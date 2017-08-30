OFS Capital: Will You Know A Buying Opportunity When You See It?

Note: This article was first released to members of Cash Flow Kingdom on August 12th. A two-week FREE trial is available through Labor Day.

OFS Capital (OFS) is a relatively unknown BDC with strong backing (external management from $12B AUM OFS Management plus $20B CIM Group support). I wrote about it back in June in the highly creatively titled “ OFS Capital: An Attractive BDC.” Important topics such as management alignment, macro and sector conditions, effect of interest rate increases, etc. are covered there but not in this update.

The first part of the previously referenced article is more about macro conditions pertinent to BDCs at the time. Such as:

This chart is still pretty relevant. So too is the fact that the 2/10 spread remains nothing to write home about and BDC spreads continue to be pressured (see article for why).

What I want focus more on here is what has created what I consider an opportunity to initiate or add to a position in OFS. As you can see, via the Search For Value portfolio, I have already put my money where my mouth is:

OFS has declined about 16% since a shares issuance was announced, and 10% since the last earnings release. This has created an opportunity to enter the stock. This decline is most likely due to the market reacting to OFS not covering the dividend with NII last quarter, and a subsequent negative report from Baird. While I don’t have access to the Baird report, I can guess what it says: NII didn’t cover the dividend, two investments went on non-accrual last quarter, spreads in the BDC sector have been shrinking, they haven’t gotten their second SBIC loan approval and will thus probably finance continued growth via less attractive debt, etc. At least that is what I would write if my main goal were to cause a trade. Realize sell side reports are called that for a reason. They are designed to sell someone on making a trade. They need to be convincing and gain eyeballs, but whether the trade generated is a buy or sell doesn’t really matter to their pocketbook. Buy side analysts, on the other hand, especially those who actually eat what they kill (like myself), make or lose money based on whether they get the calls right. As a result, the two can look at the same facts from a distinctly different perspective.

From my point of view, the NII miss this quarter was to be expected. As I wrote in the June article:

… due to a large lump of cash (unused lending capacity) sitting on the balance sheet concurrent with a greatly increased share-count, they will probably not cover the dividend in Q2. This however is not something I will be concerned about. I don't want them to overly rush to put the money to work anymore than they, 20% shareholders, are likely to do so. In today's environment-shrinking spreads, increasing interest rates, an improving business cycle-issuing business loans on the smaller side of the sector with equity kickers should be fairly attractive. However, management should take its time; the dividend can be paid from carry-over income for a couple quarters. Certainly, they need to put the cash to work, but they also need to not be too eager, to do it smart.

Thus NII being below the dividend gets remedied by putting money to work, investing an increased asset base (essentially all the normal BDC leverage is still available). While today's 2/10 spread remains quite low (.87 as I write this), the lower middle market they deal in still seems to offer some decent opportunities and based on OFS sponsor size, experience, past history, etc. I have faith they will be able to put money to work both profitably and prudently.

The two investments put on non-accrual, which contributed to a drop in NAV to $14.40 last quarter, are a bit more concerning. Both My Alarm Center LLC and Community Intervention Services Inc. went on non-accrual status during the quarter. Subsequently in Q3, Alarm Center was restructured. The Community Intervention Services investment continues to be troubled and on non-accrual (note multiple BDCs took chunks of this one with Triangle Capital as the lead BDC). However, since 2011 NAV for this company is essentially flat with cumulative losses which represent ½ of 1% of the cumulative investment. So I'm not concerned that management isn't good at picking investments, nor that this may lead to a continuously declining NAV type situation. Remember these guys have so far focused on the lower end of the middle market, with loans averaging an 11.6% interest rate last quarter; thus, the overall historic loss rates are pretty decent. Also again, we are talking experience management from $12B OFS Management with $20B CIM group support.

The second SBIC loan not coming through yet is a bummer. Should it ever happen, it’s the kind of thing that can cause the Search For Value portfolio to make a rare third investment. But the alternative is essentially OFS might have to raise leverage the same way every other BDC out there does. 100% of OFS’s current leverage is at very attractive fixed rates. They enjoy a relatively long-term fixed rate SBIC loan at 3.18% while in turn lending that money out at an average of 11.6% last quarter. Maybe I’m a little slow, but that sounds a little like a business enjoying an 8.4% spread while the 2/10 spread is .87%. Yeah, OK, if the SBIC loan doesn’t come in soon they probably will decide to start leveraging up at about the 6.5% cost of interest most other BDCs pay on their baby bonds. That will "only" be a 5% spread on that chunk of the business. Cry me a river, many other BDCS seem to do just fine utilizing such "relatively unattractive" spreads.

The quarter was somewhat weak, but it was expected to be. The play here remains that strong alignment, a growing lower middle market focused portfolio, potential increasing interest rates, solid experienced backing, and an acceptable cost and fee structure will eventually lead the company to trade at the premium to NAV that some of its peers enjoy. That the market will eventually realize OFS Capital, at less than a .9 P/B, is significantly underpriced relative to peers: Ares Capital (ARCC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Hercules Capital (HTGC), Golub Capital (GBDC), and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX). Thus we may eventually enjoy capital gains from multiple expansion in addition to collecting the dividend. The Baird analyst, and Mr. Market, did us a favor.

Do you agree or disagree? Did I miss anything?

Disclosure: I am/we are long OFS, ARCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article covers a speculative investment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I cannot recommend this or for that matter any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.