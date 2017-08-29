Tesla's Autopilot 2.0 Is Looking Like A Flop

There is a possibility Tesla will have to walk back on its self-driving claims for Autopilot Hardware 2.0, and shareholders will have to pay the bill.

Several key departures from Tesla's Autopilot team in recent months only make the situation more precarious.

Upon being asked about this switch, Tesla alluded to the possibility that full self-driving capabilities may not be available with Hardware 2.0, and would require and upgrade to Hardware 2.5.

Tesla began equipping all of its vehicles with Autopilot Hardware 2.0 in October 2016, claiming the new package would enable full self-driving capabilities.

Intro - Autopilot Hardware 2.0 Supposed To Enable Level 5 Self-Driving Capabilities

Tesla (TSLA) made a bold move in October 2016 when it decided to begin equipping all of its vehicles with a new suite of super computers, cameras and sensors known as Autopilot Hardware 2.0. This package was promised to enable fully self-driving capabilities pending software updates, and regulator approval.

This move came shortly after Tesla ended its partnership with Mobileye (MBLY), and doubled down on its internal autonomous driving program.

Ever since then, it has been a long and arduous process for Tesla to ramp up the feature set of its new Autopilot Hardware 2.0, to surpass version 1.0.

A slower than expected ramp has raised some concerns among investors and shareholders, about Tesla's ability to fulfill its self-driving promises.

Now, this increasing skepticism appears to have been justified, given recent news about a newer Autopilot Hardware package.

Autopilot Hardware 2.5 Popping Up In Model 3's?

On August 9th, Electrek reported that Tesla has began installing a new version of its Autopilot Hardware (dubbed 2.5), into the Model 3.

When asked about this new Autopilot Hardware 2.5 package, Tesla quickly downplayed its significance by responding with the following comment.

The internal name HW 2.5 is an overstatement, and instead it should be called something more like HW 2.1. This hardware set has some added computing and wiring redundancy, which very slightly improves reliability, but it does not have an additional Pascal GPU.

However, Tesla also added this disclosure, indicating there was a possibility that Autopilot Hardware 2.0 may have to be updated to fulfill its self-driving promise (emphasis mine).

However, we still expect to achieve full self-driving capability with safety more than twice as good as the average human driver without making any hardware changes to HW 2.0. If this does not turn out to be the case, which we think is highly unlikely, we will upgrade customers to the 2.5 computer at no cost.

Although management is trying to make it seem like there is only a small possibility it will occur, the fact that they disclosed it all is worrisome.

Additionally, with a slew of executive changes on the Autopilot team, there are currently a lot more questions than answers surrounding the state of Tesla's self-driving technology.

Executive Departures

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Tesla's ambitious Autopilot efforts are causing a lot of internal issues.

This news comes at the heels of many executive departures thus far in 2017.

One of the first signs of trouble was the departure of Sterling Anderson, Tesla's head of Autopilot in early 2017. This was just a couple months after Tesla's big commitment to Autopilot Hardware 2.0, and its ability to enable fully autonomous driving.

According to Electrek, one of the main reasons behind Anderson's departure was a disagreement with Elon Musk about the capabilities of Autopilot Hardware 2.0. Anderson was far more skeptical about the ability to achieve full autonomy without upgrading the hardware package further.

Although this departure seemed palpable, and likely the normal course of business for a fast-moving tech company, the next one was far less so.

To replace Anderson in early 2017, Tesla hired Chris Lattner away from Apple (AAPL). He is regarded as one of the best engineers in The Valley, and was responsible for creating the Swift programming language.

Then out of nowhere, Lattner decided to leave Tesla in July, citing differences with Elon Musk. Since then, it looks like he has been picked up by Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), to bolster its self-driving efforts.

Seeing two different Autopilot leaders leave so quickly and suddenly is cause for concern. When combined with the recent stealth rollout of Autopilot Hardware 2.5, I'm left to make a bleak conclusion.

Conclusion - Where There's Smoke, There's Fire

Tesla is attempting to complete one of the world's most ambitious technology projects by creating mass-market self-driving vehicle software. This comes with roadblocks.

Elon Musk's plan to rapidly expand the feature set of Autopilot Hardware 2.0, and make promises about its autonomous capabilities, appears to be backfiring.

Tesla's is now at risk of suffering a very damaging PR campaign if Autopilot Hardware 2.0 cannot achieve level 5 autonomous driving.

The pro-active move to begin equipping all Model 3's with Autopilot Hardware 2.5, signals a lack of confidence in the previous package.

If Tesla does need to upgrade all of Autopilot Hardware 2.0 vehicles with new tech, shareholders will be paying for it.

Long-term, despite these issues, I strongly believe Tesla will persevere and continue to double-down on its Autopilot program. Tesla's lead in self-driving technology is a critical piece of the company's bull-thesis, and should be watched closely by bears and bulls alike.

Expect a storm of negative press if Elon and Tesla are forced to walk back on their Autopilot Hardware 2.0 claims.

