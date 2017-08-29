Gilead Sciences' (GILD) CEO John Milligan on Acquisition of Kite Pharma (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences to Acquire Kite Pharma Conference Call

August 28, 2017

Sung Lee

Thank you, Shannon, and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you joining us so early. This morning we issued a press release announcing that Gilead Sciences and Kite Pharma have entered into a definitive agreement under which Gilead will acquire Kite. On our call today, we would like to review the terms of the agreement and strategic rationale and then address any questions you may have.

We have posted a set of slides on our website as well for your reference. The speakers on today’s call will be John Milligan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Norbert Bischofberger, Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer. And we are also joined by Robin Washington, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Young, Chief Operating Officer.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Milligan

Thank you, Sung, and good morning everybody. I’m very pleased to share details of our announcement this morning, which we believe represents a unique opportunity for patients around world, shareholders and other stakeholders including employees of both companies.

With the acquisition of Kite, we will immediately be positioned as a worldwide leader in the cell therapy for oncology with the pipeline capabilities and expertise to transform the treatment of cancer, drive long-term and continued success. We’ve entered into an agreement with Kite to acquire the Company for $180 per share in cash or approximately $11.9 billion. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. This acquisition immediately positions the combined company as a leader in the exciting field of cell therapy for hematological cancers and provides a pipeline to platform for future growth.

In the near term, we expect the revenue stream from axi-cel, a first-in-class CAR T or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Axi-cel has been filed with the FDA and EMA and in the U.S. a PDUFA date of November 29th has been set. We expect European approval in 2018. Kite has been preparing for this historic event for quite some time and is ready for a successful commercial launch in the United States. Preparations are ongoing in Europe.

Together with my colleagues, I’ve had the privilege of spending a significant amount of time with members of Kite's leadership during this process. I can tell you firsthand, they have built an impressive organization with a passionate and dedicated team. The partnership builds on our shared passion for addressing unmet medical needs and on the focus by both companies on continues innovation.

By joining together, we can leverage our experience to maximize the value of Kite’s portfolio. Like the Kite team, we believe that cell therapy will be the cornerstone of treating cancer. There are tremendous opportunity ahead of us to work together to bring revolutionary new treatments to market.

Let me pass it over to Norbert to tell you a little bit more about why we are so excited about Kite and the cutting edge science they’re developing and advancing.

Norbert Bischofberger

Thanks, John. I would like to reiterate what John mentioned. We are excited about partnering with Kite. It will give us a near-term product opportunity with axi-cel and equally important a pipeline of future products for both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Axi-cel, the anti-CD19 CAR T cell, has been filed in the U.S. and in Europe with a PDUFA date, FDA PDUFA date of November 29th. The application is supported by efficacy and safety data from the ZUMA-1 study. ZUMA-1 included patients with aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, who had relapsed or were resistant to existing therapies.

A recent publication in the journal, Blood, underscored the poor prognosis of this population. Historically, complete response rates were observed in only 7% of the patients and the median survival was only 6.3 months. Contrast this to the results reported in ZUMA-1 where treatment of these relapsed refractory patients with axi-cel resulted in complete response rate of 54% and the median survival has not been reached at 8.7 months. Impressively, complete response rates were durable in the majority of patients. And at six months, 36% of the patients were still in complete response.

A recent paper published in Molecular Therapy reported long-term follow-up from patients with aggressive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma who have been treated with the same anti-CD 19 CAR construct at the NCI. The authors report that four out of five evaluable patients had adorable complete response with the duration ranging from three years to close to six years. Importantly, complete response rates continued after recovery of non-malignant polyclonal B-cells and this really indicates the transformative nature of this technology.

Kite is also progressing axi-cel into earlier lines of therapy in aggressive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The ZUMA-7 study will evaluate axi-cel in the second line setting where autologous bone marrow transplant is currently a standard of care. Other studies are ongoing or planned with anti-CD 19 CAR T cells in B-cell malignancies such as indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, malignant cell lymphoma, adult and pediatric lymphoblastic leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

I mentioned that beyond the anti-CD 19 CAR Ts we are excited about the pipeline for potential product opportunities and anti-BCMA CAR T is proceeding towards clinical studies in the month of myeloma and then anti-CLL 1 CAR T is progressing in the acute myeloid leukemia. Lastly, cellular therapy has shown potential utility in solid tumors. Kite is exploring a TCR engineered T-cell targeted against MAGE-A3/A6 in solid tumors and the TCR targeted against HPV-16 in cervical in head and neck cancer.

I will turn now the call over to back to John.

John Milligan

Thanks Robert. I’d like to end this portion of the call by walking you through the transaction terms. We are restructuring the acquisition as tender offer which is subject to various conditions including a minimum tender of at least a majority of Kite’s outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis, the exploration or termination of the waiting period on the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions.

Gilead plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash-on-hand, bank debt and senior unsecured notes. The tender offer is not subject to a financing condition. We expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition to the strategic benefits mentioned previously, the financial benefits of this transaction are compelling. We expect that the acquisition will provide opportunities for diversification of revenues and is anticipated to be neutral to earnings by year three and be accretive thereafter.

In closing, I’d like to recognize Arie Belldegrun and his team along with their scientific collaborators who worked over the past eight years to advance the technology to the point where they can now deliver CAR T therapy to patients on a commercial scale. Their work has opened a clear path towards a potential cure for lymphoma patients who have run out of options that are desperately in need of treatment.

We were excited about this opportunity and in the near-term, we will work together to accelerate the expansion of manufacturing operations and use our global footprint to ensure the cancer patients around the world to get access sooner. In the longer term, we are interested in the potential of next generation technology to achieve greater responses, lessen side effects and increase the types of tumors that can be treated with cellular therapy. We see many opportunities in the future with cellular therapy and are confident that together we can change the way cancer is treated for many patients.

Let's now open the call for questions, operator?

Operator

Today's question-and-answer session will be conducted electronically.

Paul Choi

Hi, good morning to everyone. This is Paul Choi filling in for Geoff. Thanks for taking our questions. Our question for you is as follows and I'll leave it with John. As you think about many of the broader potential for the CAR T category and you think about the expansion into additional types of cancers and an additional tumor types. How much did that figure into your thinking about the deal versus what is sort of relatively known right now already and seems to be high probability over the next three years versus expansion into other solid tumor types as a strategic rationale for the deal?

John Milligan

Hi, Paul, it's John. So, it's a very good question. As you know, the initial indication is built on a relatively small number of patients who were treated in the ZUMA-1 trial. As they looked across this portfolio and looked at the dataset that were emerging, even for the smaller number of patients, some at Kite some at for example at the NCI. We really became convinced that the broader population of CD-19 positive lymphomas and leukemias had an excellent chance of being treated by this by active cell therapy.

So the whole population of patients that we see being treated is potentially much much larger and clearly they have to work in bigger trials and it has to be safe enough. We have seen the safety improving overtime, as the centers, as the doctors and the healthcare providers get better mitigating some of the side effects, and are increasingly convinced that this can be used in earlier lines of therapies in greater number of patients. So, yes, your questions are good one. We are in fact looking at a broader population of patients and see, have great expectations that axi-cel and future generations where we can improve upon axi-cel will be able to treat increasing numbers of patients in the coming years.

Thank you. Our next question is from Michael Yee with Jefferies. You may begin.

Michael Yee

Thanks so much and congratulations again guys. My question has to do, building out on the last question. How we should think about your oncology strategy here as cellular therapy is a foundation? But whether you would consider continuing to move aggressively in oncology whether it's hematologic or solid tumor wise? How should I think about your broader oncology strategy starting at this?

John Milligan

Hi, Michael, it's John again. Good question. So, this is a big opportunity for us in cellular therapy. And if you think about the Company and I’m sure you do quite a bit, our oncology efforts have been fairly nascent and we have had few real successes in those areas. And so I would see this is a pivot to cellular therapy as our main strategy going forward. Now cellular therapy is really a form of immuno-oncology and there maybe ways that we could enhance the activity of some of these products either through engineering better CAR Ts or perhaps in combination therapy. And as you know, we do have a study, I shouldn’t say we -- Kite has a study ongoing with a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody to see immuno-oncology products can enhance the response rates of these.

So we’re quite interested in things that would augment cellular therapy. We’re going to take some time to look at our own portfolio and determine what if any other things we should do. I will say this, Michael, we are going to stay very active as a business development group, we have a number of other partnerships and opportunities for in-licensing of things that will continue to pursue. So we’re not going to quiet after this deal, but we will continue to use the team to look at many opportunities. But I would think that from your point of view cellular therapy is going to be really the cornerstone of what we’re doing going forward.

Kevin Young

Hi, Michael, it's Kevin. I will just add a comment to John. I think this is a little bit different than our previous acquisitions, because we hope to take on-board phenomenon team that’s down in Santa Monica and El Segundo. We were very, very impressed with the people at Kite. Arie Belldegrun has built a phenomenon team. I am a great believer that people build products and there is a tremendous set of that, they are prepared for launch. So we believe that is a team in place to launch axi-cel very effectively that building out their operations in Europe. So we’re taking on board that organization and I think are really going to give us the resources and the capabilities and all the expertise. So I think that is a little bit different than what we’ve had in the past and perhaps gives us more room, as John said to think a little bit broader in the future.

Our next question comes from Geoff Porges with Leerink. You may begin.

Paul Matteis

This is actually Paul Matteis on the call on behalf of Leerink. Just one question on the accretion analysis. Can you clarify, does your accretion analysis assume just the approval and launch of axi-cel? And does this assume other targets or other products are approved within three to four years? Thanks so much.

John Milligan

Hi, Paul, it’s John. So, it does assume additional indication for axi-cel will come forward, but the principle growth over the next two years is driven by the first indication. As you know and as Kite has communicated, there is going to be a very measured process to make sure that this is rolled out appropriately to the many centers. They will roll out their centers over the course of approximately a year so that they can cover roughly 90% of the lives in, the United States who have this relapsed refractory DLBCL and other lymphomas. And so it will be driven principally in the coming two years by those indications. But in future years, it will be driven by expanding the indications and then ultimately new CAR Ts coming to market.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robyn Karnauskas with Citi. You may begin.

Robyn Karnauskas

As we've seen with CAR T that there's huge opportunity, you can see it pretty quickly with new therapies that when they're working in -- at very high success rate in all patients. When you're thinking about where your confidence comes from for Kite, are you more confident in earlier lines of therapy for axi-cel? Or do you have really high confidence in some of the solid tumor and early stage solid tumor problems they currently have going on. What are your thoughts on those two areas? Thanks.

Norbert Bischofberger

Hi, Robyn, it's Norbert. I would say the immediate opportunity of course is in hematological malignancies. And yes, we have high confidence work in earlier lines of therapy. As you know in the more recent past, safety has been a big issue there's the Cytokine-release syndrome, there is the GNS toxicity. More recently, the safety has become better and better as we learnt about how to manage the side effects. And as I said in my prepared remarks, Kite has a study ongoing -- a study plan ZUMA-7, which looks at earlier lines of therapy where the standard of care, a standard of care currently is bone marrow transplantation. So, yes, we absolutely do believe that it would move into earlier lines of therapies. And the solid tumors are more. I would characterize it as more distant. We do believe ultimately it'll work in solid tumor but that's more distant.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley. You may begin.

Matthew Harrison

I just wanted to ask maybe if you could just frame it for us on a broader perspective. As you looked across oncology obviously there are lot of things you could have considered for 12 billion, maybe if you could just frame why you chose cellular therapy versus maybe some other small molecule process that are laid or near to the market? And how you think about this as building a potentially longer term oncology roadmap versus some of the other opportunities that you could have looked at? Thanks very much.

John Milligan

Hi, Matt, it's John. So, I don't -- I won't say anything about the other companies that we may or may not have looked at. But I will say with respect to Kite, as you think about this year, it was really a transformative year for the whole field. As BLAs were filed, especially as data unfolded during the course of this year, not only from Kite but from other groups working on CAR T, it really became very exciting. It became clear that it was going to work and it was going to work in more kinds of tumor. It became clear that the side effects would become more and more manageable.

And then importantly that the manufacturing on an industrial scale could work, and so all these things lined up over the course of the summer to convince us that now is the right time to get involved in this kind of therapy. And the Kite was the right partner for us to work together because they've everything they need for the first generation. They're already thinking about and working on next generation. They have solved the manufacturing problem. Importantly, they were unpartnered in the U.S. and Europe which is important for us. They have established a very good JV in China so they're making inroads there as well as partnership in Japan. So it all added up this being a very, very unique and special opportunity for us. And that this became very compelling.

Now, you said about other opportunities, one of the things that I think is unique about and that is not only do we think there is a short term opportunity with growth potential through future indications, that's always very compelling. It will also be the first CD-19 for DLBCL and other aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, but it really provides a pipeline of opportunities for the future. So it wasn't just a one and done kind of acquisition which you can envision. It was more of a long-term play with multiple product opportunities and we can see this play out for decades to come as we continue to improve CAR T and hopefully make cellular therapies as a cornerstone for much oncology treatment.

Kevin Young

Hi, Matthew, it's Kevin. Just to add to that. Of all these capabilities at Gilead, small molecules, you think about our tablets in HIV and HPV and HCV. But we don't talk as much about AmBisome and the lyophilization unique probably have, the specialization we have in manufacturing. We've just opened a very large new facility actually in Southern California. So it's nice if that comes together in some ways with our acquisition announcement today. AmBisome also has given us particularly in Europe a lot of contracts with transplant centers. So we actually know hematologists quite well by the virtue of the fact that AmBisome is often used for serious fungal infections associated with bone marrow transplant. So, there is some nice overlap there. And we looking forward in due course to discussing with the Kite how we might be helpful and supportive of their up and coming launches.

Our next question comes from Alethia Young with Credit Suisse. You may begin.

Alethia Young

I guess, we'd all thought that you guys kind of in the small molecule space, and this is taken kind of the different strategic terms. So maybe if you could talk about kind of the conviction level that you have that got us to today and this is the right time that kind of turn the business or turn part of the business into something that fluid more novel? And then should we think about other opportunities where you kind of go to the same thing or is still kind of built the small molecules?

John Milligan

Hi, Alethia, this is John. Thanks for the question. So a couple of things, years ago we decided that we had to while the small molecules are very appropriate for certain kinds of diseases. They're particularly good for antiviral of course that there are certain other modalities that will just clearly be more beneficial for the treatment of diseases. We do have antibody capability. We are looking at antibodies for cancer for example. And we wanted to broaden the kinds of things that we would look at. The technology has evolved over the last decade in such a way that there are many, many different things and ways to treat diseases that we wouldn't have contemplated 20 or 30 years ago, certainly not when we started this company 30 years ago.

And so, we've broaden our look to take advantage of all the technological breakdowns that had occurred and so that helped lead us to Kite and the breakthrough technologies that they have developed. So and thinking about the future, we’ll keep that broad view point alive that there may be other things that we can bring in that would be advantageous to manage our portfolio. I won’t tell you that we’ll never do small molecules again, because there are always interesting opportunities to help patients with small molecule. But we’ll keep our business development grew focused on the best modality for the disease, not really the model of delivery. As I do think we have sophisticated enough manufacturing team and a sophisticated enough scientific team that we can easily adapt to different modalities, if we can figure out the right way to fight the disease.

Kevin Young

Alethia, I would just add, it's Kevin here, that we spent many, many months working on this, thinking about this that has lead us today. I will say again how we impressed we are with the people at Kite. They really have got an incredibly strong team around manufacturing, around R&D, around the commercial organization. They really do understand oncology and are prepared for launch. And we want to be supportive of that, but we also want to be very, very careful and let them launch the product in the U.S. really quite soon. So, there is a very, very big commitment now at Gilead’s end to this whole cell therapy area. And I’m thrilled that we can partner with the organization in Southern California. I think it's really, really exciting for us.

John Milligan

Kevin, I’m glad you brought that up. Because one thing to think about, Alethia, is whenever new people come to Gilead, and in this case it will be a fairly sizeable group of new people, we end up with all thrilled of expertise, we have people with unique scientific insight and those people can lead us in different directions and we might have going on our own. So, we’ll be very exciting dynamic time as the teams get together, and we can jointly figure out where we want to take this deal.

Our next question comes from Umer Raffat with Evercore ISI. You may begin.

Umer Raffat

I have two, if I may. Number one, just your thoughts on the allogeneic approach overall and how you thought about the Kite approach over a possible allogeneic approach? And then secondly, I’m curious within the purchase price, within the total consideration. In your new models, how are you thinking about the solid tumor percent of the total versus heme? Thank you.

John Milligan

So the first question on allogeneic numbers.

Norbert Bischofberger

So, Umer, the allogeneic of course that’s one of the future possibilities and actually Kite has a collaboration with UCLA, very innovative way to get to allogeneic cell transplantation. I would call that a little bit early in, it’s early on. We don’t yet know what the efficacy and safety of the allogeneic approaches are. But that’s certainly something that Kite has in their -- on their radar screen and they are pursuing that. It brings back the argument with the acquisition of Kite makes so much sense, because one of the leaders in cellular therapy. There is an excellent team. They know the space, they know what’s important to do and allogeneic is certainly one thing that they have on their radar screen.

John Milligan

I would say it’s more than radar. They are actively involved in research into allogeneic. So that could be one of the future generations, so we're very interested in helping them pursue that. But clearly, the near-term focus is on more autologous transplantation where we know that there'll be sort of rejection issues with the cells coming in from the patients. So it is kind of the perfect personalized medicine because you're guaranteed of the match. Your second piece is about the valuation for the solid tumors in the TCRs and while we did give of course some consideration to the solid tumor opportunity, the vast majority of our evaluation was based on the hematological opportunities with CD-19, CLO-1 and BCMA.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ying Huang with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. You may begin.

Ying Huang

So, Gilead has been very successful in dominating HIV and HCV space. Do you think given this acquisition of Kite, you'll become a dominant player in cellular therapy? And if that's a case, how do you think is the most important competitive strength of the Kite technology compare let's say Novartis and Juno in the market? Thank you.

John Milligan

So, we've been very successful at HIV and HCV by operating products that are at the forefront of science, starting with once daily pills and then going to single type of regimen. And if you think about our HIV portfolio, it's been a process of continuous innovation since the launch of Viread in 2001. So we've brought up product-after-product each improving upon the generation before and are operating better long term options. There was a similar story in HCV where we now have four different products on the market. We brought all those out since the end of 2013. So in less than four years, we've four different products allowing patients to have an option for to cure their HCV, almost regardless of genotype or stage of disease.

And so when I think about the relentless innovative drive that we have and I look at Kite and I look at their ambitions to relentlessly innovate, I think we're very similar kind of company and culture. And so we ask, what does it take to be successful in CAR T it is that relentless drive to improve. The first generation products have complete response rates that are very impressive given the kinds of patients, but we're far from curing everybody. And so we'll continue to look at ways to improve co-stimulatory demands, we'll look at ways to improve the variable regions and antigens that we target. We'll look for ways to minimize the cytokine release responses and all of the side effects.

And we do that properly, you can continuously push this so that more and more patients can get earlier lines of therapy and really a single treatment that can cure lymphomas and potentially other diseases and then move on. This would be a revolutionary change in the way the disease gets treated versus the chronic or serial therapies that they have to undergo today. So we'd see a great deal of similarity between the way we approach disease and the way Kite has approach disease. And I think it's going to take that kind of continuous investment and innovation to be successful in this field.

Kevin Young

Ying, I would just add that. To be a leader I think you need a strong starting platform. And I think what Kite have done with their manufacturing operations, seamlessly linking to the clinics and the academic centers with their current best-in-class 17-day turnaround from vein to vein that put a superb system in place called Kite Connect to make sure that the whole process of setting up the patient and taking the patient through the process and linking with manufacturing is really very, very, very high quality. So we were so impressed with that platform. I think to screen board of that for the future is always a good place to begin.

Norbert Bischofberger

Yes, Ying, I'll make one last comment. It's Norbert. You said, are we becoming a leader? I'd say, no. We are a leader. Right now, together with Kite, we are a leader in cellular therapy. And yes, it's a competitive environment. There are a lot of companies beyond Juno and Novartis working on this. But as John mentioned, this is exactly environment where we will thrive in. It's continued innovation. It's continued improvement and we are very excited about this.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Cory Kasimov with JP Morgan. You may begin.

Cory Kasimov

So the potential cost in reimbursement paradigm for CAR T therapy something that's gotten quite a bit of attention. I think it's safe to say that you're comfortable on this front or you going to be doing this field. But can you talk about your expectations here and maybe some preemptive work that can potentially be done to promote a better understanding of what's likely to be a very high price point? Thanks.

Kevin Young

Hey, Cory, it's Kevin. Obviously today I can't go into a lot of details. I think this is very, very exciting technology. It's evident in our descriptions with the Kite team they've done some excellent some talking to the academic centers, talking to our payers. They've done some really topnotch proprietary work. We believe as they do, this will go on a healthy reimbursement because it is so innovative. And let's not forget that first and for most, it's a very targeted population who really don't have any alternatives. So I think that focus is very appealing to hospitals and to payers, but it is a very, very targeted high-need population. That’s always a good starting point. It's a good starting point as well when you going to Europe and you talk to all of the assessment bodies who are doing cost effectiveness and then eventually for pay negotiations. So, I certainly think this innovation will support very healthy reimbursement.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Peters with Deutsche Bank. You may begin.

Andrew Peters

I guess a quick follow-up to Cory's question. So as we think about the deal, it seems like part of the effectiveness is certainly to move into earlier lines of therapy. Do you think the value proposition then changes for something like cellular therapies that kind of move forward? And how does that kind of influence you thinking overall in terms of the size of the deal et cetera beyond just kind of the near-term expectations in terms of indications et cetera? Thanks.

John Milligan

Yes, it's good question, Andrew. Yes, we would estimate and I stress estimate that in 2022 and beyond, there is a potential population of over 200,000 hematological patients every year. So, if you take into account your DLBC, your ALL, CLL, mantle cell, potentially also AML. And you forecast the potential moving from third line potentially into second line. There is a very large patient population. And as Norbert has pointed out, Kite have planned the ZUMA-7 study, which is looking to compare with autologous transplant. And I think if that was to be successful, potentially successful. Then I think that is the type of transformative medicine that really drives adoption. So yes, we have an expectation to really support the organization to do a whole platform of studies that take it into multiple -- into multiple malignancies and into early lines of therapy.

Our next question comes from Terence Flynn with Goldman Sachs. You may begin.

Terence Flynn

Maybe just a one more way to ask somewhat similar question is. Would you be able to generate return on this investment based on commercial success of axi-cel in NHL alone? Or would you also, will generate or return also acquired approval in other tumor types and for potentially the TCR platform as well? Thank you.

John Milligan

Hi, Terry, this is John. I’m not going to break out these specifics of the model, but as you could just hear from what Kevin described, the potential of axi-cel in tumors that are characterized by a CD-19 positive surface marker has enormous potential. So we could clearly, if successful, if the indications are able to get approval across the globe, we could certainly support it with axi-cel aloe. There is a lot of uncertainty in that of course. But if all things went right, we clearly could. Yes.

Our next question comes from Ian Somaiya with BMO Capital. You may begin.

Ian Somaiya

I was just hoping to speak to synergy where, as you’ve identified it or are we looking at a completely new sort of division being added on to Gilead and sort of operating as an independent entity within that? And just, if there're any comments you can make on the tax structure, the potential impact this would have on the Gilead tax structure going forward?

John Milligan

Ian, I'll take the first part of that. In terms of identified synergies, this is more of the lateral. This is really a new unit for Gilead that Kite will become Gilead’s cell therapy unit. We hope that the vast majority of people stay and become part of the combined companies and continue on our combined mission to care patients with cancer. Anytime there is an acquisition, you take a look at things across both organization and we’ll take a hard look at our own internal programs to see if there are things that don’t quite make sense now that we’re working in cellular therapy and try to do the best we can there. But with regard to the Kite organization, it is a growing organization and it still needs quite a bit of help to where it’s needs to be and we intend to help it get there.

Robin Washington

I'll just add on relative to synergies, as we went into '17, we continued to think about R&D and rationalizing that. So there's an element of how we thought about external acquisitions as kind of being all encompassing in our overall R&D spend this year and beyond. Relative to your tax question, it's still little early to get into that, that's definitely something that we've looked at and thought about. But as we think about closing the transaction and what makes the most sense for Kite and Gilead with this new partnership, I think will be able to provide you and if we think about 2018 and beyond how we're looking at it from tax perspective.

John Milligan

Remember, the manufacturing is entirely in the United States and so that will limit what we can do. I just want to say a little bit differently to what Robin just said which is, as we're coming into 2017, we did take a hard look at programs at Gilead and we delayed or discontinued things earlier in the year in an essence to try to make room for something like this. So that as we bring in a new unit that we've the capability within our R&D budget to accommodate it and I think if you look at the last quarter we were down close to 12% of -- our full GAAP R&D was only about 12% of revenue. And so that is on the low side prioritization, even if you fully burden this in we don't even get to 15%. So I think we've plenty of room to accommodate this in our P&L.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. You may begin.

Jim Birchenough

So, this is a pretty broad area of endeavor in cell therapy. There're controllable switches. There're -- there's a lot of gene editing capabilities that go into this. So, what's Gilead commitment to staying at the forefront and maybe making additional acquisitions maybe even in areas like gene editing, gene therapy? And then ultimately, if you're going to remain the leader there's 100s of companies in this area. So what's your capability to really stay on top of that? And what's your commitment to really invest where needed in next generation technologies outside of Kite? Thanks.

Norbert Bischofberger

Jim, I think we pointed out that with this the combined companies area leader in cellular therapy right now, and we're absolutely committed to not only maintain the leadership but also build upon this to further follow the field. Yes, it's a competitive environment and you correctly pointed out, there's gene editing, allogeneic, there's other switches, on and off switches. Kite has done an excellent job and keeping all of those technologies in mind. We've collaborations and we will further build on those and to extend them to maintain the leadership. As we pointed out many times on this call, this is going to be a cornerstone of future on how -- and cancer is going to be treated, and we're absolutely committed to be the leader in this cellular therapy space.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tony Butler with Guggenheim Securities. You may begin.

Tony Butler

While it's clear there's good innovation in the CAR T therapy and you could clearly also get your arms around the hematologists who would be utilizing the therapy. The one question I have is around manufacturing because that's an area that's really brand new in many ways, not only from cellular therapy, but also from the notion of having to move cells effectively across country. So I'm just curious, how you're able to get your arms around that and feel comfortable that that manufacturing process was something that could be -- that you could add value to and more importantly that you could understand the risks associated with in the overall landscape of your P&L including your gross profit? Thanks very much.

John Milligan

Yes, thanks, Tony. So in terms of the manufacturing, you get comfortable by meetings, going through documentation, looking at how the FDA thinks about it. It's a really deep dive into a lot of nuances of this program and how they're able to achieve what they're able to achieve. And so, we became more and more comfortable that this was in fact a robust delivery mechanism for individualized medicine that was scalable and as you could add on it in a fairly cost effective way, where you can grow the manufacturing without as the patient scale and not have to commit to this massive $1 billion plant you often have to build if you want to get into the biologics, for example.

So it's a much more cost effective scale of and that it's reproducible and often you can build in the United States and you can reproduce that in the Europe, again in a fairly cost effective way from a capital expenditure point of view. So we became enamored with the Kite philosophy of how to do that, how to do build the station, how do get the workflow through, how to run multiple shifts so that you could achieve the kind of patient flows that you wanted, the kind of flows necessary to support the patient flows that we expect in the future. So, we do get very comfortable with it. I'm not going to kid you it's complicated, it's not complicated as it is, but it is very easy to handle because of sophisticated computer system and expand with training of people we can easily do this.

I will say also that there is quite an emphasis on innovation that Kite not just in the R&D, but also in the manufacturing area. So they are committed to simplifying the system, so the future manufacturing is more cost effective and more scalable. I think you've talked about gross margins. I do want to remind people that these are very expensive products to manufacture. They have from a highest manufacturing cost for patients that you'll see in the industry and it would be our goal to help drive down those cost overtime to make it much more cost effective therapy and to an improve margins as well.

Kevin Young

Tony, I would just add one thing. I think Kite have taken a really professional approach to the accreditation of centers. So that brings a natural regulation of uptake. They're doing this in a very, very high quality controlled way. It's one of the safest patient experience and we fully endorse that. So I think right now, they have 10 centers that are ready to go for launch and then will bring other centers onboard over the next 12 months. So, I think we believe that is a very responsible highly professional. It's absolutely right to have axi-cel use correctly and have the best outcome for patients. So, I think that balances the manufacturing expansion that they have planned. So I think that's a really good balance and a excellent way of viewing this technology.

Our next question comes from Brian Skorney with Robert Baird. You may begin.

Brian Skorney

I was wondering, if Alessandro is there, given his experience at his prior employer. I think we would all be really interested to know his opinion on kind of the various differences between CTL-019 and axi-cel, and how to think about kind of differences and potential efficacy for hematological malignancies as well as manufacture. And also from a pricing perspective, I suppose you have series sort of had first mover advantage of pricing. I mean, it looks like Novartis would have first mover advantage here. I think their PDUFA is about two months ahead of Kite. How do you guys think about pricing given that at least in the initial indications will be different between ALL and DLBCL? Do you think that will really be an important line in the sand where Novartis prices are or do you think pricing at this point will be relevant between the two?

John Milligan

I'll start with the first question. Alessandro is not in the room with us today. As you can imagine, he has been part of the team very, very heavily involved in helping us understand this deal. He has worked extraordinarily hard and we’ve felt it was important that he'd go home and sleep after such a hard weekend and weeks and weeks of working on this. So, he is not here today, unfortunately. We’ll have him in future opportunities to talk about his opinion on the relative merits of the technical aspects.

I have to say there is a lot of debate across the companies much of it is speculative and unproven. I think the real important thing to think about is the long-term responses, regardless of biological observations one where the other, we are seeing complete responses that are durable and that is a really important thing to keep in mind. At the end of the day, people who would have died have a complete response. That is a remarkable outcome for these patients. And that is the transformative nature of this technology.

Norbert Bischofberger

Brian, I would like to point out the first mover of course you know that Novartis has pediatric ALL as the indication whereas we have the most common non- Hodgkin's lymphoma, DLBCL. So, we’re really the first mover in that, for that indication.

John Milligan

Brian, you’re right. It’s likely the Novartis will have that launch ahead of Kite. Very different population, pediatric ALL is a very small population as Norbert has pointed out. I will say again that the pricing reimbursement work, the Kite has done is impressive. We had done our own work in preparation for this acquisition and there is a lot of commonality from what we discovered and what they have discovered. So, I think there in good shape and I wouldn’t like to get out any further ahead of that right now. But I think they’ve thought through very, very carefully the value of this innovative medicine.

Sung Lee

Thank you, Shannon, and thank you all for joining us today.

