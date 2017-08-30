GlaxoSmithKline Dividends Look More Attractive With New Management At The Helm

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is one of the biggest dividend stocks in the pharma sector. With a dividend yield well over 6 percent, this dividend royalty is a staple of any income portfolio. However, the stock is currently way below its all-time high, mainly due to some rather tepid performance shown by the company. With a quickly dwindling product portfolio, the stock has not kept up with the performance shown by the broader market. The company may soon see some drastic changes as its new management takes strategically challenging steps. Overall, GlaxoSmithKline is a stock that should be on your radar mainly because of some of the interesting changes taking place in the company that may strengthen its bottom line.

GlaxoSmithKline is seeing dramatic changes in its strategy following the initiatives taken by its new CEO, Emma Walmsley. The pharma giant is betting on a handful of promising drugs instead of stretching its resources over a large number of projects. The company abandoned 30 drug projects, out of which 13 are clinical programs. The move also saw its major drug candidate, sirukumab, a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in rheumatoid arthritis, getting axed. The HIV, immunology and oncology segments received more focus, while GSK pulled itself out of the cancer space after a complex deal with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) which involved it disposing off its oncology assets to the latter, while acquiring the vaccines business of Novartis.

This reorganization makes sense, as these segments have traditionally been strongholds for GlaxoSmithKline. The strategy is expected to work as pharma companies face growing pressure on drug pricing and their profit margins. In future, these companies are likely to experience more strain on their margins, which is further going to impact the funds available for carrying out their cost-prohibitive research & development activities. GlaxoSmithKline seems to have taken a step in the right direction by picking its priorities and focusing the flow of funds towards those projects which are more likely to generate better returns. Its move towards a leaner structure is expected to show positive results in the coming quarters. Management’s stress on better cost management will help the company in navigating through tough times in a better manner.

The new strategy comes at a time when the company is going through a lethargic growth period. For the second quarter of the year, GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue stood at $9.36 billion, with its consumer health segment showing stagnation. Its other prominent business units, viz. vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, also showed rather tepid 5 percent and 3 percent growth respectively. The company reported its quarterly loss at $0.09 per share; however, the earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, stood at $0.7 per share. The results highlight the main issue faced by the company, which is the slowdown in the growth rate of its established products. This is also the main focus of the strategy adopted by the new management. The strategy is to focus on established channels of revenue and building on its core strengths. Going forward, assuming the strategy works, I would expect reduced expenses and a stronger bottom line at GlaxoSmithKline.

The slower growth rate is mainly owing to increased competition from generics. The impact of the competition is already visible, as its HIV drug Epzicom saw 63 percent decline in its revenue during the second quarter. Similarly, the company’s star performer, Advair, also reported 14 percent decline due to increased generic competition. GlaxoSmithKline’s new strategy to focus on core growth is expected to help it fend off this threat of slowdown in growth rate due to the competition from generic drugs. The company is looking to make up for these declines by churning out newer products. It announced investing in a Priority Review Voucher for shortening the approval procedure for two of its HIV drug regimens. GlaxoSmithKline also has a couple of upcoming FDA decisions, which may help it in boosting its sagging revenue stream. Its shingles vaccination, Shingrix, is under FDA consideration and will present a new opportunity for the company, if approved. Another blockbuster in waiting is its closed triple COPD therapy, which was submitted to the FDA for review last year.

GlaxoSmithKline may see some short-term pains owing to the company’s cost-cutting program, where it is looking to save £1 billion in annual costs by 2020. At the same time, investors looking for strong dividend need not fret, as management is committed to maintaining dividend rates till 2018. However, looking at its current performance and future prospects, it is highly likely that the company will continue with its dividend payment pattern well beyond 2018. The company presents an interesting case, as it has one of the highest dividend yields in the pharma industry, but the dividend payment is somewhat negated by the stock’s choppy performance in the market. With the new management at the helm, GlaxoSmithKline should see stability in its real as well as stock market performance, making it an attractive candidate for an income portfolio. The stock is currently trading close to its 52-week low and has strong upside potential considering the road map laid out by the new management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.