.

Too much of the commentary I'm reading recently seems to imagine that markets are like those colorful screen savers that used to come on Macs (remember those?). But markets aren't screen savers. The lines you see on your screen aren't just drawing themselves. The toasters aren't flying around on their own.

Some person, some institution, or some algo is doing something, somewhere to make those lines move or to give those toasters some direction.

To be sure, the "reasons" why market participants (carbon-based or otherwise) do what they do run the gamut from "fat-finger oops" moments on one end of the spectrum to "carefully planned, fundamentals-based" position taking on the other. Most of the action falls somewhere in between the two extremes in terms of whether it makes sense to talk about "why" someone or some vacuum tube decided to do what they did.

But the point is that something happened. Again, the lines aren't drawing themselves. So, in your efforts to avoid falling into the "ascribing arbitrary causes" trap, don't inadvertently start to believe that there's no explanation for anything.

Ok, so with that as the setup, think about what I said last night just after the North Korea news hit the wires:

Needless to say, one of the main concerns here is what the reaction will be from the White House. I'm not even going to try and elaborate on that because frankly, it's just too sensitive a subject, but just know that the commentary from some of the folks that are talking to Bloomberg centers squarely on whether and to what extent the administration will keep its collective cool.

There was no verdict on that during the overnight session and sure enough, the Nikkei and the Kospi opened sharply lower, and the Korean won sank (ultimately both equity indexes managed to claw back some of the knee-jerk, but both still closed red). European equities fell sharply to six-month lows, and the still-surging euro isn't helping.

Meanwhile, U.S. futures held on to losses (knee-jerk lower in yellow on the left, cash open in yellow on the right, in between is the overnight):

By the time the opening bell rang on Wall Street, it was readily apparent that there would be no errant tweets. The administration was taking a measured approach (at least for the time being). That removed the elephant in the room, and it cleared the way for traders to buy the dip and fade the safe haven move.

You don't have to believe that (and I am absolutely positive that a whole lot of readers won't), but what I can tell you with certainty is that's what the trader chatter was. And, I'll give you some examples.

This was out around midday on the Terminal:

The overnight selloff in U.S. equities ignited by North Korea’s missile launch has mostly been erased, with traders citing the absence of stepped-up belligerence in President Donald Trump’s reaction that cleared the way for dip-buyers in the futures market.

This is from Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities Corp. in New York out around the same time:

The fact that Trump’s comment is a little bit moderating was helpful.

And, from Bloomberg's live-blogger Michael Regan out after the bell:

It undoubtedly helps that President Trump is focusing on Texas and not North Korea.

Oh, and here's Bloomberg's Sebastian Boyd:

The turnaround in expectations may have been due to renewed optimism about Donald Trump's push for tax reform and deregulation - or perhaps simply a sigh of relief that no "fire and fury" style rhetoric was forthcoming.

We also got this from Jim Rogers overnight while the jury was still out on what the White House's response would be:

I’m worried about Donald Trump, what he might do.

And, it just goes on, and on, and on.

Also, I'm not cherry-picking those. I could literally give you another 20 quotes all saying the same thing and all from traders, money managers, and people whose job it is to take the pulse of traders and money managers all over the globe, 24 hours a day.

Although you've probably already seen it, here's what Tuesday's dip-buying looked like - stocks (SPY) on top, VIX on the bottom:

The reversal in gold (GLD) and the yen (FXY) was perhaps even more notable:

The bottom line here is that there is a whole lot riding on every word that comes out of Washington.

It is not a coincidence that sentiment turned during the U.S. session. I sincerely hope you understand that.

And, here's the thing: if you read the above correctly, your interpretation shouldn't necessarily be bearish, although someone will insist that it is.

Rather, the interpretation here is that as long as U.S. politicians (and that means all of them - Republicans and Democrats - because goodness knows there's plenty of blame to go around for the fractious situation inside the Beltway) act responsibly with regard to both escalating geopolitical tensions and the upcoming debt ceiling debate, risk assets may be ok.

But at this point, it's a guilty until proven innocent type of deal as far as how traders view Washington. That was readily apparent in Tuesday's price action. Guilty overnight, proven innocent for today once the U.S. got underway.

