RAIT Financial: Why I Am Still Buying

In a previous article on RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS), I presented a long thesis on based on residual equity value in the company’s two legacy securitizations that were hidden in the balance sheet. At the time, valuation of a very large component was unclear, and I had discounted the known data heavily in an attempt to estimate value. Since then, prices in RAS common, preferred, and even the baby bonds have declined in price significantly following yet another CFO departure.

Thanks to questions and challenges from readers and other contributors, I have spent many more hours digging deeper and deeper into historic disclosures to get to the bottom of the mystery. I am now confident that RAIT will survive, though likely offering minimal or no yield in the near term, the preferred stocks are a screaming buy at a great yield on cost, and the baby bonds have a very high probability to return 40% in the next two years.

What changed?

In my last article, I cited the below from the 10-K as the basis to value RAS's holdings in its two legacy securitizations, RAIT I and RAIT II:

“RAIT I - We currently own $46.1 million of the securities that were originally rated investment grade and $200.0 million of the non-investment grade securities"



"RAIT II - We currently own $89.9 million of the securities that were originally rated investment grade and $140.7 million of the non-investment grade securities issued by this securitization."

In calculating true book value, I was certain the senior tranches will be repaid at par due to their seniority and did not apply discounts to the $46.1 million and $89.9 million in bonds held by RAIT. What I was unsure about was whether the $200 million and $140.7 million “non-investment grade securities” figures included the equity. After looking into 10-Ks for years 2006 and 2007, I can ascertain that these amounts did include both equity and debt in the CDOs - this fact will change the valuation quite a bit!

Here are the excerpts -

RAIT I From 2006 10-K:

“On November 7, 2006, we closed RAIT I... We retained $35.0 million of subordinated notes and $165.0 million of common and preference shares of RAIT I, excluding discounts.”

RAIT II From 2007 10-K:

“On June 7, 2007, we closed RAIT Preferred Funding II, Ltd... We retained $20.0 million of the notes rated between “A” and “A-” by Standard & Poor’s, $65.9 million of the notes rated between “BBB+” and “BB” by Standard & Poor’s and all $110.2 million of the preference shares.”

I was able to corroborate this information from Bloomberg and verify that the subordinated bonds they retained are the lowest-ranked debt, right above the equity (see the $35 million and $30.5 million in the J tranche).

Also, in my previous attempt to calculate NAV by filtering out recourse debt and assets, I assumed the “non-investment grade securities” did not include CDO equity. I applied a large 50% discount to these holdings to be conservative. I then derived CDO equity from the overcollateralization ratios, applied a 20% discount, and added that to asset value. An old friend and fellow investment nerd subsequently reminded me that discounting the (assumed) bonds more than the equity made no sense. He was 100% correct, and I have adjusted my assumptions accordingly.

Here is a summary of changes in my assumptions, which resulted in an adjusted book value of $1.16, a decrease of $0.90 from before:

Please see the following section for details behind the calculations.

The CORRECT Valuation

With more complete information on RAS's opaque CDO holdings, we can work out a more accurate valuation.

Continuing with the same framework I applied in the previous article, I separated RAIT I and RAIT II subordinated bonds from the equity and ranked them higher in terms of “time to cash”. The numbers in green are the equity residual to RAS if the CDO were to wind down today at par, further assuming zero recovery on defaulted loans.

Furthermore, my previous article on RAS focused on the residual value of the CDOs net of recourse debts. RAS actually owns a decent portion of its assets outside the securitizations, namely $329 million in real estate and $45 million in loans yet to be securitized. The directly owned real estate assets look to be only encumbered $57 million in mortgages. I have added these additional items to the updated valuation.

Valuation Framework

The numbers in green depend on the condition of the CDOs, which is presented below.

CDO debt and equity structures and what is owned by RAS (in green)

For those who are still confused about CDO accounting, think of each CDO as a distinct company and the “collateral” as its assets. RAS owns the most junior debt and equity of these “companies” and is in the process of selling off assets to pay down debt. Debt will be paid on a waterfall basis, from A1A all the way down to the J tranche. RAS gets whatever is left over, if any, after all debts have been repaid. Further asset impairments will cause (unrealized) losses from the bottom, i.e., the equity tranche.

Book Value

A book value of $1.16 in itself does not make RAS a screaming buy at $0.88, but it does provide some comfort that the company is currently solvent. RAIT relied heavily on preferred financing in the wake of the financial crisis, and now the weight is crushing its common stock as its balance sheet shrinks. Bankruptcy not a concern, but a suspension of preferred dividends could still be on the table if cash flow becomes a problem. RAIT can, and will, survive for a while, possibly in zombie mode.

If the company were to liquidate today, the roughly $900 million in assets can easily cover total recourse debt and mortgage of $480 million, leaving $420 million to pay the $310 million in preferreds. There is certainly a risk that the preferreds may see a delay in payment due to difficulty liquidating less liquid REO assets, but I believe the $110 million cushion provides adequate protection.

What this means for bondholders

The baby bond RFTA is a bargain at its current price of $20.10 and offers a juicy ~20% YTM.

With $90 million of cash on hand and $200 million of additional cash coming in the near future, RAS can easily take care of debt maturities and survive at least until the 2024 maturities. The RFTA baby bonds due in 2019 have a very high likelihood of being repaid in full. In the case that RAS has trouble liquidating the CDOs and lack liquidity to satisfy the repayment, it can always eliminate common and then preferred dividends to conserve cash.

What this means for the common stock

Let us first consider a hypothetical scenario:

If RAS decides to delever completely and pay off all the debt.

It will be left with $420 million of assets to cover $25 million in annual expenses and $26 million in preferred dividends. The IRR on invested capital would have to exceed 12.1% for the company to leave anything to the common. RAIT was able to generate 12-19% on its past securitizations, so 12.1% definitely looks achievable.

Despite a negative accounting book value, RAS's true book value is above $1 a share and the common stock is severely undervalued at $0.88, especially given its cash flow potential. Furthermore, mREITs regularly trade at a premium or discount to book value and NAV, and the current 32% discount to adjusted book value isn’t even drastic, considering a sister company Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) recently traded at a 40%+ discount to book despite a simpler balance sheet.

Another way to value mREITs is based on cash flow. Let us now consider another, more likely, scenario:

If RAS operates as usual under the current structure, pays debt as it comes due, and opportunistically repurchases debt at discounts.

Once the capital recycling is completed and the Real Estate Owned (REO) portfolio is sold off, RAS will have $765 million of assets to invest and $51 million of annual expenses to service, and what’s left over will become CAD (Cash Available for Distribution). The most recent securitizations have seen 12-19% IRR. Here is what the project stock price will look like if the company continues to operate with a CAD payout ratio of 80%:

($900 million in assets - $135 million mortgage = $765 million. $18.7 million interest expense assumes all recourse debts remain in place.)

Annual cost of G&A, preferred dividends, and common dividends

The common stock is definitely a high-risk/reward play not meant for the faint of heart. However, the upside can be tremendous. Valuation ranges from 100% upside to a 7-bagger, and is highly dependent on future IRR. Although bankruptcy is not a concern, the current $0.20/year dividend is only sustainable if IRR exceeds 12% and RAS is able to recover capital quickly and originate new loans.

The one key risk with the common stock is timing. The IRR on securitizations decline as the structures shrink. If RAIT takes a long time to wind down the two legacy CDOs or fails to ramp up originations to offset income declines, it could be faced with negative corporate cash flows in the near term and be caught in a cash crunch.

What this means for the preferred stock

There is no near-term mechanism that can force the company into bankruptcy, but in the off chance that RAIT voluntarily files for bankruptcy or chooses to liquidate, the preferred stocks also stand a good chance of being repaid in full due to strong asset coverage.

Under business as usual, the current preferred yield of 14% is a bargain. If the RAIT zombie chugs along another two years and recovers, a return to par could net investors 80% plus dividends. As all preferred series are pari passu and priced far below par, call risk is not a concern and investors should simply look for the highest yield. At the time of writing, the Series A preferred were the most attractively priced at $13.80 (14.03% current yield). A return to par will result in an 81% capital gain on top of an attractive yield on cost.

Conclusion

RAIT Financial Trust may be down but it is certainly not out. Bargains could be had up and down the capital structure due to negative news, fear selling, and complexity of the financial statements. Investors can decide which risk/reward profile best fit their risk tolerance. At current pricing, the preferred stock looks the most attractive to me as a potential double over two years, followed by the 2019 baby bonds at 40%. I am even putting 1% of my portfolio in the common simply due to the asymmetric payoff it presents.

Finally, I believe that the above analysis is similar to what compelled Highland Capital to get involved with RAIT. If I were a smart capital allocator holding equity in this company, I would aggressively repurchase high yield financing (including RFTA at 20% and preferred at 14%) to boost my returns.

Hold your nose, buy these underappreciated securities, and wait for the handsome payout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFTA, RAS, RAS-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.