Yield Reaching Is Likely To Burn Investors In This 10.4% Yielder

We think the search for yield by new investors in closed-end funds is driving the share demand.

We highlighted the issues with Western Asset Mortgage-(DMO) last December when the shares were trading at what turned out to be a relatively low 7.8% premium to NAV. Since then, the shares have gone nearly parabolic and were trading at nearly 25%, an all-time high. Since that peak a couple of weeks ago, the premium has come down to *just* of 19% above NAV. We are now less than five years from the fund liquidating and giving you back your capital at NAV, or a 19% loss on the current price.

The fund is made up of mostly non-agency MBS. For a full rundown on what that is, see our recent article on the space titled, "PIMCO UNII and EPS-July."

Western does break down the underlying exposures:

(Source: Western Asset website)

We are reiterating our sell call largely on the same merits. But what is driving the shares to rise to such a massive premium?

The simple answer is yield chasing.

In our recent article titled,"Are Closed End Fund Discounts Entering A New Paradigm?" we posited that we could be entering a new environment for discounts as demographics- millions of baby boomers retiring- and a hunt for yield increase demand for funds.

The total CEF market has largely been in contraction mode due to fund liquidations (which reduce industry AUM) and mergers (which do not). In general, total demand for CEFs has been increasing while supply has largely been stagnant to falling.

The low interest rate environment just as millions of Americans (baby boomers) are retiring, is shifting investing habits. Risk appetites are being increased due to the meager returns achievable in the bond market. The Vanguard Total Bond Market Funds (VBMFX)(BND) yields just 2.36% and 2.40%, respectively. Current yields are a good predictor of future bond returns, as noted by John Bogle, Vanguard founder. From the WSJ article:

It is impossible to know what bonds will return over a short period such as the next 12 months. If interest rates shoot up, for instance, an investor could lose money as the resale value of today's bonds plummets. But if you are going to hold bonds for a longer period, the current yield gives you a decent indication of what you might earn over time, says John C. Bogle, founder and former chairman of Vanguard Group. Since 1926, he notes, the entry yield on the 10-year Treasury explains 92% of the annualized return an investor would have earned over the subsequent decade had he or she held the bond to maturity and reinvested the coupon payments at prevailing rates.

The following chart summarizes it well:

Given that yields are low, and the S&P 500 is at such elevated levels, investors are fearful of owning too much in stocks. Thus, they've gone on a hunt for yield across all asset classes and security types. Closed end funds, with their juicy yields in comparison, are a classic example of that paradigm.

The closed-end fund space is mainly characterized by primarily retail investors with little institutional ownership. These investors are not professionals and often trade CEFs based on two factors: distribution yield and discount to NAV.

Back to DMO.

The distribution yield of DMO is a very high 10.34%, a full 350 bps above the average of all taxable bond CEFs. That double-digit yield attracts many eyes and possible investors. Meanwhile, the fund has just $334 million in net assets with 66K shares traded per day on average. That is not a tiny amount but not large either. A small amount of demand-supply imbalance can push this fund higher or lower quickly.

As we noted in prior write-ups, the distribution yield is, all else equal, unsustainable. The fund is earning around $0.18 per share but paying out $0.235. The earnings yield is just 6.5%, according to CEFData.com with coverage at 77%.

What is going on?

The fund is setup as a term trust meaning it self-liquidates at a certain date in the future. That date for DMO is March 1, 2022. The portfolio managers have been building up the undistributed net investment income ("UNII") bucket over the last several years and paying the excise tax. UNII is an accounting line-item or bucket which houses all the income the bonds in the fund have generated from inception to date, minus all distribution paid to shareholders. In other words, it is income earned by shareholders but yet paid.

DMO is very similar in composition to PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), a fund we have dubbed "The Greatest Bond Fund Ever". Both funds have had on one of the best trade opportunities of the last two decades, buying busted and left for dead non-agency debt after the financial crisis, and riding the recovery. Both funds should have paid out many special distributions, but only one did, PDI. DMO paid some but not enough to reduce their large UNII bucket.

Term trusts typically have to cut the distribution to bring the average maturity of the fund closer to the liquidation date. Instead, DMO chose to hoard UNII and attempt to keep the distribution level.

UNII, as of June 30, is down to $1.47. Think of that figure as a safety net for the distribution. For instance, the fund was earning approximately $0.183 per share per month in June, while paying $0.235. So the variance, the 5.2 cents, can be drawn from the UNII bucket. Each month, if the fund's earnings remain the same, UNII will decline by just over a nickel. At the current rate, there is 28 months of UNII left before it is exhausted.

However, there is 54 months until fund expiration. We are likely to see not just one, but several distribution cuts over the next few years. On August 14, 2017, Legg Mason, parent sponsor to Western Asset, cut the distribution by one penny, to $0.225. Those distributions are for October, November and December of this year. The next announcement will come in mid-November. We would not be surprised if another cut is announced. The only saving grace would be the NAV performance, which could help mitigate some of that need to cut.

Still, looking long-term, the 19% premium to NAV will be a massive drag on the share price and your total return. If you amortize that premium over time, you are taking on a 35 bps monthly drag. In other words, nearly half of your monthly income could evaporate. On an annual basis, 4.25% of your return would be amortized away if the fund started heading towards par today. The longer it waits to migrate back to a zero premium, the greater the headwind.

The only thing that can prevent shareholders from holding the bag on this potential negative return scenario is a change to the fund's bylaws. The liquidation event can be removed by a majority shareholder vote. However, we wouldn't want to be left holding shares and basing our outcome on a closed-end fund shareholder vote which can be notoriously difficult to achieve quorum.

For investors looking for an alternative, we recommend both PIMCO Dynamic Income- (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Mortgage and Credit- (PCI). Both funds offer the same exposure, at cheaper prices, and without the liquidating risk factor of DMO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI.

