Big Net Gains Predicted For August's Highest-Yield U.S. Equities

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Predicted 29.77% To 8.3% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ DiviDogs By August 2018

Three of the ten top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing above). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ DiviDogs, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for August 2018 were:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was projected to net $863.30, based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) was projected to net $589.81, based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 108% more than the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $545.59, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

KCAP Financial (KCAP) was projected to net $415.44 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) was projected to net $352.55, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 124% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was projected to net $352.52, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

American Midstream (AMID) was projected to net $335.13, based on a median target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) was projected to net $328.39, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Greenhill & Co. (GHL) was projected to net $308.95, based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

USD Partners (USDP) netted $297.65 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for USDP.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 43.89% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

30 Top 10%+ Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top 10%+ DiviDog Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 8/27/17 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY) was tops of three basic materials representatives. The others placed fourth and ninth, China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY) [4], and Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) [9].

In second place, MV Oil MVO) [2] was one of four energy sector representatives in the top ten. The others placed fifth, seventh, and eighth, BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [5]; NGL Energy Partners (NGL) [7]; CSI Compressco (CCLP) [8].

A single Financial Services representative placed third, Capitala Finance (CPTA) [3]. Two real estate sector firms placed sixth, and tenth. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [6], and Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) [10]. These completed the 10%+ DiviDogs top ten for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ DiviDogs Showed 19.46% To 70.48% Upsides To August, 2018; (22) Worst Downside From One of Three Was -8.21%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Estimated (23) A 18.87% Median Target Price Upside and (24) A 23.43% Net Gain From Thirty 10%+DiviDogs Come August 2018

10%+DiviDogs top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 27, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 9.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 12% in the coming year. Notice, price far below dividend in the coming year forecasts no transition to any Dow-like overbought condition for 10%+ DiviDogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projected estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 22.7% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ DiviDogs To August 2018

Ten top 10%+ DiviDogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ DiviDogs selected 7/27/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs Delivering (25) 37.44% Vs. (26) 30.51% Net Gains by All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ DiviDogs kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 22.71% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yield dog, Capitala Finance (CPTA), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 86.33%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ DiviDogs for August 27 were: Five Oaks Investment (OAKS); CSI Compressco (CCLP); MV Oil (MVO); Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY); Capitala Finance (CPTA), with prices ranging from $4.09 to $8.74.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs for August 27 were: NGL Energy Partners (NGL); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY); Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), whose prices ranged from $9.30 to $19.50.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

