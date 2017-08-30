A Strategy Index With Data From 1971

Today, I want to examine the extremely long term. If we needed to construct a simple strategy index that would survive the ultra long term, what would it be? In this edition, we will examine a robust but enterprising, allocation which includes equities, long duration government bonds and gold.

Let's consider an index with four main exposures:

25% Small cap value stocks

25% Emerging markets stocks

30% Long duration government bonds

20% Gold

Rebalance: Annual

The positive skew of the portfolio is excellent:

The performance is excellent, but the max drawdown information is dramatically understated, because portfoliovisualizer.com counts the max drawdown as the worst calendar year, as opposed to the maximum actual drawdown. Even though I am not happy that the performance has lagged recently, emerging markets have been hit hard. I am somewhat heartened that the index would have had a decent return in 1987.

Here's why I think this simple strategy index works: small cap value stocks perform very well over time, long duration government bonds provide deflation exposure, gold provides inflation exposure while emerging markets provide exposure to growing economies and excellent diversification.

Adding small cap value exposure to an aggressive emerging markets allocation gives one a very aggressive performance profile. Adding significant emerging market exposure to the mix diversifies return streams while giving exposure to potentially fast growing economies. It's important to explore how taking on emerging market exposure equal to that of U.S. small cap value stock exposure affects portfolio performance over long periods.

Over the ultra long term, it appears to boost upside performance somewhat. This allocation model is by no means glamorous, but it is robust.

Here are some great ETFs by Vanguard for the small cap value, REIT, and emerging markets portion of the allocation model which might keep costs low:

25% VBR

25% VWO

And for the long duration government bond portion:

30% TLT

And for the gold portion:

20% GLD

This allocation model is far from perfect. However, we have a tremendous amount of yearly data that over ultra long periods of time, small cap value, emerging markets, deflation, and inflation exposure when combined together have the possibility of being a robust multi-asset class strategy index. Food for thought!

What's interesting is that YTD, emerging markets have started to emerge from their long funk and have started outperforming the S&P 500. In addition, geopolitical risks could put a bid under gold. With a correlation to the S&P 500 of 0.57, it's clear that this strategy provides solid diversification and multi-asset class exposure across a wide variety of potential economic scenarios. This strategy is not glamorous, but it is very survivable in a variety of macro environments.

However, there is one macro environment which could be very challenging for the strategy. A rising interest rate environment could hit the equity, bond, and gold portions of the strategy. However, from the 1970s through 1991, the strategy experienced a rising interest rate environment but still had strong profits. However, there is no guarantee going forward.

If interest rates rise due to an inflationary environment, there is a chance that gold could rise, especially if the increase in real interest lagged that of inflation. Given the massive money printing by central banks, I am sanguine about the gold allocation. In addition, events like yesterday's missile launch by North Korea (exogenous events) pushed gold higher, as we have seen in the last 24 hours. In addition, exogenous events are very positive for the bond portion of the allocation on a short-term basis.

Overall, investors are fighting a correlation war. Having growth, deflation and inflation exposure creates a robust allocation going forward that can survive a variety of environments. Part of the point of multi-asset class strategies is a refusal to predict asset prices, but instead, a choice to have exposures to a variety of potential probability scenarios.

Low cost index ETFs are a great vehicle for providing these exposures. There is little reason for individual investors and most institutions to engage in the trading costs of holding individual securities if the goal is a multi-asset class exposure.

