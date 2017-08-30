Week Ahead: Central Banks To Lead The Way

Markets have been quite volatile during the last two weeks mainly due to rising global tensions, including threats between the US and North Korea and terror attacks in Europe. Stocks rallied on Monday and managed to remain high during the week despite the somewhat weak earnings and Trump’s threat to shut the government down to secure a wall on the border with Mexico. Investors look concerned from Trump’s statements but panic does not seem to be present in the markets, yet. Investors are looking for indicators which will lead to a market correction. With the 2008 financial crisis being the most recent, we focus on the real estate and the US New House sales which dropped 9.4% in July and the housing market showing signs of a breakdown. Historically, a market downturn appears after interest rates rise and consumer spending along with consumer credit expand. US consumer credit card debt reached an all-time high of $1.02 trillion in July, rising $4.1B in June (+4.9% y-o-y), and UK consumer credit hit £200B. Consumer credit in both countries reached the pre-crisis levels of 2008 and investors should closely monitor how those will evolve in the near term.

Stock Market Outlook

The US markets closed slightly higher than last week after North Korea and US lowered the tone. We expect volatility to rise as central banks become less predictable, global tensions rise and investors' confidence is deteriorating with signs of a shift to risk-free assets being apparent.

Short-term, the markets will focus on signs that earnings are on track as we are entering the earnings season. Mario Draghi will become the center of attention for the next few weeks as the intention of pulling the plug from ECB is there, but the euro strengthens and inflation slows down standing below the bank’s target of 2%. In addition, investors expect the ECB to delay tapering and interest rate hikes as the euro strengthens and it could harm profitability, exporters and in turn the economic growth of the block.

The significant increase in commodities shifts our interest in miners. The sector has been suffering during the last few years but the recent sharp take-off of commodity prices shifts the economic prospect for the sector, which is becoming quite bullish with signs of strong momentum in profitability.

World ETF Performance Ticker Name Return since Brexit 1 Week 1 Month YTD IWRD iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF 17.73% 0.68% -0.82% 12.18% SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF 16.01% 0.76% -1.16% 9.41% DIA SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF 21.26% 0.70% 0.57% 10.39% EWG iShares MSCI Germany ETF 19.39% 1.47% 0.88% 17.41% EWQ iShares MSCI France ETF 20.45% 1.19% 0.24% 20.59% EWU iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF 1.45% 1.18% -1.67% 9.42% CSX5 iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF 17.08% -0.24% -1.28% 7.99% EWJ iShares MSCI Japan ETF 14.88% -0.17% 0.22% 11.26% AAXJ iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF 30.94% 2.74% 1.19% 31.22% EEM iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF 29.26% 2.89% 2.09% 28.33% MCHI iShares MSCI China ETF 44.94% 3.50% 4.61% 41.23% Source: Yahoo Finance

Global Tapering but with what pace?

Central banks globally have started raising rates or warning market participants that low interest rates and QE programs are coming to an end. It seems quite sensible for central banks to follow a more restrictive monetary policy now that the global economy seems healthy enough to take it. However, the inflation in most developed economies has remained somewhat weak which is an indication that interest rates may be raised but they will remain low for some time.

The consensus expects the Fed, ECB, BoE and Central Bank of Japan to announce the reduction of the asset buying programs this year.

IMF expects World Economy to grow 3.5% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018. Advanced economies are expected to grow by 2% and 1.9% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Emerging Markets and Developing Economies, which have been benefiting from the low interest rates resulting in flows to those economies, are expected to grow at 4.6% and 4.8% the next 2 years.

Commodities Return Ticker Name Return since Brexit 1 Week 1 Month YTD GLD SPDR Gold Shares ETF 2.19% 0.36% 2.39% 11.98% SLV iShares Silver Trust ETF -2.30% 0.06% 2.29% 6.62% USO United States Oil Fund -18.61% -2.21% -2.11% -16.81% UCO ULTRA BLOOMBERG CRUDE OIL ETF -40.53% -3.71% -4.30% -33.35% DBA PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund -15.61% -0.11% -5.38% -6.61% UNG United States Natural Gas Fund -19.78% -0.31% -0.92% -30.51% PPLT ETFS Physical Platinum Shares ETF 0.24% -0.60% 4.48% 7.63% DBP PowerShares DB Precious Metals Fund -0.82% 0.19% 2.27% 10.10% UGA United States Gasoline Fund -3.66% 0.79% 3.07% -14.34% Source: Bloomberg

Cash Boost in the Mining Sector

The sharp increase in commodity prices has helped mining sector to increase shareholder distributions, decrease debt and finally get some cash on the balance sheet. BHP Billiton (BHP) announced that it has turned to profit ($5.9B) from a loss of $6.4B last year. The positive momentum in the mining sector remains strong as commodities are bouncing higher with the main winners last week being Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Billiton. Macy’s (M) rose 8.3% last week after the announcement that the company hired a senior eBay (EBAY) executive and cost cuts of $30m pa.

On the other side, Provident Financial (PFS) took a dive last week with the shares plunging 50% due to concerns about UK consumer credit, a profit warning and the resignation of its chief executive. WPP (WPPGY) also lost more than 8% in the week as it reported a negative like-for-like sales growth in Q2 and fears that the big clients from the consumer sector are cutting advertisement expenses.

Commodities Return Name 1 Week 1 Month YTD Gold Futures 0.53% 3.48% 11.38% Silver Futures 0.34% 3.80% 4.17% NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Oil WTI -1.32% -1.81% -8.52% Brent Crude Futures -0.59% 2.83% -5.52% NYMEX Natural Gas Futures -0.03% -1.09% -13.07% Bloomberg Commodity Index 0.07% -0.47% -3.22% COMEX High Grade Copper Futures 3.15% 5.72% 22.25% Platinum Futures -0.34% 6.18% 3.94% London Cocoa 2.23% 0.53% -13.83% Baltic Exchange: Baltic Dry Shipping Index -4.05% 24.90% 26.86% Source: Bloomberg

Commodities

Precious metals are higher YTD mainly due to lower interest rates, stronger USD and uncertainty from US-north Korea tensions, Brexit and central banks. Gold and silver are up 21.9% and 23.7% YTD, respectively; Brent and WTI are up 40.6% and 29.2%, while copper has risen sharply by 42.7% YTD. It’s also worth noting that Baltic Dry Shipping Index is up 26.9% YTD and 24.9% m-o-m. We are bullish on precious metals and especially gold as geopolitical tensions rise.

This week's economic calendar

The economic calendar for next week includes PMI, Inflation expectations and Industrial Production data in the UK. Also, GDP and interest rate decision from ECB, BOC and RBA and initial jobless claims in the US.

Concluding remarks

All in all, we believe that the low interest rates which lasted for about a decade have inflated asset prices and have led to historical high valuation ratios (especially in the US) as investors were willing to take more risk with higher yield (and riskier) instruments. The Fed may have started pushing interest rates higher, but this does not seem to have any impact on US equities yet. This is mainly due to the fact that the Fed was clear with its intentions and investors were not taken by surprise when interest rates started rising. Also, interest rates are still low and are expected to remain at low levels in the near term future. We expect though that as valuations are very high at the moment, even small decreases in money supply and increases in interest rates will have a detrimental impact on the equity market. This week you should closely monitor the ECB and Mario Draghi who will probably have to start giving indications of when to expect interest rates to start rising and the beginning of tapering. Investors were expecting to hear a statement from Mr. Draghi in last week’s meeting at Jackson Hole, mentioning the strengthening of the euro which would indicate that the bank will delay interest rate rises. We believe that if ECB fails to give any indication that interest rates will stay low for longer than previously expected, there will be a negative market reaction.

As far as the US - North Korea conflict is concerned, we see no interest from any of the involved parties to lower the tone. We expect volatility to continue rising as a result of the geopolitical risks but also the uncertainty regarding the future monetary policy path. VIX is already up 20% on Tuesday and we expect that we have seen the dip on the VIX and we are also bullish on gold. In Europe and the UK, we expect the negotiations about Brexit to attract investors’ interest as we get closer to the final dates (March 2019) with the possibility of having no deal; the UK will be left without a trade agreement and the economy could get a serious hit. We believe you should start shifting your portfolio toward more defensive stocks and hedge the volatility risk going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.